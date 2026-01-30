The Israeli occupation army announced that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will be opened in both directions for limited movement of people only, next Sunday. It noted that this step comes in accordance with the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and directives from the political level.



In coordination with Egypt



A military spokesperson stated in a statement today (Friday): "The exit and entry of residents through the Rafah crossing will be allowed in coordination with Egypt, after obtaining prior security approval for the residents from Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to the mechanism that was implemented in January 2025."



He added that the return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be available in coordination with Egypt only for those who left Gaza during the war, after obtaining prior security approval from Israel.



He pointed out that the procedures will include "identification and preliminary inspection procedures at the Rafah crossing carried out by the European Union mission, and additional inspection and identification will be conducted at the axis that will be operated by the security system in the area controlled by the Israeli army."



"Israeli Restrictions"



Sources in the Palestinian National Committee for the Management of the Gaza Strip announced on Thursday the postponement of the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to the beginning of next week, due to additional security measures imposed by Israel inside the crossing.



They mentioned that the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov, met on Wednesday with the Gaza Management Committee, in the presence of its head, Ali Shaath, and informed them that Israel requested the completion of new security arrangements inside the crossing, which led to the delay in reopening it.



According to the sources, Israel has established an additional checkpoint inside the crossing, equipped with surveillance cameras and fingerprint scanning devices, to inspect those returning from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.



The sources warned that Israel's policy of obstruction and the imposition of further restrictions on the movement of individuals and aid could "harm the committee's work and the implementation of its plan during the first 100 days."



They emphasized that the committee has demanded that Israel commit to opening the crossing to enable it to carry out its field missions in Gaza and start the first phase of the relief and recovery plan.



Registration of Stranded Palestinians



The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo has launched an electronic link for registering Palestinians stranded in Egypt and abroad who wish to return to the Gaza Strip.



A spokesperson from the embassy stated that expectations indicate that about 50,000 Palestinians will register under the partial opening mechanism of the crossing, adding that a similar number had previously registered after the ceasefire agreement came into effect last October, before registration was suspended due to the crossing's closure.



The embassy clarified in a statement on Wednesday that travel conditions require each traveler to carry only two bags of clothing, which should not contain any electrical or metallic equipment. It also confirmed that the entry of cigarettes and medicines is allowed for personal use only, and not in commercial quantities.



Travel and Return is an Inherent Right



For its part, the Gaza Center for Human Rights expressed its deep concern regarding the increasing indicators surrounding the mechanisms for reopening the Rafah crossing, along with the accompanying Israeli restrictions and security and organizational conditions that affect the essence of the right to freedom of movement. It emphasized that the right to travel and return is an inherent right guaranteed under international human rights law, and it should not be subjected to arbitrary procedures or political and security considerations that strip it of its essence. It stressed that patients and the injured enjoy special protection, and enabling them to leave Gaza for treatment is an urgent humanitarian right that should not be obstructed or linked to any security arrangements or numerical considerations.