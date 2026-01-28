قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الثلاثاء، إن الولايات المتحدة لن تقدّم أي دعم للعراق في حال قرر إعادة نوري المالكي إلى منصب رئيس الوزراء، محذّرًا من عواقب ما وصفه بـ«الخيار السيئ للغاية».

رسالة عبر «تروث سوشال»


وكتب ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال» أن واشنطن تلقت معلومات تفيد بأن العراق قد يتجه إلى إعادة تنصيب المالكي، مؤكدًا أن انتخابه مجددًا يعني توقف المساعدة الأمريكية للعراق.

تجربة لا يجب تكرارها


واعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي أن عودة المالكي تمثل انتكاسة، مشيرًا إلى أن العراق في عهده السابق انزلق إلى الفقر والفوضى الواسعة. وقال: «لا ينبغي تكرار التجربة السابقة لحكم المالكي في العراق».

قلق في واشنطن وتحذير من حكومة موالية لإيران

وفي السياق ذاته، حذّر وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، الأحد، من تشكيل حكومة عراقية موالية لإيران، بعد تصاعد القلق في واشنطن من احتمال عودة المالكي إلى رئاسة الوزراء.

اتصال مع السوداني ورسالة سياسية


وخلال اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني، أعرب روبيو عن أمله في أن تعمل الحكومة المقبلة على جعل العراق «قوة للاستقرار والازدهار والأمن في الشرق الأوسط».

موقف الخارجية الأمريكية


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تومي بيغوت إن الوزير أكد أن «حكومة تسيطر عليها إيران لا يمكنها وضع مصالح العراق أولًا، ولا إبعاده عن النزاعات الإقليمية، ولا تعزيز شراكة متوازنة مع الولايات المتحدة».

ذكريات سلبية لمرحلة المالكي


ونقل مصدر سياسي عراقي لوكالة فرانس برس أن الولايات المتحدة بعثت برسالة إلى بغداد مفادها أنها «تستذكر فترة الحكومات السابقة التي ترأسها المالكي بصورة سلبية».

قرار سيادي ورد سيادي


وأضاف المصدر أن موفدين عن الإدارة الأمريكية أكدوا أن اختيار رئيس الوزراء والمناصب القيادية «قرار سيادي عراقي»، لكن الولايات المتحدة بدورها ستتخذ «قراراتها السيادية تجاه الحكومة المقبلة بما ينسجم مع المصالح الأمريكية».

نفوذ أمريكي مؤثر في العراق


وتحتفظ الولايات المتحدة بنفوذ كبير في العراق، لا سيما أن عائدات صادرات النفط العراقية تُودَع في الاحتياطي الفدرالي في نيويورك، وفق ترتيبات أُقرت بعد الغزو الأمريكي عام 2003.

كبح الفصائل المسلحة


ومن أبرز مطالب واشنطن أن يحدّ العراق من نفوذ الفصائل الشيعية المسلحة. وقد حاز السوداني، منذ توليه منصبه عام 2022، ثقة الولايات المتحدة نتيجة جهوده في كبح هذه المجموعات.

من الدعم إلى القطيعة


وكان المالكي قد تولّى رئاسة الوزراء لأول مرة عام 2006 بدعم أمريكي، وساند بقوة العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد تنظيم القاعدة وجماعات متشددة أخرى.
لكن واشنطن انقلبت عليه لاحقًا، إذ يرى مراقبون أن سياساته الطائفية المفرطة ساهمت في تهيئة الظروف لظهور تنظيم داعش.