

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Algeria yesterday (Saturday) to officially protest the broadcast by the French public channel "France 2" of a television report that Algeria described as "a fabric of lies and slander" containing deep insults and unjustified provocations.

The ministry stated in an official statement that the summons came in response to the public channel France 2 airing what it presented "falsely and deceitfully" as a documentary film, while in reality, it is nothing but a defamatory media campaign.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the involvement of former French ambassador Stéphane Romatet, who left Algeria at the request of President Emmanuel Macron in the summer of 2024, considering that his personal intervention in the program reinforces the feeling that the campaign received official French endorsement.

The ministry confirmed its condemnation in the strongest terms of the program, stating that "the ambassador's involvement in actions that clearly contradict the exercise of his duties represents an assault on the Algerian state," expressing its strong rejection of this behavior, warning that it exacerbates the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

France 2 aired an episode titled "Symbols and Dirty Work: The Secret War France-Algeria," which addressed the reasons for the deterioration of relations and accused Algerian intelligence agencies of launching covert campaigns against French interests, including exploiting diplomatic cover for security purposes.

This escalation comes in the context of ongoing tensions in Algerian-French relations since the summer of 2024, following statements by French President Emmanuel Macron supporting the Moroccan autonomy proposal for Western Sahara, which Algeria considered a "betrayal" of France's historical commitments.

This led to a diplomatic escalation, with Algeria expelling French ambassador Stéphane Romatet in July 2024, recalling its ambassador from Paris, reducing flight operations, closing some cultural offices, and partially halting military cooperation.