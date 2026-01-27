The Iraqi Council of Representatives is holding a special session today (Tuesday) to elect a new president for the country for the next four years, marking the sixth election since the formation of the political process following the ousting of the late President Saddam Hussein in 2003.



Nineteen candidates who received approval from the parliament and the Federal Supreme Court after meeting the nomination requirements according to the Iraqi constitution are competing for the position.



The competition is narrowed down to two candidates among all the competitors: Fuad Hussein, the candidate from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Nizar Amidi, the candidate from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.



For its part, the Coordination Framework called the delegations of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan during a private meeting yesterday (Monday) to discuss the viewpoints of the two delegations with the aim of reaching an agreement that facilitates the election of the President of the Republic within the constitutionally specified timeframe and respects the constitutional timings while resolving national entitlements.



Political sources in Iraq revealed that both the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by Masoud Barzani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, led by Pavel Talabani, have not agreed on naming a single consensus candidate for the presidency as an entitlement for the Kurdish component according to the mechanism for distributing high positions in Iraq. Consequently, the candidates from both parties will enter the parliament to compete against each other through a direct voting process.



The sources indicated that the voting process for electing a candidate for the position will face many obstacles due to the lack of consensus among all Kurdish parties and blocs in the parliament. They attributed the reason to the fragmentation of the decisions of other blocs in the parliament regarding support for any of the candidates. Therefore, the process of electing the President of the Republic may take longer, especially since the parliamentary session needs to achieve a two-thirds majority of the total number of deputies, which is 329.