U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio revealed today (Wednesday) the main reasons behind his country's military movements in the Middle East, explaining that the U.S. military presence in the region is primarily aimed at defending approximately 40,000 American soldiers stationed there.



Rubio stated during a session in the U.S. Senate: "Regarding our presence in the region, let me set the basic framework that I want everyone to understand. The foundation is that we have between 30,000 to 40,000 American soldiers stationed at eight or nine facilities in that area, all of whom, not theoretically but actually, are within range of thousands of Iranian one-way drones, as well as short-range Iranian ballistic missiles, which pose a direct threat to the presence of our forces," adding: "If the Iranian regime decides, due to some circumstance, to target our military presence there, we must have a sufficient minimum of military strength and capability in the region to defend against this possibility."



Proactive Defense



He pointed out that President Donald Trump always retains the option of proactive defense, "In other words, if we have indicators of an intention to attack our forces in the region, protecting our personnel requires readiness to move defensively, including proactively."



He noted that "the United States has security agreements, including commitments related to defending Israel and others, which imposes on us the need to maintain an appropriate military posture in the region to fulfill these commitments," emphasizing: "I believe it is wise and prudent to maintain a military presence capable of responding, and perhaps - if necessary - preventing a preemptive attack targeting thousands of American soldiers and other facilities in the region, in addition to our allies, and I hope we do not reach this stage."



He pointed out that what the region is currently witnessing is the enhancement of readiness and the deployment of military assets in the area to defend against what may constitute an Iranian threat to his country's forces, accusing Iran of seeking to do so "after it has amassed thousands and thousands of ballistic missiles that it has manufactured, even though its economy is collapsing, yet it continues to spend money."

وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو يدلي بشهادته أمام جلسة استماع للجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ (إ ب أ(



"The Iranian Regime is Weak"



Rubio continued his remarks by stating: "The Iranian regime is weaker than it has ever been, and if it is not ready to change or leave, it will have no way to address the fundamental grievances of the protesters," explaining that "the core problem facing the Iranian regime, unlike the protests we have seen in the past over other issues, is that it has no way to address the fundamental grievances of the protesters, which is that their economy is collapsing."



Rubio attributed the reasons for the collapse of the Iranian economy to the fact that "the regime spends all the money and resources of the Iranians on building weapons and supporting armed groups around the world, instead of reinvesting it in their community," as he put it.



Rubio said: "The Iranian people are demanding that the regime stop its approach, start caring for its people, and work to lift these sanctions from them, but this regime is not willing to do so," adding: "Unless the regime in Iran is ready to change or leave, it will have no way to address the legitimate and ongoing grievances of the Iranian people, who deserve a better situation."



Rubio refused to answer what will happen in Iran, saying: "That's an open question; no one really knows who will take over. It is clear that their regime is divided between the Supreme Leader and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which reports directly to him."

He added: "On the other hand, there are semi-elected figures, those who appear in formal suits on television screens, and they are part of the political branches, but they are ultimately obligated to present everything they do to the Supreme Leader, so I don't think anyone can provide a simple answer about what will happen next in Iran if the Supreme Leader and the regime fall, except to hope that there is a possibility of having a party within this system that can be worked with."



He pointed out that "the Iranian regime has been in place for a long time, and this will require a great deal of careful thinking if this hypothesis is ever raised."