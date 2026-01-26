اتهمت السلطات الروسية الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بإعاقة عملية تحقيق السلام بتأجيله تسوية قضية الأراضي.
واعتبر المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الروسي كيريل دميترييف، في منشور على إكس، اليوم (الاثنين)، أن «تأخر الرئيس الأوكراني في تقديم تنازلات عن الأراضي يؤخر عملية السلام». ووصف خطاب زيلينسكي أمام منتدى دافوس بالفاشل.
وكان زيلينسكي انتقد في 22 يناير الجاري خلال كلمته في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس، الاتحاد الأوروبي، متهماً إياه بالتردد في القضايا السياسية.
وكان الكرملين، أفاد في وقت سابق بأن المحادثات التي أجريت الأسبوع الماضي بين روسيا وأوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة اتسمت بـ«روحية بنّاءة»، لكنه شدّد على أن التوصل إلى تسوية للحرب لا يزال يتطلب «عملا كثيرا».
واعتبر الناطق باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أنه «من الخطأ توقع نتائج مهمة من هذه الاتصالات الأولية». ولفت إلى أن الخلاف حول قضايا الأراضي الجوهرية بالنسبة لبلاده لا يزال قائماً.
وشكّلت المباحثات التي عُقدت يومي الجمعة والسبت أول مفاوضات مباشرة معلنة بين موسكو وكييف بشأن الخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب التي بدأت مع الغزو الروسي في فبراير 2022 وأدّت إلى مقتل عشرات الآلاف.
ولاتزال مسألة تنازل كييف عن أراض في شرق البلاد لصالح روسيا أو الانسحاب من بعض المناطق في الشرق الأوكراني بغية إقامة منطقة عازلة عالقة، خصوصا أن زيلينسكي أكد مرارا في السابق أن مسألة التنازل عن أراض تتعارض مع الدستور الأوكراني، وتتطلب إجراء استفتاء شعبي.
The Russian authorities accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of obstructing the peace process by delaying the settlement of the land issue.
Russian President's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated in a post on X today (Monday) that "the Ukrainian president's delay in making territorial concessions is hindering the peace process." He described Zelensky's speech at the Davos Forum as a failure.
Zelensky criticized the European Union on January 22 during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, accusing it of hesitating on political issues.
The Kremlin had previously reported that the talks held last week between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were characterized by a "constructive spirit," but emphasized that reaching a settlement to the war still requires "a lot of work."
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov considered it "a mistake to expect significant results from these initial communications." He pointed out that the disagreement over core territorial issues for his country remains unresolved.
The talks held on Friday and Saturday marked the first publicly announced direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding the American plan to end the war that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.
The issue of Kyiv conceding land in the eastern part of the country to Russia or withdrawing from some areas in eastern Ukraine to establish a buffer zone remains unresolved, especially since Zelensky has repeatedly confirmed that the issue of territorial concessions contradicts the Ukrainian constitution and requires a public referendum.