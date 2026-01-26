اتهمت السلطات الروسية الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بإعاقة عملية تحقيق السلام بتأجيله تسوية قضية الأراضي.


واعتبر المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الروسي كيريل دميترييف، في منشور على إكس، اليوم (الاثنين)، أن «تأخر الرئيس الأوكراني في تقديم تنازلات عن الأراضي يؤخر عملية السلام». ووصف خطاب زيلينسكي أمام منتدى دافوس بالفاشل.


وكان زيلينسكي انتقد في 22 يناير الجاري خلال كلمته في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس، الاتحاد الأوروبي، متهماً إياه بالتردد في القضايا السياسية.


وكان الكرملين، أفاد في وقت سابق بأن المحادثات التي أجريت الأسبوع الماضي بين روسيا وأوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة اتسمت بـ«روحية بنّاءة»، لكنه شدّد على أن التوصل إلى تسوية للحرب لا يزال يتطلب «عملا كثيرا».


واعتبر الناطق باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف أنه «من الخطأ توقع نتائج مهمة من هذه الاتصالات الأولية». ولفت إلى أن الخلاف حول قضايا الأراضي الجوهرية بالنسبة لبلاده لا يزال قائماً.


وشكّلت المباحثات التي عُقدت يومي الجمعة والسبت أول مفاوضات مباشرة معلنة بين موسكو وكييف بشأن الخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب التي بدأت مع الغزو الروسي في فبراير 2022 وأدّت إلى مقتل عشرات الآلاف.


ولاتزال مسألة تنازل كييف عن أراض في شرق البلاد لصالح روسيا أو الانسحاب من بعض المناطق في الشرق الأوكراني بغية إقامة منطقة عازلة عالقة، خصوصا أن زيلينسكي أكد مرارا في السابق أن مسألة التنازل عن أراض تتعارض مع الدستور الأوكراني، وتتطلب إجراء استفتاء شعبي.