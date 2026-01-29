As negotiators plan for a new round of talks next Sunday under American auspices, Russia and Ukraine remain entrenched in their fundamental disagreements, amid ongoing Russian strikes on several Ukrainian cities, particularly Odesa and Kyiv.



On Wednesday, Russian forces launched an attack on several cities across Ukraine using drones and missiles, resulting in the deaths of two people near the capital, just one day after five people were killed in an attack targeting a passenger train.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on a residential building, as well as another strike with short-range missiles that targeted, according to him, a residential area with no military objectives in the city of Zaporizhzhia. He vowed to respond fairly to these attacks.



The military escalation is accompanied by preparations from both sides for a new round of talks. Zelensky stated that his negotiating team may meet with the Russians and Americans next Sunday. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha clarified that President Zelensky is ready to sit down with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but he acknowledged that "the most sensitive issues have not yet been resolved," according to what was reported by Politico magazine.



Despite U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's announcement that the disagreements have been narrowed down to one solvable issue, the recent talks between Moscow and Kyiv revealed disagreements over three core issues of the conflict: Russia's demand for Ukrainian territories, the future of security guarantees for Ukraine, and whether fighting should cease before or after reaching an agreement.



The remaining issue that Witkoff was likely referring to is the fate of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which insiders describe as the "territorial issue."



Although Russia can no longer hope to control all of Ukraine anytime soon, President Putin still seeks to obtain, at the very least, the entirety of the Donbas region, in addition to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed previously.