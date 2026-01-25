The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, reiterated that the transfer of ISIS prisoners from Syria to his country is a "temporary step," aimed at maintaining both Iraqi national security and regional security.



Al-Sudani emphasized in statements today (Sunday) that the concerned countries must take back their citizens who are members of ISIS and present them for trials to receive their just punishment, according to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).



He considered that Baghdad has proven its responsibility and ability to provide the correct solutions that guarantee the prevention of terrorist activities.



The process of transferring hundreds of ISIS detainees began yesterday from Syria to Iraqi territory, in the second such batch since the U.S. military announced its intention to transfer about 7,000 fighters, according to two Iraqi security officials. One security official stated that the transfer of prisoners is ongoing by land and air through U.S. forces.



The first batch arrived a few days ago from one of the prisons in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, and included 150 individuals, among them prominent leaders of the organization and Europeans. The transfer of detainees is expected to continue for several days.



The official added that the Prime Minister has authorized a committee composed of the Ministry of Justice, the Air Force, and the Counter-Terrorism Service to monitor and coordinate the transfer operations.



For his part, a second official revealed that the prisoners, who are of various nationalities including Iraqis and Europeans, will be distributed to at least three prisons inside Iraq.



Since the defeat of the terrorist organization in 2019, thousands of individuals suspected of belonging to extremist groups and their families, including foreigners, have been held in prisons and camps managed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria.