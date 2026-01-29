The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, indicated today (Thursday) that member states are likely to move towards listing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, coinciding with the imposition of a new package of sanctions on Tehran.



Kallas stated ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels that she expects to reach a consensus on classifying the Revolutionary Guard as a "terrorist organization" and imposing new sanctions on Iran.



She considered that this direction reflects the Union's stance on the behavior of the Revolutionary Guard, saying, "Those who act like terrorists should expect to be treated like terrorists."



For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced his country's support for listing the Iranian Guard as a terrorist organization, pointing out that "the repression exercised by the authorities against peaceful protests cannot go unanswered."



Barrot stated upon his arrival at the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels that "the crimes committed cannot go unpunished," adding that France is ready to support this direction to pave the way for the necessary consensus within the Union.



Barrot welcomed European calls for imposing travel bans and freezing the assets of Iranian officials linked to the violent repression of popular protests that erupted in late December due to the deterioration of economic and living conditions.



He revealed that potential sanctions would include members of the government, public prosecutors, police unit leaders, members of the Revolutionary Guard, as well as officials responsible for internet censorship.



Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called on the European Union last Monday to classify the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a "terrorist organization."



He stated in a post on X platform that "the losses suffered by civilians during the protests require a clear response," calling for individual sanctions against those responsible for the repression. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his strong support for the Italian efforts to push the European Union towards classifying the Revolutionary Guard as a "terrorist organization."