In the first visit by a British Prime Minister since 2018, Keir Starmer is heading tomorrow (Wednesday) to the Chinese capital Beijing on a mission aimed at thawing relations and getting closer to the world's second-largest economy.



Politico magazine reported that the British Prime Minister is seeking in his anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to melt the "ice age" that has prevailed in relations between the two countries during the previous Conservative government and to finalize deals that can be marketed to voters as a boost for Britain's struggling economy.



The magazine noted that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney left Beijing earlier this month to immediately announce that the U.S.-led global order has collapsed, but his British counterpart Starmer is not expected to take a similar step.



Starmer joins a line of leaders heading to the world's second-largest economy, including French President Emmanuel Macron last December and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz next month.



Last week, Starmer warned that the world is experiencing its most turbulent period in a generation.



For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said today (Tuesday) that China is ready to enhance mutual trust with Britain and deepen practical cooperation with the Group of Seven countries during Prime Minister Starmer's visit.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated during a press conference that Starmer will meet during his visit, which lasts from Wednesday to Saturday, with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the top Chinese legislator Zhao Leji.



Starmer is leading a delegation that includes more than 50 British companies and institutions from sectors including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.



The ministry indicated that trade and investment documents will be signed during the British Prime Minister's visit, clarifying that it is ready to enhance communication regarding trade and economic policies to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law-based business environment for cooperation between companies from both sides.