The acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, revealed that the United States threatened to kill her and members of her government after the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, confirming that they were given 15 minutes to answer a question about whether they would cooperate with her or not?



Compliance with Washington's Demands



Rodríguez said in an interview with the Guardian: "The threats began from the very first moment of the president's kidnapping. They gave the Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace Diosdado Cabello and the President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez and me 15 minutes to respond, or else they would kill us."



According to the newspaper, they had about a quarter of an hour to decide whether they were willing to comply with Washington's demands.



Rodríguez stated that the American forces initially told them that Maduro and his wife had been killed, not kidnapped, and that she and Cabello responded that they were "ready to share the same fate."



She added: "And I will tell you that we still hold on to this statement to this day, because the threats and extortion continue, and we must act with patience and strategy, with very clear goals."



American special forces arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Flores in Caracas on January 3 and transferred them to New York, where they faced trial on alleged drug trafficking charges. Following this, Rodríguez was sworn in as the interim president of the state, having previously served as Maduro's vice president.



New Secret Weapon



President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Saturday) the use of a new secret weapon called "the Disruptor" in the American operation that led to the arrest of the Venezuelan president in Caracas earlier this month.



Trump confirmed that this weapon succeeded in disabling the military capabilities of Venezuelan forces, coinciding with the landing of American helicopters in Caracas on January 3 to carry out the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.



A senior White House official revealed (on Wednesday) that the President of Venezuela will visit Washington soon, without specifying a date for the visit yet.



In statements reported by the French Press Agency, Rodríguez confirmed during a meeting with local officials that her government has begun a dialogue process with the United States, adding: "We work without fear to address our disagreements and difficulties, whether sensitive or not, through diplomatic channels."



Rodríguez is the first Venezuelan president in her position to make an official visit to the United States in over 25 years.