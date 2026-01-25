كشفت صحيفة «ذا صنداي تايمز»، أن الجنرال تشانغ يو شيا، أعلى ضابط رتبة في اللجنة العسكرية المركزية، احتجز قيد التحقيق رسميا بتهم «الاشتباه في انتهاكات جسيمة للانضباط والقانون»، إلى جانب أحد أبرز مساعديه.


من أمراء الحزب


وبسقوط تشانغ، فإن حملة التطهير تكون قد وصلت إلى قلب القيادة العليا للجنة العسكرية المركزية، بعدما طالت خلال السنوات الأخيرة عشرات الجنرالات، بمن فيهم وزراء دفاع حاليون وسابقون.


ويُعدّ تشانغ من أكثر الشخصيات نفوذاً في الجيش الصيني، إذ شغل منصب نائب رئيس اللجنة العسكرية المركزية، الهيئة الأعلى التي تشرف على القوات المسلحة، والتي لا يعلوها في هرم السلطة سوى الحزب الشيوعي نفسه.


وينتمي تشانغ إلى «أمراء الحزب»، وهم أبناء قيادات ثورية نشأوا في قلب النظام منذ عهد ماو تسي تونغ، وهو نجل الجنرال البارز تشانغ تسونغشون، أحد قادة الجيش الأحمر، وينحدر من مقاطعة شنشي التي ينتمي إليها والد الرئيس شي جين بينغ.


والعلاقة التي بدت في بداياتها عامل قوة، تحولت مع مرور الوقت إلى مصدر شك، على مدى العام الماضي، ترددت في بكين شائعات عن وجود صراع نفوذ بين الرئيس شي ونائبه العسكري الأقدم، خصوصا أن تشانغ كان آخر شخصية في قمة المؤسسة العسكرية لا يُنسب صعودها حصراً إلى دعم شي المباشر.


انقلاب عسكري سري


ووصلت الشائعات إلى ادعاءات أطلقها معارضون في الخارج تحدثوا عن انقلاب عسكري سري ومحاولة تهميش للرئيس، وهي روايات لم تؤكدها أي مصادر رسمية، لكن ما تبعها أظهر مساراً مغايراً تماماً، إذ بدأ الرئيس الصيني بإزاحة كبار قادة الجيش وصولاً إلى الجنرال تشانغ نفسه.


وتحدثت الروايات المتداولة عن خلاف بين الرجلين شمل ملفات حساسة، أبرزها السياسة تجاه تايوان.


إذ عُرف عن تشانغ، الذي خاض القتال في الحرب الصينية–الفيتنامية أواخر السبعينيات، حذره من الانجرار لمواجهة عسكرية واسعة، مقارنة بمواقف أكثر تشدداً داخل القيادة.


ويحمل سقوط تشانغ أصداءً تاريخية في الذاكرة السياسية الصينية، ويستحضر مصير المارشال لين بياو، وزير الدفاع ووريث ماو المفترض، الذي انتهى فجأة عام 1971 وسط اتهامات بمحاولة انقلاب غامضة ما زالت تفاصيلها موضع جدل حتى اليوم.