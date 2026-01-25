وسط انقسام بين الحزبين الكرديين الرئيسيين، أعلن رئيس مجلس النواب العراقي هيبت الحلبوسي أن جلسة انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية ستعقد الثلاثاء القادم، مع حضور ثلثي النواب (220 نائباً)، ويتنافس على المنصب 19 مرشحاً بينهم 13 كردياً و6 عرب.
حضور ثلثي الأعضاء
وأفادت مصادر برلمانية بأن رئاسة مجلس النواب تتجه لتحديد يوم 27 يناير موعداً لعقد الجلسة الخاصة بانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية، أي قبل انتهاء المدة الدستورية بيوم واحد.
ويتطلب افتتاح الجلسة حضور ثلثي العدد الكلي لأعضاء البرلمان، أي ما لا يقل عن 220 نائباً، عملاً بقرار المحكمة الاتحادية رقم 16 لسنة 2022 المفسّر للمادة 70 من الدستور.
الاقتراع السري المباشر
ويجرى التصويت في الجلسة عبر الاقتراع السري المباشر، ويُشترط في الجولة الأولى حصول أحد المرشحين على أغلبية ثلثي عدد أعضاء المجلس للفوز بالمنصب، وفي حال عدم تحقيق ذلك، يتنافس المرشحان الأعلى أصواتاً في جولة ثانية، ويُحسم المنصب لصالح من ينال العدد الأكبر من الأصوات.
ورغم العرف السياسي الذي يمنح منصب رئاسة الجمهورية للمكوّن الكردي، لا يزال الانقسام قائماً بين الحزبين الرئيسيين، الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني والحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني، إذ يتمسك كل طرف بمرشحه، ما يعني دخول الجلسة بمرشحين مختلفين دون اتفاق مسبق.
الذهاب لجولة ثانية
وبالإضافة إلى حالة الانقسام، إلى جانب كثرة المرشحين، يبدو من الصعب حسم المنصب من الجولة الأولى التي تتطلب 220 صوتاً، وهو ما يرجح الذهاب إلى جولة ثانية داخل البرلمان.
ومن بين 44 مرشحاً تقدموا بأوراق ترشحهم، أعلنت رئاسة مجلس النواب أن 15 مرشحاً فقط تنطبق عليهم الشروط الدستورية والقانونية، فيما أضافت المحكمة 4 آخرين بعد طعن المتضررين ليكون العدد النهائي 19.
المرشحون للرئاسة
وضمت القائمة 13 مرشحاً، وهم: شوان حويز فريق نامق، حسين طه حسن محمد سنجاري، نجم الدين عبد الكريم حمه كريم نصر الله، آسو فريدون علي، سامان علي إسماعيل شالي، عبد اللطيف محمد جمال رشيد شيخ محمد، نزار محمد سعيد محمد كنجي، سردار عبد الله محمود تايمز، فؤاد محمد حسين بكي، مثنى أمين نادر، نوزاد هادي مولود، خالد صديق عزيز، آزاد مجيد حسن.
وتقدم 6 مرشحين من المكون العربي وهم: أحمد عبد الله توفيق أحمد، صباح صالح سعيد، عبد الله محمد علي ظاهر، إقبال عبد الله أمين حليوي، رافع عبد الله حميد، وسالم حواس علي.
Amid a division between the two main Kurdish parties, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, announced that the session to elect the President of the Republic will be held next Tuesday, with the attendance of two-thirds of the deputies (220 deputies), and 19 candidates are competing for the position, including 13 Kurds and 6 Arabs.
Attendance of Two-Thirds of Members
Parliamentary sources reported that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives is moving towards setting January 27 as the date for holding the special session to elect the President of the Republic, just one day before the constitutional deadline expires.
To open the session, the attendance of two-thirds of the total number of parliament members is required, which means at least 220 deputies, in accordance with Federal Court Decision No. 16 of 2022, which interprets Article 70 of the Constitution.
Direct Secret Ballot
The voting in the session will be conducted through a direct secret ballot, and in the first round, one of the candidates must obtain a two-thirds majority of the council members to win the position. If this is not achieved, the two candidates with the highest votes will compete in a second round, and the position will be awarded to the one who receives the most votes.
Despite the political norm that grants the position of President of the Republic to the Kurdish component, the division between the two main parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, remains. Each party insists on its candidate, which means entering the session with different candidates without prior agreement.
Going to a Second Round
In addition to the state of division, along with the large number of candidates, it seems difficult to resolve the position in the first round, which requires 220 votes, making it likely to go to a second round within the parliament.
Out of 44 candidates who submitted their nomination papers, the Presidency of the Council of Representatives announced that only 15 candidates meet the constitutional and legal requirements, while the court added 4 others after appeals from the affected parties, bringing the final number to 19.
Candidates for the Presidency
The list includes 13 candidates, namely: Shwan Hwaiz Farik Namik, Hussein Taha Hassan Muhammad Sinjari, Najm al-Din Abdul Karim Hama Karim Nasr Allah, Aso Fereydun Ali, Saman Ali Ismail Shali, Abdul Latif Muhammad Jamal Rashid Sheikh Muhammad, Nizar Muhammad Said Muhammad Kanji, Sardar Abdullah Mahmoud Taymez, Fuad Muhammad Hussein Baki, Muthanna Amin Nader, Nawzad Hadi Mawlood, Khalid Sadiq Aziz, and Azad Majid Hassan.
Six candidates from the Arab component are: Ahmed Abdullah Tawfiq Ahmed, Sabah Saleh Said, Abdullah Muhammad Ali Zaher, Iqbal Abdullah Amin Halawi, Rafiq Abdullah Hamid, and Salem Hawaas Ali.