استدعت وزارة الشؤون الخارجية والجالية الوطنية بالخارج الجزائرية، أمس (السبت)، القائم بأعمال السفارة الفرنسية في الجزائر، للاحتجاج الرسمي على بث قناة «فرانس 2» العمومية الفرنسية لتحقيق تلفزيوني وصفته الجزائر بأنه «نسيج من الأكاذيب والافتراءات» يحمل إساءات عميقة واستفزازات لا مبرر لها.
وذكرت الوزارة في بيان رسمي أن الاستدعاء جاء على إثر بث القناة العمومية فرانس 2 لما يقدم «زوراً وبهتاناً» على أنه فيلم وثائقي، في حين أنه في الواقع ليس سوى حملة إعلامية مسيئة.
وأدانت الخارجية بشدة مشاركة السفير الفرنسي السابق ستيفان روماتيه الذي غادر الجزائر بطلب من الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون في صيف 2024، معتبرة أن تدخله الشخصي في البرنامج يعزز الشعور بأن الحملة حظيت بتزكية رسمية فرنسية.

وأكدت الوزارة إدانتها بأشد العبارات للبرنامج، معتبرة أن «تورط السفير في ارتكاب أفعال تتعارض بشكل واضح مع ممارسة مهماته يمثل اعتداءً على الدولة الجزائرية»، معربة عن رفضها الشديد لهذا التصرف، محذرة من أنه يفاقم الأزمة الدبلوماسية المستمرة بين البلدين.
وبثت قناة فرانس 2 حلقة بعنوان «رُموز وأعمال قذرة: الحرب السرية فرنسا-الجزائر»، تناولت أسباب تدهور العلاقات، واتهمت أجهزة الاستخبارات الجزائرية بشن حملات سرية ضد مصالح فرنسا، بما في ذلك استغلال الغطاء الدبلوماسي لأغراض أمنية.
يأتي هذا التصعيد في سياق توترات مستمرة في العلاقات الجزائرية-الفرنسية منذ صيف 2024، بعد تصريحات الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون التي أيدت فيها مقترح الحكم الذاتي المغربي للصحراء الغربية، مما اعتبرته الجزائر «خيانة» لالتزامات فرنسا التاريخية.
وأدى ذلك إلى تصعيد دبلوماسي وطرد الجزائر السفير الفرنسي ستيفان روماتيه في يوليو 2024، واستدعاء سفيرها من باريس، وتقليص الرحلات الجوية، وإغلاق بعض المكاتب الثقافية، وتوقف التعاون العسكري جزئياً.