وسط انقسام بين الحزبين الكرديين الرئيسيين، أعلن رئيس مجلس النواب العراقي هيبت الحلبوسي أن جلسة انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية ستعقد الثلاثاء القادم، مع حضور ثلثي النواب (220 نائباً)، ويتنافس على المنصب 19 مرشحاً بينهم 13 كردياً و6 عرب.


حضور ثلثي الأعضاء


وأفادت مصادر برلمانية بأن رئاسة مجلس النواب تتجه لتحديد يوم 27 يناير موعداً لعقد الجلسة الخاصة بانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية، أي قبل انتهاء المدة الدستورية بيوم واحد.


ويتطلب افتتاح الجلسة حضور ثلثي العدد الكلي لأعضاء البرلمان، أي ما لا يقل عن 220 نائباً، عملاً بقرار المحكمة الاتحادية رقم 16 لسنة 2022 المفسّر للمادة 70 من الدستور.


الاقتراع السري المباشر


ويجرى التصويت في الجلسة عبر الاقتراع السري المباشر، ويُشترط في الجولة الأولى حصول أحد المرشحين على أغلبية ثلثي عدد أعضاء المجلس للفوز بالمنصب، وفي حال عدم تحقيق ذلك، يتنافس المرشحان الأعلى أصواتاً في جولة ثانية، ويُحسم المنصب لصالح من ينال العدد الأكبر من الأصوات.


ورغم العرف السياسي الذي يمنح منصب رئاسة الجمهورية للمكوّن الكردي، لا يزال الانقسام قائماً بين الحزبين الرئيسيين، الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني والحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني، إذ يتمسك كل طرف بمرشحه، ما يعني دخول الجلسة بمرشحين مختلفين دون اتفاق مسبق.


الذهاب لجولة ثانية


وبالإضافة إلى حالة الانقسام، إلى جانب كثرة المرشحين، يبدو من الصعب حسم المنصب من الجولة الأولى التي تتطلب 220 صوتاً، وهو ما يرجح الذهاب إلى جولة ثانية داخل البرلمان.


ومن بين 44 مرشحاً تقدموا بأوراق ترشحهم، أعلنت رئاسة مجلس النواب أن 15 مرشحاً فقط تنطبق عليهم الشروط الدستورية والقانونية، فيما أضافت المحكمة 4 آخرين بعد طعن المتضررين ليكون العدد النهائي 19.


المرشحون للرئاسة


وضمت القائمة 13 مرشحاً، وهم: شوان حويز فريق نامق، حسين طه حسن محمد سنجاري، نجم الدين عبد الكريم حمه كريم نصر الله، آسو فريدون علي، سامان علي إسماعيل شالي، عبد اللطيف محمد جمال رشيد شيخ محمد، نزار محمد سعيد محمد كنجي، سردار عبد الله محمود تايمز، فؤاد محمد حسين بكي، مثنى أمين نادر، نوزاد هادي مولود، خالد صديق عزيز، آزاد مجيد حسن.


وتقدم 6 مرشحين من المكون العربي وهم: أحمد عبد الله توفيق أحمد، صباح صالح سعيد، عبد الله محمد علي ظاهر، إقبال عبد الله أمين حليوي، رافع عبد الله حميد، وسالم حواس علي.