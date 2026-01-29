فيما يخطط المفاوضون لجولة محادثات جديدة، الأحد القادم برعاية أمريكية، لا تزال روسيا وأوكرانيا تتمترسان عند خلافاتهما الجوهرية، وسط استمرار الضربات الروسية على مدن أوكرانية عدة، خصوصاً أوديسا وكييف.
وشنت القوات الروسية، أمس الأربعاء، هجوما على مدن عدة في أنحاء أوكرانيا بطائرات مسيّرة وصاروخ، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخصين قرب العاصمة، بعد يوم واحد فقط من مصرع 5 أشخاص في هجوم استهدف قطاراً للركاب.
ودان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي الهجوم على مبنى سكني، إضافة إلى ضربة أخرى بصواريخ قصيرة المدى استهدفت، بحسب قوله، منطقة سكنية بلا أهداف عسكرية في مدينة زابوريجيا. وتعهد بالرد بشكل عادل على هذه الهجمات..
ويترافق التصعيد الميداني، مع استعدادات الأطراف لجولة جديدة من المحادثات. وقال زيلينسكي إن فريقه التفاوضي قد يلتقي الروس والأمريكيين، الأحد القادم. وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندريه سيبيها، أن الرئيس زيلينسكي مستعد للجلوس مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، لكنه أقرّ بأن «القضايا الأكثر حساسية لم تُحل بعد»، وفق ما نقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو».
ورغم إعلان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، إن الخلافات اختُصرت إلى مسألة واحدة قابلة للحل، فإن المحادثات الأخيرة بين موسكو وكييف كشفت خلافات حول ثلاث قضايا تقع في صميم النزاع: مطالبة روسيا بأراضٍ أوكرانية، مستقبل الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا، مسألة ما إذا كان القتال يجب أن يتوقف قبل التوصل إلى اتفاق أو بعده.
ومن المرجح أن تكون المسألة المتبقية التي كان ويتكوف يشير إليها، هي مصير إقليم دونباس في شرق أوكرانيا، الذي يصفه مطلعون بـ«القضية الإقليمية».
ورغم أن روسيا لم يعد بوسعها الأمل في السيطرة على أوكرانيا بأكملها في أي وقت قريب، فإن الرئيس بوتين لا يزال يسعى إلى الحصول، في أقل تقدير، على كامل إقليم دونباس، إضافة إلى شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمّتها موسكو سابقاً.
As negotiators plan for a new round of talks next Sunday under American auspices, Russia and Ukraine remain entrenched in their fundamental disagreements, amid ongoing Russian strikes on several Ukrainian cities, particularly Odesa and Kyiv.
On Wednesday, Russian forces launched an attack on several cities across Ukraine using drones and missiles, resulting in the deaths of two people near the capital, just one day after five people were killed in an attack targeting a passenger train.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on a residential building, as well as another strike with short-range missiles that targeted, according to him, a residential area with no military objectives in the city of Zaporizhzhia. He vowed to respond fairly to these attacks.
The military escalation is accompanied by preparations from both sides for a new round of talks. Zelensky stated that his negotiating team may meet with the Russians and Americans next Sunday. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha clarified that President Zelensky is ready to sit down with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but he acknowledged that "the most sensitive issues have not yet been resolved," according to what was reported by Politico magazine.
Despite U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's announcement that the disagreements have been narrowed down to one solvable issue, the recent talks between Moscow and Kyiv revealed disagreements over three core issues of the conflict: Russia's demand for Ukrainian territories, the future of security guarantees for Ukraine, and whether fighting should cease before or after reaching an agreement.
The remaining issue that Witkoff was likely referring to is the fate of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which insiders describe as the "territorial issue."
Although Russia can no longer hope to control all of Ukraine anytime soon, President Putin still seeks to obtain, at the very least, the entirety of the Donbas region, in addition to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed previously.