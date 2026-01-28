Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow and Damascus have managed to revive cooperation in the economic field after a period of stagnation, during his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara today (Wednesday).



Putin stated, "There is noticeable progress, and it is essential to maintain this trend," praising the efforts of the Syrian leadership in preserving the unity of Syria.



He added, "The relations with Syria have deep roots," emphasizing his commitment to working to increase economic and trade cooperation with Syria.



The Russian president expressed his country's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Syria, affirming his support for the territorial integrity of Syria.



For his part, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara expressed his happiness with this visit, explaining that there are many common topics between Moscow and Damascus.



Al-Shara said, "Syria has overcome many obstacles over the past year, the latest being the challenge of unifying its territories," indicating that Russia has a positive stance towards the unity of Syria and the integrity of its territories.



The Syrian president pointed out that there are many common issues that can be worked on between the two countries, noting that Syria has overcome numerous obstacles last year.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara had arrived in the Russian capital Moscow and held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin welcomed al-Shara at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.