فيما يخطط المفاوضون لجولة محادثات جديدة، الأحد القادم برعاية أمريكية، لا تزال روسيا وأوكرانيا تتمترسان عند خلافاتهما الجوهرية، وسط استمرار الضربات الروسية على مدن أوكرانية عدة، خصوصاً أوديسا وكييف.


وشنت القوات الروسية، أمس الأربعاء، هجوما على مدن عدة في أنحاء أوكرانيا بطائرات مسيّرة وصاروخ، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخصين قرب العاصمة، بعد يوم واحد فقط من مصرع 5 أشخاص في هجوم استهدف قطاراً للركاب.


ودان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي الهجوم على مبنى سكني، إضافة إلى ضربة أخرى بصواريخ قصيرة المدى استهدفت، بحسب قوله، منطقة سكنية بلا أهداف عسكرية في مدينة زابوريجيا. وتعهد بالرد بشكل عادل على هذه الهجمات..


ويترافق التصعيد الميداني، مع استعدادات الأطراف لجولة جديدة من المحادثات. وقال زيلينسكي إن فريقه التفاوضي قد يلتقي الروس والأمريكيين، الأحد القادم. وأوضح وزير الخارجية الأوكراني أندريه سيبيها، أن الرئيس زيلينسكي مستعد للجلوس مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، لكنه أقرّ بأن «القضايا الأكثر حساسية لم تُحل بعد»، وفق ما نقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو».


ورغم إعلان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، إن الخلافات اختُصرت إلى مسألة واحدة قابلة للحل، فإن المحادثات الأخيرة بين موسكو وكييف كشفت خلافات حول ثلاث قضايا تقع في صميم النزاع: مطالبة روسيا بأراضٍ أوكرانية، مستقبل الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا، مسألة ما إذا كان القتال يجب أن يتوقف قبل التوصل إلى اتفاق أو بعده.


ومن المرجح أن تكون المسألة المتبقية التي كان ويتكوف يشير إليها، هي مصير إقليم دونباس في شرق أوكرانيا، الذي يصفه مطلعون بـ«القضية الإقليمية».


ورغم أن روسيا لم يعد بوسعها الأمل في السيطرة على أوكرانيا بأكملها في أي وقت قريب، فإن الرئيس بوتين لا يزال يسعى إلى الحصول، في أقل تقدير، على كامل إقليم دونباس، إضافة إلى شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمّتها موسكو سابقاً.