كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو اليوم (الأربعاء) عن الأسباب الرئيسية لتحركات بلاده العسكرية في الشرق الأوسط، موضحاً أن الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في الشرق الأوسط يستهدف بشكل أساسي الدفاع عن نحو 40 ألف جندي أمريكي متمركزين بالمنطقة.


وقال روبيو خلال جلسة في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي: «في ما يتعلق بوجودنا في المنطقة، دعوني أضع الإطار الأساسي الذي أريد للجميع أن يفهمه، الأساس هو أن لدينا ما بين 30 إلى 40 ألف جندي أمريكي متمركزين في ثماني أو تسع منشآت في تلك المنطقة، وجميعهم، ليس نظرياً بل فعلياً، في مرمى آلاف الطائرات المسيّرة الإيرانية أحادية الاتجاه، وكذلك الصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية قصيرة المدى، التي تشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لوجود قواتنا»، مضيفاً: «في حال قرر النظام الإيراني، نتيجة ظرف ما، استهداف وجودنا العسكري هناك، يتعيّن علينا أن نمتلك حداً أدنى كافياً من القوة والقدرة العسكرية في المنطقة للدفاع ضد هذا الاحتمال».


دفاع استباقي


وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يحتفظ دائماً بخيار الدفاع الاستباقي، «وبعبارة أخرى، إذا توفرت لدينا مؤشرات على نية مهاجمة قواتنا في المنطقة، فإن حماية أفرادنا تقتضي الاستعداد للتحرك دفاعياً، بما في ذلك بشكل استباقي».


ولفت إلى أن «الولايات المتحدة لديها اتفاقيات أمنية من بينها التزامات تتعلق بالدفاع عن إسرائيل وغيرها، ما يفرض علينا الحفاظ على وضعية عسكرية مناسبة في المنطقة للوفاء بهذه الالتزامات»، مشدداً بالقول: «أعتقد أن من الحكمة ومن باب الحيطة الإبقاء على انتشار عسكري قادر على الرد، وربما -إذا اقتضت الضرورة- منع هجوم مسبق يستهدف آلاف الجنود الأمريكيين والمنشآت الأخرى في المنطقة، إضافة إلى حلفائنا، وآمل ألا نصل إلى هذه المرحلة».


ولفت إلى أن ما تشهده المنطقة حالياً هو تعزيز الجاهزية ونشر الأصول العسكرية في المنطقة للدفاع ضد ما قد يشكّل تهديداً إيرانياً لقوات بلاده، متهماً إيران بالسعي للقيام بذلك «بعدما راكمت آلافاً وآلافاً من الصواريخ البالستية التي قامت بتصنيعها، رغم أن اقتصادها ينهار، لكنها لا تزال تواصل إنفاق الأموال».

وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو يدلي بشهادته أمام جلسة استماع للجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ (إ ب أ(

«نظام إيران ضعيف»


وتابع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي حديثه بالقول: «النظام الإيراني أضعف مما كان عليه في أي وقت مضى، وإنْ لم يكن مستعداً للتغيير أو الرحيل، فلن تكون لديه وسيلة لمعالجة الشكاوى الأساسية للمتظاهرين»، مبيناً أن «المشكلة الجوهرية التي يواجهها النظام الإيراني، على عكس الاحتجاجات التي شهدناها في السابق حول قضايا أخرى، هي أنه لا يملك وسيلة لمعالجة الشكاوى الأساسية للمتظاهرين، وهي أن اقتصادهم ينهار».


وعزا روبيو أسباب انهيار الاقتصاد الإيراني إلى أن «النظام ينفق كل أموال الإيرانيين ومواردهم على بناء الأسلحة ورعاية الجماعات المسلحة حول العالم، بدلاً من إعادة استثمارها في مجتمعهم»، بحسب تعبيره.


وقال روبيو: «الشعب الإيراني يطالب بأن يتوقف النظام عن نهجه، وأن يبدأ في الاهتمام بشعبه، وأن يعمل على رفع هذه العقوبات عنهم، لكن هذا النظام غير مستعد للقيام بذلك»، مضيفاً: «ما لم يكن النظام في إيران مستعداً للتغيير أو للرحيل، فلن تكون لديه أي وسيلة لمعالجة الشكاوى المشروعة والمستمرة للشعب الإيراني، وهو شعب يستحق وضعاً أفضل».


ورفض روبيو الإجابة على ماذا سيحدث في إيران قائلاً: «هذا سؤال مفتوح، لا أحد يعرف حقاً من سيتولى الأمر، من الواضح أن نظامهم منقسم بين المرشد الأعلى والحرس الثوري الإيراني الذي يرفع تقاريره إليه مباشرة».

وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو يدلي بشهادته أمام جلسة استماع للجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ (إ ب أ(

غياب الرؤية لمستقبل إيران


وأضاف: «من جهة أخرى هناك شخصيات شبه منتخبة، أولئك الذين يظهرون ببدلات رسمية على شاشات التلفزيون، وهم جزء من الفروع السياسية، لكنهم في النهاية ملزمون بعرض كل ما يفعلونه على المرشد الأعلى، لذلك لا أعتقد أن أحداً يستطيع أن يقدم إجابة بسيطة عما سيحدث لاحقاً في إيران إذا سقط المرشد الأعلى والنظام، سوى الأمل في أن تكون هناك إمكانية لوجود طرف داخل هذه المنظومة يمكن العمل معه».


وأشار إلى أن «النظام الإيراني قائم منذ وقت طويل، وهذا سيتطلب قدراً كبيراً من التفكير الدقيق إذا ما طُرحت هذه الفرضية يوماً ما».