كشفت رئيسة فنزويلا بالوكالة ديلسي رودريغيز، أن الولايات المتحدة هددت بقتلها وأعضاء من حكومتها بعد اختطاف الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، مؤكدة أنها منحتهم 15 دقيقة للإجابة عن سؤال حول ما إذا كانوا سيتعاونون معها، أم لا؟


الامتثال لمطالب واشنطن


وقالت رودريغيز في مقابلة مع صحيفة Guardian: «بدأت التهديدات منذ اللحظة الأولى لاختطاف الرئيس، لقد منحوا وزير الداخلية والعدل والسلام ديوسدادو كابيلو ورئيس الجمعية الوطنية خورخي رودريغيز وأنا 15 دقيقة للرد، وإلا سيقتلوننا».


وحسب الصحيفة، فقد كان أمامهم نحو ربع ساعة ليقرروا ما إذا كانوا مستعدين للامتثال لمطالب واشنطن.


وقالت رئيسة البلاد إن القوات الأمريكية أخبرتهم في البداية أن مادورو وزوجته قد قتلا، ولم يختطفا، وأنها وكابيلو ردتا بعد ذلك بأنهما «مستعدتان لمشاركة نفس المصير».


وأضافت: «وسأقول لكم إننا ما زلنا نتمسك بهذا البيان حتى يومنا هذا، لأن التهديدات والابتزاز مستمران، وعلينا أن نتصرف بصبر واستراتيجية، بأهداف واضحة للغاية».


واعتقلت قوات خاصة أمريكية رئيس فنزويلا نيكولاس مادورو وفلوريس في كاراكاس في 3 يناير ونقلتهما إلى نيويورك، ومثلا للمحاكمة بتهم مزعومة تتعلق بالاتجار بالمخدرات. وعقب ذلك أدت رودريغيز اليمين كرئيسة مؤقتة للدولة، وكانت سابقا نائبة الرئيس مادورو.


سلاح سري جديد


وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أمس (السبت)، باستخدام سلاح سري جديد أطلق عليه اسم «المُربِك» أو «المُشتت» في العملية الأمريكية التي أدت إلى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي في كراكاس مطلع الشهر الجاري.


وأكد ترمب أن هذا السلاح نجح في تعطيل القدرات العسكرية للقوات الفنزويلية، بالتزامن مع هبوط مروحيات أمريكية في كراكاس في 3 يناير الماضي، لتنفيذ عملية اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس.


وكان مسؤول رفيع في البيت الأبيض أفصح (الأربعاء)، أن رئيسة فنزويلا ستزور واشنطن قريبا، دون تحديد موعد للزيارة بعد.


وفي تصريحات نقلتها وكالة «فرانس برس»، أكدت رودريغيز خلال لقاء مع مسؤولين محليين أن حكومتها بدأت عملية حوار مع الولايات المتحدة، مضيفة: «نعمل دون خوف لمواجهة خلافاتنا وصعوباتنا، سواء كانت حساسة أم لا، عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية».


وتعد رودريغيز أول رئيسة فنزويلية في منصبها تقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة منذ أكثر من 25 عاما.