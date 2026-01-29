رجحت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، اليوم (الخميس)، أن تتجه الدول الأعضاء إلى إدراج الحرس الثوري الإيراني على قائمة المنظمات الإرهابية، بالتزامن مع فرض حزمة عقوبات جديدة على طهران.


وقالت كالاس قبيل اجتماع مجلس وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل، إنها تتوقع التوصل إلى توافق بشأن تصنيف الحرس الثوري «منظمة إرهابية»، وفرض عقوبات جديدة على إيران.


واعتبرت أن هذا التوجه يعكس موقف الاتحاد من سلوك الحرس الثوري، قائلة «من يتصرف كإرهابي عليه أن يتوقع أن يُعامَل كإرهابي».


من جانبه، أعلن وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جون نويل بارو دعم بلاده لإدراج الحرس الإيراني على قائمة المنظمات الإرهابية، لافتا إلى أن «القمع الذي تمارسه السلطات بحق الاحتجاجات السلمية لا يمكن أن يمر دون رد».


وقال بارو لدى وصوله إلى اجتماع وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل، إن «الجرائم المرتكبة لا يمكن أن تمر دون عقاب»، مضيفا أن فرنسا مستعدة لدعم هذا التوجه بما يمهّد للتوصل إلى الإجماع المطلوب داخل الاتحاد.


ورحَّب بارو بالدعوات الأوروبية لفرض حظر سفر وتجميد أصول مسؤولين إيرانيين مرتبطين بالقمع العنيف للاحتجاجات الشعبية التي اندلعت في أواخر ديسمبر الماضي إثر تدهور الأوضاع الاقتصادية والمعيشية.


وكشف أن العقوبات المحتملة ستشمل أعضاء في الحكومة ومدَّعين عامّين وقادة وحدات الشرطة، وأعضاء في الحرس الثوري، إضافة إلى مسؤولين عن حجب الإنترنت.


وكان وزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنتونيو تاياني دعا، الإثنين الماضي، الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني «منظمة إرهابية».


وقال في منشور على منصة إكس إن «الخسائر التي تكبَّدها المدنيون خلال الاحتجاجات تتطلب ردا واضحا»، مطالبا بفرض عقوبات فردية على المسؤولين عن أعمال القمع. فيما أعرب المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس عن دعمه القوي للمساعي الإيطالية الرامية إلى دفع الاتحاد الأوروبي نحو تصنيف الحرس الثوري «منظمة إرهابية».