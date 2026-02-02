أعيد فتح معبر رفح البري الحدودي بين مصر وقطاع غزة بشكل رسمي ومحدود، اليوم (الإثنين)، في الاتجاهين، بعد إغلاق شبه كامل استمر نحو عامين، وذلك في إطار الترتيبات المتعلقة بتنفيذ مراحل وقف إطلاق النار وخطة إعادة الإعمار وتسهيل الحركة الإنسانية.

وأكدت مصادر أمنية مصرية وفلسطينية وصول الدفعة الأولى من الفلسطينيين العائدين من الأراضي المصرية إلى قطاع غزة صباح اليوم، إلى المعبر، موضحة أن عدد الدفعة المقرر عبورها اليوم إلى قطاع غزة 50 شخصا من سيناء إلى غزة ومثلهم إلى من غزة إلى سيناء.

وتشمل هذه الدفعة الأولية عائلات وعالقين كانوا خارج القطاع منذ بداية التصعيد الكبير، بالإضافة إلى حالات إنسانية خاصة، وتتضمن أعداد من السيدات والأطفال وكبار السن.

ورفعت السلطات الصحية المصرية درجة الاستعداد إلى القصوى في مستشفيات محافظة شمال سيناء والمحافظات المجاورة، استعدادًا لاستقبال أي حالات مرضية أو إصابات قادمة من قطاع غزة، وتشمل المستشفيات الجاهزة مستشفى العريش العام، ومستشفى الشيخ زويد، ومستشفى بئر العبد المركزي، ومستشفى نخل المركزي.

كما تم رفع درجة التأهب في مستشفيات الإسماعيلية وبورسعيد والسويس والقاهرة الكبرى كخط دفاع ثانٍ، مع توفير أسرّة عناية مركزة وغرف عمليات وأدوية ومستلزمات طبية كافية.

وأكدت مصادر طبية أن هناك تنسيقًا كاملاً مع الهلال الأحمر المصري ووزارة الصحة الفلسطينية لضمان نقل الحالات الحرجة بسرعة وأمان.

ويأتي إعادة الفتح في سياق تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار برعاية أمريكية، والذي يتضمن تسهيل الحركة الإنسانية وعودة العالقين وإدخال المساعدات وعلاج الجرحى خارج القطاع، وسط آمال بأن يتسع نطاق التشغيل تدريجيًا خلال الأسابيع القادمة.

ويعتبر معبر رفح مع مصر هو المنفذ البري الوحيد لقطاع غزة من دون المرور عبر الدولة العبرية، لكنه ظل مغلقا منذ سيطرة القوات الإسرائيلية عليه في مايو 2024. وأعادت الدولة العبرية فتحه جزئيا لفترة وجيزة مطلع عام 2025.