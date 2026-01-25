جدد رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني التأكيد على أن نقل سجناء تنظيم داعش من سورية إلى بلاده «خطوة مؤقتة»، تهدف إلى الحفاظ على الأمن الوطني العراقي وأمن المنطقة على حد سواء.


وشدد السوداني في تصريحات، اليوم (الأحد)، على وجوب أن تتسلم الدول المعنية مواطنيها من عناصر «داعش»، وتقدمهم إلى المحاكمات لينالوا جزاءهم العادل، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية الرسمية (واع).


واعتبر أن بغداد أثبتت تحملها المسؤولية وقدرتها على تقديم المعالجات الصحيحة الضامنة لمنع نشاط الإرهاب.


وانطلقت عملية نقل المئات من معتقلي «داعش»، أمس، من سورية نحو الأراضي العراقية، في ثاني دفعة من نوعها منذ إعلان الجيش الأمريكي عزمه نقل نحو 7 آلاف مقاتل، بحسب ما أفاد مسؤولان أمنيان عراقيان. وقال مسؤول أمني إن عملية نقل السجناء مستمرة براً وجواً بواسطة القوات الأمريكية.


ووصلت الدفعة الأولى قبل أيام قليلة من أحد سجون الحسكة شمال شرق سورية، وضمت 150 عنصراً، بينهم قياديون بارزون في التنظيم وأوروبيون. ويتوقع أن تستمر عملية نقل المعتقلين أياماً عدة.


وأضاف المسؤول أن رئيس الوزراء خوّل لجنة مؤلفة من وزارة العدل والقوة الجوية وجهاز مكافحة الإرهاب، بمتابعة وتنسيق عمليات النقل.


من جانبه، كشف مسؤول ثانٍ أن السجناء، وهم من جنسيات مختلفة بينهم عراقيون وأوروبيون، سيُوزَّعون على 3 سجون على الأقل داخل العراق.


ومنذ هزيمة التنظيم الإرهابي عام 2019، احتُجز آلاف المشتبه بانتمائهم إلى جماعات متطرفة وعائلاتهم، بينهم أجانب، في سجون ومخيمات تديرها قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) في شمال شرق سورية.