U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will not provide any support to Iraq if it decides to reinstate Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister, warning of the consequences of what he described as a "very bad choice."

Message via "Truth Social"



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social" that Washington received information indicating that Iraq might be heading towards reinstating al-Maliki, emphasizing that his election again would mean the cessation of American assistance to Iraq.

A Experience Not to Be Repeated



The U.S. President considered al-Maliki's return a setback, pointing out that Iraq under his previous rule slipped into poverty and widespread chaos. He said, "The previous experience of al-Maliki's rule in Iraq should not be repeated."

Concerns in Washington and Warning of an Iran-aligned Government

In this context, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Sunday against forming an Iran-aligned Iraqi government, following rising concerns in Washington about the possibility of al-Maliki returning to the premiership.

Call with Sudani and a Political Message



During a phone call with current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Rubio expressed hope that the next government would work to make Iraq "a force for stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East."

U.S. State Department Position



State Department spokesperson Tommy Vietor stated that the Secretary emphasized that "a government controlled by Iran cannot prioritize Iraq's interests, nor keep it out of regional conflicts, nor promote a balanced partnership with the United States."

Negative Memories of the Maliki Era



A political source in Iraq conveyed to Agence France-Presse that the United States sent a message to Baghdad indicating that it "remembers the period of the previous governments led by al-Maliki negatively."

Sovereign Decision and Sovereign Response



The source added that envoys from the U.S. administration confirmed that the choice of Prime Minister and leadership positions is an "Iraqi sovereign decision," but the United States will also make "sovereign decisions regarding the next government in line with American interests."

Significant American Influence in Iraq



The United States maintains significant influence in Iraq, especially since the revenues from Iraqi oil exports are deposited in the Federal Reserve in New York, according to arrangements established after the American invasion in 2003.

Restraining Armed Factions



One of Washington's main demands is for Iraq to limit the influence of armed Shiite factions. Since taking office in 2022, al-Sudani has gained the trust of the United States due to his efforts to curb these groups.

From Support to Break



Al-Maliki first assumed the premiership in 2006 with American support and strongly backed U.S. military operations against al-Qaeda and other militant groups.

However, Washington later turned against him, as observers believe that his excessive sectarian policies contributed to creating the conditions for the rise of ISIS.