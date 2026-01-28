يترقّب الفلسطينيون في قطاع غزة إعادة فتح معبر رفح، عقب إعلان إسرائيل استعدادها لاستئناف تشغيل المعبر الحدودي مع مصر في الاتجاهين الأحد القادم، فيما تستعد المستشفيات المصرية في محافظة شمال سيناء والمحافظات المجاورة لاستقبال المصابين والمرضى «الأكثر احتياجاً» من قطاع غزة.


العبور يقتصر على المشاة


وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، في مؤتمر صحفي، مساء الثلاثاء، إن معبر رفح بين غزة ومصر سيفتح في الاتجاهين عند استئناف عمله قريباً، لافتاً إلى أن العبور سيقتصر على المشاة وبأعداد محدودة، مع إخضاع الداخلين والخارجين لإجراءات تفتيش وفحوصات أمنية إسرائيلية مشددة. ولفت إلى أنه لا يعرف العدد الدقيق للأشخاص الذين سيسمح لهم بالدخول يومياً، لكنه قدّره بنحو 50 شخصاً إضافة إلى أفراد عائلاتهم.


الحصول على تصريح مصري


وأعلنت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن المؤسسة الأمنية أنهت الاستعدادات لإعادة فتح معبر رفح. ومن المتوقع فتحه خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة. ولأول مرة منذ عامين تقريباً، سيُفتح المعبر أمام حركة الأفراد إلى قطاع غزة.


وبحسب إذاعة الجيش، سيُطلب من أي شخص يرغب في دخول قطاع غزة أو الخروج منه الحصول على تصريح مصري، وستقوم مصر بإرسال الأسماء إلى جهاز الأمن العام «الشاباك» للموافقة الأمنية.


ولن يُطلب من المغادرين من القطاع الخضوع لتفتيش أمني إسرائيلي، خلافًا لما صرّح به رئيس الوزراء الليلة الماضية، بل سيقتصر الأمر على وفد من الاتحاد الأوروبي ومواطنين من غزة يعملون نيابة عن السلطة الفلسطينية.


إشراف إسرائيلي عن بعد


وستُشرف إسرائيل عن بُعد على العملية، من خلال جلوس أحد أفراد المؤسسة الأمنية عند نقطة تراقب البوابة «الدوارة» التي يخرج منها الأشخاص إلى مصر، وسيكون قادراً على التحقق عبر تقنية التعرّف على الوجوه من أن المغادرين من القطاع هم بالفعل الحاصلون على تصريح. وسيتمكن هذا الشخص، باستخدام زر تحكم عن بُعد، من فتح البوابة وإغلاقها، وبالتالي في حال محاولة تهريب أشخاص غير مصرح لهم، سيكون من الممكن أيضاً منع الخروج.


وسيكون الدخول إلى غزة أكثر صرامة، وسيخضع لآلية تفتيش إسرائيلية. فأي شخص يدخل عبر المعبر سيصل إلى موقع تابع للجيش الإسرائيلي، حيث توجد أجهزة فحص وأجهزة كشف المعادن، وسيتم تفتيشهم فرداً فرداً، بما في ذلك التعرف على الوجوه، ولن يُسمح لهم بمواصلة السير إلى ما وراء الخط الأصفر، إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس، إلا بعد اجتياز ذلك الموقع.