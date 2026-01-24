أعلن مصدر حكومي سوري، مساء اليوم (السبت) انتهاء مهلة الحكومة التي منحتها لـ«قوات سوريا الديمقراطية - قسد»، موضحاً أن الحكومة تدرس خياراتها، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا).


ونفى مدير الشؤون العربية في وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين الدكتور محمد طه الأحمد ما يُتداول بشأن تمديد المهلة التي منحتها الحكومة السورية لـ«قسد» حول مستقبل محافظة الحسكة، مؤكداً أن الحكومة لم تتلقَّ أي رد إيجابي على العروض المقدمة.


وأشار إلى أن «قسد» تطلب على الدوام المهل والهدن كسباً للوقت، ولكن بشكل غير مفهوم الهدف، كما تحاول اليوم بث الشائعات بتمديد الهدنة، ظناً منها بإحراج الدولة السورية.


وأشار إلى أن هناك خرقاً مستمراً للهدن ووقف إطلاق النار، مبيناً أن الدولة السورية قدمت عرضاً متعلقاً بمناصب عليا في الدولة، وحتى الآن لم ترشح «قسد» أحداً.


ولفت إلى أن كل الخيارات متاحة، مع تقديم التهدئة والحوار لإنفاذ القانون بجعل سورية موحدة والشعب السوري مصان الحقوق بعيداً عن التضيق والتهديد، ومخدّماً بأفضل الخدمات.


وكشف عن رصد حشود عسكرية لـ«قسد»، ونية واضحة للتصعيد، وجرّ المنطقة نحو مواجهة جديدة.


بدوره، أوضح وزير الإعلام السوري حمزة المصطفى أن الحكومة تدرس خطواتها المستقبلية بعد انتهاء المهلة الممنوحة لقوات «قسد».


ويسري منذ أيام وقف لإطلاق النار في إطار تفاهم بين الحكومة و«قسد»، لمدة 4 أيام وحتى مساء اليوم (السبت)، وينصّ الاتفاق على استكمال البحث في مستقبل دمج المؤسسات الكردية بمحافظة الحسكة في إطار المؤسسات الحكومية، بعد انسحاب «قوات سوريا الديمقراطية» من مناطق واسعة في شمال البلاد وشرقها.