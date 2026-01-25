Amid a division between the two main Kurdish parties, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, announced that the session to elect the President of the Republic will be held next Tuesday, with the attendance of two-thirds of the deputies (220 deputies), and 19 candidates are competing for the position, including 13 Kurds and 6 Arabs.



Attendance of Two-Thirds of Members



Parliamentary sources reported that the Presidency of the Council of Representatives is moving towards setting January 27 as the date for holding the special session to elect the President of the Republic, just one day before the constitutional deadline expires.



To open the session, the attendance of two-thirds of the total number of parliament members is required, which means at least 220 deputies, in accordance with Federal Court Decision No. 16 of 2022, which interprets Article 70 of the Constitution.



Direct Secret Ballot



The voting in the session will be conducted through a direct secret ballot, and in the first round, one of the candidates must obtain a two-thirds majority of the council members to win the position. If this is not achieved, the two candidates with the highest votes will compete in a second round, and the position will be awarded to the one who receives the most votes.



Despite the political norm that grants the position of President of the Republic to the Kurdish component, the division between the two main parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, remains. Each party insists on its candidate, which means entering the session with different candidates without prior agreement.



Going to a Second Round



In addition to the state of division, along with the large number of candidates, it seems difficult to resolve the position in the first round, which requires 220 votes, making it likely to go to a second round within the parliament.



Out of 44 candidates who submitted their nomination papers, the Presidency of the Council of Representatives announced that only 15 candidates meet the constitutional and legal requirements, while the court added 4 others after appeals from the affected parties, bringing the final number to 19.



Candidates for the Presidency



The list includes 13 candidates, namely: Shwan Hwaiz Farik Namik, Hussein Taha Hassan Muhammad Sinjari, Najm al-Din Abdul Karim Hama Karim Nasr Allah, Aso Fereydun Ali, Saman Ali Ismail Shali, Abdul Latif Muhammad Jamal Rashid Sheikh Muhammad, Nizar Muhammad Said Muhammad Kanji, Sardar Abdullah Mahmoud Taymez, Fuad Muhammad Hussein Baki, Muthanna Amin Nader, Nawzad Hadi Mawlood, Khalid Sadiq Aziz, and Azad Majid Hassan.



Six candidates from the Arab component are: Ahmed Abdullah Tawfiq Ahmed, Sabah Saleh Said, Abdullah Muhammad Ali Zaher, Iqbal Abdullah Amin Halawi, Rafiq Abdullah Hamid, and Salem Hawaas Ali.