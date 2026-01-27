في أول زيارة لرئيس وزراء بريطاني منذ 2018، يتوجه كير ستارمر غداً (الأربعاء) إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين في مهمة تهدف لإذابة الجليد في العلاقات، والتقارب مع ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم.


وذكرت مجلة «بوليتيكو» أن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني يسعى في لقائه المرتقب مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج لإذابة «العصر الجليدي» الذي ساد العلاقات بين البلدين في عهد الحكومة المحافظة السابقة وإبرام صفقات يمكن تسويقها للناخبين باعتبارها دفعة لاقتصاد بريطانيا المتعثر.


وذكرت المجلة أن رئيس الوزراء الكندي مارك كارني، غادر بكين، منتصف الشهر الجاري، ليعلن فوراً أن النظام العالمي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة قد انهار، لكن نظيره البريطاني ستارمر لا يُتوقع أن يُقدم على خطوة مماثلة.


وينضم ستارمر إلى طابور من القادة الذين يتجهون إلى ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم، من بينهم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في ديسمبر الماضي، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس الشهر القادم.


وكان ستارمر قد حذر الأسبوع الماضي من أن العالم يعيش أكثر فتراته اضطراباً منذ جيل.


من جانبها، قالت وزارة الخارجية الصينية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن الصين مستعدة لتعزيز الثقة المتبادلة مع بريطانيا وتعميق التعاون العملي مع مجموعة الدول السبع، مع زيارة رئيس الوزراء ستارمر.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية قوه جياكون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، إن ستارمر يلتقي خلال الزيارة التي تستمر من الأربعاء إلى السبت، بالرئيس شي جين بينج، ورئيس الوزراء لي تشيانج، وكبير المشرعين الصينيين تشاو ليجي.


ويقود ستارمر وفداً يضم أكثر من 50 شركة ومؤسسة بريطانية من قطاعات تشمل التمويل والرعاية الصحية والتصنيع، وفقاً لما ذكرته وزارة التجارة الصينية في بيان.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه سيجري توقيع وثائق تجارية واستثمارية خلال زيارة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، موضحة أنها مستعدة لتعزيز التواصل بشأن السياسات التجارية والاقتصادية لخلق أجواء أعمال عادلة وشفافة وقائمة على سيادة القانون للتعاون بين الشركات من الجانبين.