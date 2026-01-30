أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أنه سيتم فتح معبر رفح الحدودي بين مصر وقطاع غزة، في الاتجاهين أمام حركة محدودة للأشخاص فقط، الأحد القادم. ولفت إلى أن الخطوة تأتي وفقاً لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة وتوجيهات المستوى السياسي.


بالتنسيق مع مصر


وقال متحدث الجيش في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة): «سيُسمح بخروج ودخول السكان عن طريق معبر رفح بتنسيق مع مصر، بعد الحصول على موافقة أمنية مسبقة للسكان من قبل إسرائيل، وتحت إشراف بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي، على غرار الآلية التي طُبِّقت في يناير 2025».


وأضاف أنه ستُتاح عودة السكان من مصر إلى قطاع غزة بتنسيق مصري فقط لأولئك الذين غادروا غزة خلال فترة الحرب، بعد الحصول على موافقة أمنية مسبقة من قبل إسرائيل.


ولفت إلى أن الإجراءات ستشمل «إجراءات التعريف والفحص الأولي في معبر رفح التي تنفذها بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي، كما سيتم إجراء فحص وتعريف إضافيين في المحور الذي سيتم تشغيله من قبل المنظومة الأمنية في المنطقة الخاضعة لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي».


«قيود إسرائيلية»


وكانت مصادر في اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية لإدارة قطاع غزة، أعلنت، الخميس، تأجيل إعادة فتح معبر رفح الحدودي مع مصر، إلى بداية الأسبوع القادم، بسبب إجراءات أمنية إضافية فرضتها إسرائيل داخل المعبر.


وذكرت أن المفوض العام للمجلس التنفيذي لمجلس السلام نيكولاي ميلادينوف، اجتمع، الأربعاء، مع لجنة إدارة غزة، بحضور رئيسها علي شعث، وأبلغهم بأن إسرائيل طلبت استكمال ترتيبات أمنية جديدة داخل المعبر، ما أدى إلى تأخير إعادة فتحه.


وحسب المصادر، فإن إسرائيل أقامت حاجزاً إضافياً داخل المعبر، مزوداً بكاميرات مراقبة وأجهزة فحص بصمة، لتفتيش العائدين من مصر إلى قطاع غزة.


وحذّرت المصادر من أن سياسة التعطيل الإسرائيلية وفرض مزيد من القيود على حركة الأفراد والمساعدات من شأنها «الإضرار بعمل اللجنة وتنفيذ خطتها خلال أول 100 يوم».


وشدد على أن اللجنة طالبت إسرائيل بالالتزام بفتح المعبر لتمكينها من استلام مهماتها الميدانية في غزة وبدء المرحلة الأولى من خطة الإغاثة والتعافي.


تسجيل الفلسطينيين العالقين


ودشنت سفارة فلسطين في القاهرة، رابطاً إلكترونياً لتسجيل الفلسطينيين العالقين في مصر والخارج، الراغبين في العودة إلى قطاع غزة.


وقال مسؤول في السفارة إن التوقعات تشير إلى تسجيل نحو 50 ألف فلسطيني ضمن آلية الفتح الجزئي للمعبر، مضيفاً أن عدداً مماثلاً سبق له التسجيل، عقب دخول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ في أكتوبر الماضي، قبل تعليق التسجيل بسبب إغلاق المعبر.


وأوضحت السفارة في بيان، الأربعاء، أن شروط السفر تقتضي حمل حقيبتي ملابس فقط لكل مسافر، على ألا تحتويان على أي معدات كهربائية أو معدنية. كما أكدت أن إدخال السجائر والأدوية مسموح به للاستخدام الشخصي فقط، وليس بكميات تجارية.


السفر والعودة حق أصيل


من جانبه، أعرب مركز غزة لحقوق الإنسان عن قلقه البالغ إزاء المؤشرات المتزايدة المحيطة بآليات إعادة فتح معبر رفح، وما يرافقها من قيود إسرائيلية واشتراطات أمنية وتنظيمية تمس جوهر الحق في حرية التنقل. وشدد على أن الحق في السفر والعودة حق أصيل ومكفول بموجب القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، ولا يجوز إخضاعه لإجراءات تعسفية أو اعتبارات سياسية وأمنية تفرغه من مضمونه. وشدد على أن المرضى والجرحى يتمتعون بحماية خاصة، وأن تمكينهم من مغادرة غزة لتلقي العلاج حق إنساني عاجل لا يجوز تعطيله أو ربطه بأي ترتيبات أمنية أو حسابات عددية.