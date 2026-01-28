أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أن موسكو ودمشق تمكنتا من إعادة بعث التعاون في المجال الاقتصادي بعد فترة من الجمود، وذلك خلال استقباله للرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الأربعاء).
وقال بوتين: «هناك تقدم ملحوظ، ومن الضروري الحفاظ على هذا الاتجاه»، مشيداً بجهود القيادة السورية في الحفاظ على وحدة سورية.
وأضاف: "إن العلاقات مع سورية لها جذور عميقة"، مؤكداً حرصه على العمل لزيادة التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري مع سورية.
وأبدى الرئيس الروسي استعداد بلاده للمشاركة في إعادة إعمار سورية، مؤكداً دعمه لوحدة أراضي سورية.
بدوره، عبر الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع عن سعادته بهذه الزيارة، موضحاً أن هناك الكثير من الموضوعات المشتركة بين موسكو ودمشق.
وقال الشرع: «سورية خلال العام الماضي تجاوزت الكثير من العقبات آخرها تحدي توحيد أراضيها»، مبيناً أن لروسيا موقفاً إيجابياً تجاه وحدة سورية وسلامة أراضيها.
ولفت الرئيس السوري إلى أن هناك قضايا مشتركة كثيرة يمكن العمل عليها بين البلدين، مبيناً أن سورية تجاوزت عقبات عديدة العام الماضي.
وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، قد وصل إلى العاصمة الروسية موسكو، وأجرى محادثات مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين. ووفقاً للكرملين، فإن نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي فيرشينين كان في استقبال الشرع في مطار فنوكوفو الدولي بالعاصمة موسكو.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow and Damascus have managed to revive cooperation in the economic field after a period of stagnation, during his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara today (Wednesday).
Putin stated, "There is noticeable progress, and it is essential to maintain this trend," praising the efforts of the Syrian leadership in preserving the unity of Syria.
He added, "The relations with Syria have deep roots," emphasizing his commitment to working to increase economic and trade cooperation with Syria.
The Russian president expressed his country's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Syria, affirming his support for the territorial integrity of Syria.
For his part, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara expressed his happiness with this visit, explaining that there are many common topics between Moscow and Damascus.
Al-Shara said, "Syria has overcome many obstacles over the past year, the latest being the challenge of unifying its territories," indicating that Russia has a positive stance towards the unity of Syria and the integrity of its territories.
The Syrian president pointed out that there are many common issues that can be worked on between the two countries, noting that Syria has overcome numerous obstacles last year.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara had arrived in the Russian capital Moscow and held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin welcomed al-Shara at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.