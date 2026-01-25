كشفت صحيفة «ذا صنداي تايمز»، أن الجنرال تشانغ يو شيا، أعلى ضابط رتبة في اللجنة العسكرية المركزية، احتجز قيد التحقيق رسميا بتهم «الاشتباه في انتهاكات جسيمة للانضباط والقانون»، إلى جانب أحد أبرز مساعديه.
من أمراء الحزب
وبسقوط تشانغ، فإن حملة التطهير تكون قد وصلت إلى قلب القيادة العليا للجنة العسكرية المركزية، بعدما طالت خلال السنوات الأخيرة عشرات الجنرالات، بمن فيهم وزراء دفاع حاليون وسابقون.
ويُعدّ تشانغ من أكثر الشخصيات نفوذاً في الجيش الصيني، إذ شغل منصب نائب رئيس اللجنة العسكرية المركزية، الهيئة الأعلى التي تشرف على القوات المسلحة، والتي لا يعلوها في هرم السلطة سوى الحزب الشيوعي نفسه.
وينتمي تشانغ إلى «أمراء الحزب»، وهم أبناء قيادات ثورية نشأوا في قلب النظام منذ عهد ماو تسي تونغ، وهو نجل الجنرال البارز تشانغ تسونغشون، أحد قادة الجيش الأحمر، وينحدر من مقاطعة شنشي التي ينتمي إليها والد الرئيس شي جين بينغ.
والعلاقة التي بدت في بداياتها عامل قوة، تحولت مع مرور الوقت إلى مصدر شك، على مدى العام الماضي، ترددت في بكين شائعات عن وجود صراع نفوذ بين الرئيس شي ونائبه العسكري الأقدم، خصوصا أن تشانغ كان آخر شخصية في قمة المؤسسة العسكرية لا يُنسب صعودها حصراً إلى دعم شي المباشر.
انقلاب عسكري سري
ووصلت الشائعات إلى ادعاءات أطلقها معارضون في الخارج تحدثوا عن انقلاب عسكري سري ومحاولة تهميش للرئيس، وهي روايات لم تؤكدها أي مصادر رسمية، لكن ما تبعها أظهر مساراً مغايراً تماماً، إذ بدأ الرئيس الصيني بإزاحة كبار قادة الجيش وصولاً إلى الجنرال تشانغ نفسه.
وتحدثت الروايات المتداولة عن خلاف بين الرجلين شمل ملفات حساسة، أبرزها السياسة تجاه تايوان.
إذ عُرف عن تشانغ، الذي خاض القتال في الحرب الصينية–الفيتنامية أواخر السبعينيات، حذره من الانجرار لمواجهة عسكرية واسعة، مقارنة بمواقف أكثر تشدداً داخل القيادة.
ويحمل سقوط تشانغ أصداءً تاريخية في الذاكرة السياسية الصينية، ويستحضر مصير المارشال لين بياو، وزير الدفاع ووريث ماو المفترض، الذي انتهى فجأة عام 1971 وسط اتهامات بمحاولة انقلاب غامضة ما زالت تفاصيلها موضع جدل حتى اليوم.
The Sunday Times revealed that General Chang Youxia, the highest-ranking officer in the Central Military Commission, has been formally detained for investigation on charges of "suspected serious violations of discipline and law," along with one of his prominent aides.
One of the Party Princes
With Chang's downfall, the purge campaign has reached the heart of the top leadership of the Central Military Commission, having targeted dozens of generals in recent years, including current and former defense ministers.
Chang is considered one of the most influential figures in the Chinese military, having served as Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, the highest body overseeing the armed forces, which is only subordinate to the Communist Party itself in the hierarchy of power.
Chang belongs to the "Party Princes," the offspring of revolutionary leaders who grew up at the heart of the system since the era of Mao Zedong. He is the son of prominent General Chang Tsung-chun, one of the leaders of the Red Army, and hails from Shaanxi Province, which is also the home province of President Xi Jinping's father.
The relationship that initially seemed a source of strength gradually turned into a source of doubt over the past year, with rumors circulating in Beijing about a power struggle between President Xi and his senior military deputy, especially since Chang was the last figure at the top of the military establishment whose rise was not solely attributed to Xi's direct support.
Secret Military Coup
Rumors escalated to claims made by opponents abroad who spoke of a secret military coup and an attempt to marginalize the president, narratives that have not been confirmed by any official sources. However, what followed showed a completely different trajectory, as the Chinese president began to remove senior military leaders, culminating in the removal of General Chang himself.
The circulating narratives spoke of a disagreement between the two men that included sensitive issues, most notably the policy towards Taiwan.
Chang, who fought in the Sino-Vietnamese War in the late 1970s, was known for his caution against being drawn into a large-scale military confrontation, in contrast to more hardline stances within the leadership.
Chang's downfall resonates with historical echoes in Chinese political memory, recalling the fate of Marshal Lin Biao, the defense minister and presumed heir to Mao, who suddenly met his end in 1971 amid accusations of a mysterious coup attempt, the details of which remain a subject of debate to this day.