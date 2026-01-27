يعقد مجلس النواب العراقي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جلسة خاصة لانتخاب رئيس جديد للبلاد للسنوات الأربع القادمة، هو السادس منذ تشكيل العملية السياسية بعد الإطاحة بالرئيس الراحل صدام حسين في العام 2003.


ويتنافس على المنصب 19 مرشحاً نالوا موافقة البرلمان والمحكمة الاتحادية العليا بعد استيفائهم شروط الترشيح للمنصب وفق الدستور العراقي.


وينحصر التنافس بين مرشحين اثنين من بين جميع المتنافسين، وهما فؤاد حسين مرشح الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني، ونزار أميدي مرشح حزب الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني.


من جهته، دعا تحالف الإطار التنسيقي وفدي الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني وحزب الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني خلال اجتماع على انفراد أمس الإثنين، لبحث وجهات نظر الوفدين بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق يسهل عملية انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية ضمن الموعد المحدد دستورياً واحترام التوقيتات الدستورية وحسم الاستحقاقات الوطنية.


وأفصحت مصادر سياسية عراقية أن كلا الحزبين الديمقراطي الكردستاني بزعامة مسعود برزاني وحزب الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني بزعامة بافل طلباني لم يتفقا على تسمية مرشح توافقي واحد لشغل منصب رئيس الجمهورية كاستحقاق للمكون الكردي وفقاً لآلية توزيع المناصب العليا في العراق وبالتالي سيدخل مرشحا الحزبين للبرلمان للتنافس فيما بينهما وفق عملية التصويت المباشر.


وذكرت المصادر أن عملية التصويت على انتخاب مرشح للمنصب ستواجه عقبات كثيرة بسبب عدم التوصل إلى توافق بين جميع الأحزاب والكتل الكردية في البرلمان. وعزت السبب إلى تشظي قرار الكتل الأخرى في البرلمان حول دعم أي من المرشحين، وبالتالي ربما ستأخذ عملية انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية وقتاً أطول، خصوصا أن جلسة البرلمان بحاجة إلى تحقيق نصاب الثلثين من أصل إجمالي عدد النواب البالغ 329 نائباً.