The Sunday Times revealed that General Chang Youxia, the highest-ranking officer in the Central Military Commission, has been formally detained for investigation on charges of "suspected serious violations of discipline and law," along with one of his prominent aides.



One of the Party Princes



With Chang's downfall, the purge campaign has reached the heart of the top leadership of the Central Military Commission, having targeted dozens of generals in recent years, including current and former defense ministers.



Chang is considered one of the most influential figures in the Chinese military, having served as Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, the highest body overseeing the armed forces, which is only subordinate to the Communist Party itself in the hierarchy of power.



Chang belongs to the "Party Princes," the offspring of revolutionary leaders who grew up at the heart of the system since the era of Mao Zedong. He is the son of prominent General Chang Tsung-chun, one of the leaders of the Red Army, and hails from Shaanxi Province, which is also the home province of President Xi Jinping's father.



The relationship that initially seemed a source of strength gradually turned into a source of doubt over the past year, with rumors circulating in Beijing about a power struggle between President Xi and his senior military deputy, especially since Chang was the last figure at the top of the military establishment whose rise was not solely attributed to Xi's direct support.



Secret Military Coup



Rumors escalated to claims made by opponents abroad who spoke of a secret military coup and an attempt to marginalize the president, narratives that have not been confirmed by any official sources. However, what followed showed a completely different trajectory, as the Chinese president began to remove senior military leaders, culminating in the removal of General Chang himself.



The circulating narratives spoke of a disagreement between the two men that included sensitive issues, most notably the policy towards Taiwan.



Chang, who fought in the Sino-Vietnamese War in the late 1970s, was known for his caution against being drawn into a large-scale military confrontation, in contrast to more hardline stances within the leadership.



Chang's downfall resonates with historical echoes in Chinese political memory, recalling the fate of Marshal Lin Biao, the defense minister and presumed heir to Mao, who suddenly met his end in 1971 amid accusations of a mysterious coup attempt, the details of which remain a subject of debate to this day.