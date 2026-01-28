أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أن موسكو ودمشق تمكنتا من إعادة بعث التعاون في المجال الاقتصادي بعد فترة من الجمود، وذلك خلال استقباله للرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الأربعاء).


وقال بوتين: «هناك تقدم ملحوظ، ومن الضروري الحفاظ على هذا الاتجاه»، مشيداً بجهود القيادة السورية في الحفاظ على وحدة سورية.


وأضاف: "إن العلاقات مع سورية لها جذور عميقة"، مؤكداً حرصه على العمل لزيادة التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري مع سورية.


وأبدى الرئيس الروسي استعداد بلاده للمشاركة في إعادة إعمار سورية، مؤكداً دعمه لوحدة أراضي سورية.


بدوره، عبر الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع عن سعادته بهذه الزيارة، موضحاً أن هناك الكثير من الموضوعات المشتركة بين موسكو ودمشق.


وقال الشرع: «سورية خلال العام الماضي تجاوزت الكثير من العقبات آخرها تحدي توحيد أراضيها»، مبيناً أن لروسيا موقفاً إيجابياً تجاه وحدة سورية وسلامة أراضيها.


ولفت الرئيس السوري إلى أن هناك قضايا مشتركة كثيرة يمكن العمل عليها بين البلدين، مبيناً أن سورية تجاوزت عقبات عديدة العام الماضي.


وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، قد وصل إلى العاصمة الروسية موسكو، وأجرى محادثات مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين. ووفقاً للكرملين، فإن نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي فيرشينين كان في استقبال الشرع في مطار فنوكوفو الدولي بالعاصمة موسكو.