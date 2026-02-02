The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip has officially and limitedly reopened today (Monday) in both directions, after a near-total closure that lasted for about two years, as part of the arrangements related to implementing the phases of the ceasefire, the reconstruction plan, and facilitating humanitarian movement.

Egyptian and Palestinian security sources confirmed the arrival of the first batch of Palestinians returning from Egyptian territory to the Gaza Strip this morning at the crossing, indicating that the number of people scheduled to cross today to Gaza is 50 from Sinai to Gaza and the same number from Gaza to Sinai.

This initial batch includes families and individuals who have been stranded outside the strip since the beginning of the major escalation, in addition to special humanitarian cases, and includes numbers of women, children, and the elderly.

The Egyptian health authorities have raised the state of readiness to the maximum in hospitals in North Sinai and neighboring governorates, in preparation to receive any medical cases or injuries coming from the Gaza Strip. The ready hospitals include Al-Arish General Hospital, Sheikh Zuweid Hospital, Bir al-Abd Central Hospital, and Nakhl Central Hospital.

The alert level has also been raised in hospitals in Ismailia, Port Said, Suez, and Greater Cairo as a second line of defense, with sufficient intensive care beds, operating rooms, medications, and medical supplies provided.

Medical sources confirmed that there is full coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Ministry of Health to ensure the rapid and safe transfer of critical cases.

The reopening comes in the context of implementing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement under American sponsorship, which includes facilitating humanitarian movement, the return of stranded individuals, the entry of aid, and the treatment of the wounded outside the strip, amid hopes that the scope of operations will gradually expand in the coming weeks.

The Rafah crossing with Egypt is the only land outlet for the Gaza Strip without passing through the Israeli state, but it has remained closed since Israeli forces took control of it in May 2024. The Israeli state partially reopened it briefly at the beginning of 2025.