كشفت رئيسة فنزويلا بالوكالة ديلسي رودريغيز، أن الولايات المتحدة هددت بقتلها وأعضاء من حكومتها بعد اختطاف الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، مؤكدة أنها منحتهم 15 دقيقة للإجابة عن سؤال حول ما إذا كانوا سيتعاونون معها، أم لا؟
الامتثال لمطالب واشنطن
وقالت رودريغيز في مقابلة مع صحيفة Guardian: «بدأت التهديدات منذ اللحظة الأولى لاختطاف الرئيس، لقد منحوا وزير الداخلية والعدل والسلام ديوسدادو كابيلو ورئيس الجمعية الوطنية خورخي رودريغيز وأنا 15 دقيقة للرد، وإلا سيقتلوننا».
وحسب الصحيفة، فقد كان أمامهم نحو ربع ساعة ليقرروا ما إذا كانوا مستعدين للامتثال لمطالب واشنطن.
وقالت رئيسة البلاد إن القوات الأمريكية أخبرتهم في البداية أن مادورو وزوجته قد قتلا، ولم يختطفا، وأنها وكابيلو ردتا بعد ذلك بأنهما «مستعدتان لمشاركة نفس المصير».
وأضافت: «وسأقول لكم إننا ما زلنا نتمسك بهذا البيان حتى يومنا هذا، لأن التهديدات والابتزاز مستمران، وعلينا أن نتصرف بصبر واستراتيجية، بأهداف واضحة للغاية».
واعتقلت قوات خاصة أمريكية رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو وفلوريس في كاراكاس في 3 يناير ونقلتهما إلى نيويورك، ومثلا للمحاكمة بتهم مزعومة تتعلق بالاتجار بالمخدرات. وعقب ذلك أدت رودريغيز اليمين كرئيسة مؤقتة للدولة، وكانت سابقا نائبة الرئيس مادورو.
سلاح سري جديد
وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (السبت)، باستخدام سلاح سري جديد أطلق عليه اسم «المُربِك» أو «المُشتت» في العملية الأمريكية التي أدت إلى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي في كراكاس مطلع الشهر الجاري.
وأكد ترمب أن هذا السلاح نجح في تعطيل القدرات العسكرية للقوات الفنزويلية، بالتزامن مع هبوط مروحيات أمريكية في كراكاس في 3 يناير الماضي، لتنفيذ عملية اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس.
وكان مسؤول رفيع في البيت الأبيض أفصح (الأربعاء)، أن رئيسة فنزويلا ستزور واشنطن قريبا، دون تحديد موعد للزيارة بعد.
وفي تصريحات نقلتها وكالة «فرانس برس»، أكدت رودريغيز خلال لقاء مع مسؤولين محليين أن حكومتها بدأت عملية حوار مع الولايات المتحدة، مضيفة: «نعمل دون خوف لمواجهة خلافاتنا وصعوباتنا، سواء كانت حساسة أم لا، عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية».
وتعد رودريغيز أول رئيسة فنزويلية في منصبها تقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة منذ أكثر من 25 عاما.
The acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, revealed that the United States threatened to kill her and members of her government after the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, confirming that they were given 15 minutes to answer a question about whether they would cooperate with her or not?
Compliance with Washington's Demands
Rodríguez said in an interview with the Guardian: "The threats began from the very first moment of the president's kidnapping. They gave the Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace Diosdado Cabello and the President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez and me 15 minutes to respond, or else they would kill us."
According to the newspaper, they had about a quarter of an hour to decide whether they were willing to comply with Washington's demands.
Rodríguez stated that the American forces initially told them that Maduro and his wife had been killed, not kidnapped, and that she and Cabello responded that they were "ready to share the same fate."
She added: "And I will tell you that we still hold on to this statement to this day, because the threats and extortion continue, and we must act with patience and strategy, with very clear goals."
American special forces arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Flores in Caracas on January 3 and transferred them to New York, where they faced trial on alleged drug trafficking charges. Following this, Rodríguez was sworn in as the interim president of the state, having previously served as Maduro's vice president.
New Secret Weapon
President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Saturday) the use of a new secret weapon called "the Disruptor" in the American operation that led to the arrest of the Venezuelan president in Caracas earlier this month.
Trump confirmed that this weapon succeeded in disabling the military capabilities of Venezuelan forces, coinciding with the landing of American helicopters in Caracas on January 3 to carry out the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
A senior White House official revealed (on Wednesday) that the President of Venezuela will visit Washington soon, without specifying a date for the visit yet.
In statements reported by the French Press Agency, Rodríguez confirmed during a meeting with local officials that her government has begun a dialogue process with the United States, adding: "We work without fear to address our disagreements and difficulties, whether sensitive or not, through diplomatic channels."
Rodríguez is the first Venezuelan president in her position to make an official visit to the United States in over 25 years.