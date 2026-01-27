في أول زيارة لرئيس وزراء بريطاني منذ 2018، يتوجه كير ستارمر غداً (الأربعاء) إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين في مهمة تهدف لإذابة الجليد في العلاقات، والتقارب مع ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم.
وذكرت مجلة «بوليتيكو» أن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني يسعى في لقائه المرتقب مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج لإذابة «العصر الجليدي» الذي ساد العلاقات بين البلدين في عهد الحكومة المحافظة السابقة وإبرام صفقات يمكن تسويقها للناخبين باعتبارها دفعة لاقتصاد بريطانيا المتعثر.
وذكرت المجلة أن رئيس الوزراء الكندي مارك كارني، غادر بكين، منتصف الشهر الجاري، ليعلن فوراً أن النظام العالمي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة قد انهار، لكن نظيره البريطاني ستارمر لا يُتوقع أن يُقدم على خطوة مماثلة.
وينضم ستارمر إلى طابور من القادة الذين يتجهون إلى ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم، من بينهم الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في ديسمبر الماضي، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس الشهر القادم.
وكان ستارمر قد حذر الأسبوع الماضي من أن العالم يعيش أكثر فتراته اضطراباً منذ جيل.
من جانبها، قالت وزارة الخارجية الصينية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إن الصين مستعدة لتعزيز الثقة المتبادلة مع بريطانيا وتعميق التعاون العملي مع مجموعة الدول السبع، مع زيارة رئيس الوزراء ستارمر.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية قوه جياكون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، إن ستارمر يلتقي خلال الزيارة التي تستمر من الأربعاء إلى السبت، بالرئيس شي جين بينج، ورئيس الوزراء لي تشيانج، وكبير المشرعين الصينيين تشاو ليجي.
ويقود ستارمر وفداً يضم أكثر من 50 شركة ومؤسسة بريطانية من قطاعات تشمل التمويل والرعاية الصحية والتصنيع، وفقاً لما ذكرته وزارة التجارة الصينية في بيان.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه سيجري توقيع وثائق تجارية واستثمارية خلال زيارة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، موضحة أنها مستعدة لتعزيز التواصل بشأن السياسات التجارية والاقتصادية لخلق أجواء أعمال عادلة وشفافة وقائمة على سيادة القانون للتعاون بين الشركات من الجانبين.
In the first visit by a British Prime Minister since 2018, Keir Starmer is heading tomorrow (Wednesday) to the Chinese capital Beijing on a mission aimed at thawing relations and getting closer to the world's second-largest economy.
Politico magazine reported that the British Prime Minister is seeking in his anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to melt the "ice age" that has prevailed in relations between the two countries during the previous Conservative government and to finalize deals that can be marketed to voters as a boost for Britain's struggling economy.
The magazine noted that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney left Beijing earlier this month to immediately announce that the U.S.-led global order has collapsed, but his British counterpart Starmer is not expected to take a similar step.
Starmer joins a line of leaders heading to the world's second-largest economy, including French President Emmanuel Macron last December and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz next month.
Last week, Starmer warned that the world is experiencing its most turbulent period in a generation.
For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said today (Tuesday) that China is ready to enhance mutual trust with Britain and deepen practical cooperation with the Group of Seven countries during Prime Minister Starmer's visit.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated during a press conference that Starmer will meet during his visit, which lasts from Wednesday to Saturday, with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the top Chinese legislator Zhao Leji.
Starmer is leading a delegation that includes more than 50 British companies and institutions from sectors including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
The ministry indicated that trade and investment documents will be signed during the British Prime Minister's visit, clarifying that it is ready to enhance communication regarding trade and economic policies to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law-based business environment for cooperation between companies from both sides.