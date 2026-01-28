يترقّب الفلسطينيون في قطاع غزة إعادة فتح معبر رفح، عقب إعلان إسرائيل استعدادها لاستئناف تشغيل المعبر الحدودي مع مصر في الاتجاهين الأحد القادم، فيما تستعد المستشفيات المصرية في محافظة شمال سيناء والمحافظات المجاورة لاستقبال المصابين والمرضى «الأكثر احتياجاً» من قطاع غزة.
العبور يقتصر على المشاة
وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، في مؤتمر صحفي، مساء الثلاثاء، إن معبر رفح بين غزة ومصر سيفتح في الاتجاهين عند استئناف عمله قريباً، لافتاً إلى أن العبور سيقتصر على المشاة وبأعداد محدودة، مع إخضاع الداخلين والخارجين لإجراءات تفتيش وفحوصات أمنية إسرائيلية مشددة. ولفت إلى أنه لا يعرف العدد الدقيق للأشخاص الذين سيسمح لهم بالدخول يومياً، لكنه قدّره بنحو 50 شخصاً إضافة إلى أفراد عائلاتهم.
الحصول على تصريح مصري
وأعلنت إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن المؤسسة الأمنية أنهت الاستعدادات لإعادة فتح معبر رفح. ومن المتوقع فتحه خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة. ولأول مرة منذ عامين تقريباً، سيُفتح المعبر أمام حركة الأفراد إلى قطاع غزة.
وبحسب إذاعة الجيش، سيُطلب من أي شخص يرغب في دخول قطاع غزة أو الخروج منه الحصول على تصريح مصري، وستقوم مصر بإرسال الأسماء إلى جهاز الأمن العام «الشاباك» للموافقة الأمنية.
ولن يُطلب من المغادرين من القطاع الخضوع لتفتيش أمني إسرائيلي، خلافًا لما صرّح به رئيس الوزراء الليلة الماضية، بل سيقتصر الأمر على وفد من الاتحاد الأوروبي ومواطنين من غزة يعملون نيابة عن السلطة الفلسطينية.
إشراف إسرائيلي عن بعد
وستُشرف إسرائيل عن بُعد على العملية، من خلال جلوس أحد أفراد المؤسسة الأمنية عند نقطة تراقب البوابة «الدوارة» التي يخرج منها الأشخاص إلى مصر، وسيكون قادراً على التحقق عبر تقنية التعرّف على الوجوه من أن المغادرين من القطاع هم بالفعل الحاصلون على تصريح. وسيتمكن هذا الشخص، باستخدام زر تحكم عن بُعد، من فتح البوابة وإغلاقها، وبالتالي في حال محاولة تهريب أشخاص غير مصرح لهم، سيكون من الممكن أيضاً منع الخروج.
وسيكون الدخول إلى غزة أكثر صرامة، وسيخضع لآلية تفتيش إسرائيلية. فأي شخص يدخل عبر المعبر سيصل إلى موقع تابع للجيش الإسرائيلي، حيث توجد أجهزة فحص وأجهزة كشف المعادن، وسيتم تفتيشهم فرداً فرداً، بما في ذلك التعرف على الوجوه، ولن يُسمح لهم بمواصلة السير إلى ما وراء الخط الأصفر، إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس، إلا بعد اجتياز ذلك الموقع.
The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are anticipating the reopening of the Rafah crossing, following Israel's announcement of its readiness to resume operation of the border crossing with Egypt in both directions next Sunday, while Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and neighboring provinces are preparing to receive the "most needy" injured and sick from the Gaza Strip.
Crossing limited to pedestrians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open in both directions when it resumes operations soon, noting that the crossing will be limited to pedestrians and in limited numbers, with those entering and exiting subjected to strict Israeli security checks and inspections. He mentioned that he does not know the exact number of people who will be allowed to enter daily, but he estimated it to be around 50 people in addition to their family members.
Obtaining an Egyptian permit
The Israeli army radio announced today (Wednesday) that the security establishment has completed preparations to reopen the Rafah crossing. It is expected to open in the coming few days. For the first time in nearly two years, the crossing will be open for individual movement to the Gaza Strip.
According to the army radio, anyone wishing to enter or exit the Gaza Strip will be required to obtain an Egyptian permit, and Egypt will send the names to the General Security Service "Shabak" for security approval.
Those leaving the strip will not be required to undergo Israeli security checks, contrary to what the Prime Minister stated last night, but the process will be limited to a delegation from the European Union and citizens from Gaza working on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.
Remote Israeli supervision
Israel will supervise the process remotely, with a member of the security establishment sitting at a point monitoring the "rotating" gate through which people exit to Egypt, and will be able to verify via facial recognition technology that those leaving the strip are indeed the ones holding permits. This person, using a remote control button, will be able to open and close the gate, thus in the event of an attempt to smuggle unauthorized individuals, it will also be possible to prevent their exit.
Entry into Gaza will be more stringent and will be subject to an Israeli inspection mechanism. Anyone entering through the crossing will arrive at a site belonging to the Israeli army, where there are scanning devices and metal detectors, and they will be inspected one by one, including facial recognition, and they will not be allowed to proceed beyond the yellow line into areas controlled by Hamas until they have passed that site.