The Russian authorities accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of obstructing the peace process by delaying the settlement of the land issue.



Russian President's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated in a post on X today (Monday) that "the Ukrainian president's delay in making territorial concessions is hindering the peace process." He described Zelensky's speech at the Davos Forum as a failure.



Zelensky criticized the European Union on January 22 during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, accusing it of hesitating on political issues.



The Kremlin had previously reported that the talks held last week between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were characterized by a "constructive spirit," but emphasized that reaching a settlement to the war still requires "a lot of work."



Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered it "a mistake to expect significant results from these initial communications." He pointed out that the disagreement over core territorial issues for his country remains unresolved.



The talks held on Friday and Saturday marked the first publicly announced direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the American plan to end the war that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.



The issue of Kyiv conceding land in the eastern part of the country to Russia or withdrawing from some areas in eastern Ukraine to establish a buffer zone remains unresolved, especially since Zelensky has repeatedly confirmed that the issue of territorial concessions contradicts the Ukrainian constitution and requires a public referendum.