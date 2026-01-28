The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are anticipating the reopening of the Rafah crossing, following Israel's announcement of its readiness to resume operation of the border crossing with Egypt in both directions next Sunday, while Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and neighboring provinces are preparing to receive the "most needy" injured and sick from the Gaza Strip.



Crossing limited to pedestrians



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open in both directions when it resumes operations soon, noting that the crossing will be limited to pedestrians and in limited numbers, with those entering and exiting subjected to strict Israeli security checks and inspections. He mentioned that he does not know the exact number of people who will be allowed to enter daily, but he estimated it to be around 50 people in addition to their family members.



Obtaining an Egyptian permit



The Israeli army radio announced today (Wednesday) that the security establishment has completed preparations to reopen the Rafah crossing. It is expected to open in the coming few days. For the first time in nearly two years, the crossing will be open for individual movement to the Gaza Strip.



According to the army radio, anyone wishing to enter or exit the Gaza Strip will be required to obtain an Egyptian permit, and Egypt will send the names to the General Security Service "Shabak" for security approval.



Those leaving the strip will not be required to undergo Israeli security checks, contrary to what the Prime Minister stated last night, but the process will be limited to a delegation from the European Union and citizens from Gaza working on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.



Remote Israeli supervision



Israel will supervise the process remotely, with a member of the security establishment sitting at a point monitoring the "rotating" gate through which people exit to Egypt, and will be able to verify via facial recognition technology that those leaving the strip are indeed the ones holding permits. This person, using a remote control button, will be able to open and close the gate, thus in the event of an attempt to smuggle unauthorized individuals, it will also be possible to prevent their exit.



Entry into Gaza will be more stringent and will be subject to an Israeli inspection mechanism. Anyone entering through the crossing will arrive at a site belonging to the Israeli army, where there are scanning devices and metal detectors, and they will be inspected one by one, including facial recognition, and they will not be allowed to proceed beyond the yellow line into areas controlled by Hamas until they have passed that site.