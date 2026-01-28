قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الثلاثاء، إن الولايات المتحدة لن تقدّم أي دعم للعراق في حال قرر إعادة نوري المالكي إلى منصب رئيس الوزراء، محذّرًا من عواقب ما وصفه بـ«الخيار السيئ للغاية».
رسالة عبر «تروث سوشال»
وكتب ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال» أن واشنطن تلقت معلومات تفيد بأن العراق قد يتجه إلى إعادة تنصيب المالكي، مؤكدًا أن انتخابه مجددًا يعني توقف المساعدة الأمريكية للعراق.
تجربة لا يجب تكرارها
واعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي أن عودة المالكي تمثل انتكاسة، مشيرًا إلى أن العراق في عهده السابق انزلق إلى الفقر والفوضى الواسعة. وقال: «لا ينبغي تكرار التجربة السابقة لحكم المالكي في العراق».
قلق في واشنطن وتحذير من حكومة موالية لإيران
وفي السياق ذاته، حذّر وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، الأحد، من تشكيل حكومة عراقية موالية لإيران، بعد تصاعد القلق في واشنطن من احتمال عودة المالكي إلى رئاسة الوزراء.
اتصال مع السوداني ورسالة سياسية
وخلال اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الوزراء الحالي محمد شياع السوداني، أعرب روبيو عن أمله في أن تعمل الحكومة المقبلة على جعل العراق «قوة للاستقرار والازدهار والأمن في الشرق الأوسط».
موقف الخارجية الأمريكية
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تومي بيغوت إن الوزير أكد أن «حكومة تسيطر عليها إيران لا يمكنها وضع مصالح العراق أولًا، ولا إبعاده عن النزاعات الإقليمية، ولا تعزيز شراكة متوازنة مع الولايات المتحدة».
ذكريات سلبية لمرحلة المالكي
ونقل مصدر سياسي عراقي لوكالة فرانس برس أن الولايات المتحدة بعثت برسالة إلى بغداد مفادها أنها «تستذكر فترة الحكومات السابقة التي ترأسها المالكي بصورة سلبية».
قرار سيادي ورد سيادي
وأضاف المصدر أن موفدين عن الإدارة الأمريكية أكدوا أن اختيار رئيس الوزراء والمناصب القيادية «قرار سيادي عراقي»، لكن الولايات المتحدة بدورها ستتخذ «قراراتها السيادية تجاه الحكومة المقبلة بما ينسجم مع المصالح الأمريكية».
نفوذ أمريكي مؤثر في العراق
وتحتفظ الولايات المتحدة بنفوذ كبير في العراق، لا سيما أن عائدات صادرات النفط العراقية تُودَع في الاحتياطي الفدرالي في نيويورك، وفق ترتيبات أُقرت بعد الغزو الأمريكي عام 2003.
كبح الفصائل المسلحة
ومن أبرز مطالب واشنطن أن يحدّ العراق من نفوذ الفصائل الشيعية المسلحة. وقد حاز السوداني، منذ توليه منصبه عام 2022، ثقة الولايات المتحدة نتيجة جهوده في كبح هذه المجموعات.
من الدعم إلى القطيعة
وكان المالكي قد تولّى رئاسة الوزراء لأول مرة عام 2006 بدعم أمريكي، وساند بقوة العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد تنظيم القاعدة وجماعات متشددة أخرى.
لكن واشنطن انقلبت عليه لاحقًا، إذ يرى مراقبون أن سياساته الطائفية المفرطة ساهمت في تهيئة الظروف لظهور تنظيم داعش.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will not provide any support to Iraq if it decides to reinstate Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister, warning of the consequences of what he described as a "very bad choice."
Message via "Truth Social"
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social" that Washington received information indicating that Iraq might be heading towards reinstating al-Maliki, emphasizing that his election again would mean the cessation of American assistance to Iraq.
A Experience Not to Be Repeated
The U.S. President considered al-Maliki's return a setback, pointing out that Iraq under his previous rule slipped into poverty and widespread chaos. He said, "The previous experience of al-Maliki's rule in Iraq should not be repeated."
Concerns in Washington and Warning of an Iran-aligned Government
In this context, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Sunday against forming an Iran-aligned Iraqi government, following rising concerns in Washington about the possibility of al-Maliki returning to the premiership.
Call with Sudani and a Political Message
During a phone call with current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Rubio expressed hope that the next government would work to make Iraq "a force for stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East."
U.S. State Department Position
State Department spokesperson Tommy Vietor stated that the Secretary emphasized that "a government controlled by Iran cannot prioritize Iraq's interests, nor keep it out of regional conflicts, nor promote a balanced partnership with the United States."
Negative Memories of the Maliki Era
A political source in Iraq conveyed to Agence France-Presse that the United States sent a message to Baghdad indicating that it "remembers the period of the previous governments led by al-Maliki negatively."
Sovereign Decision and Sovereign Response
The source added that envoys from the U.S. administration confirmed that the choice of Prime Minister and leadership positions is an "Iraqi sovereign decision," but the United States will also make "sovereign decisions regarding the next government in line with American interests."
Significant American Influence in Iraq
The United States maintains significant influence in Iraq, especially since the revenues from Iraqi oil exports are deposited in the Federal Reserve in New York, according to arrangements established after the American invasion in 2003.
Restraining Armed Factions
One of Washington's main demands is for Iraq to limit the influence of armed Shiite factions. Since taking office in 2022, al-Sudani has gained the trust of the United States due to his efforts to curb these groups.
From Support to Break
Al-Maliki first assumed the premiership in 2006 with American support and strongly backed U.S. military operations against al-Qaeda and other militant groups.
However, Washington later turned against him, as observers believe that his excessive sectarian policies contributed to creating the conditions for the rise of ISIS.