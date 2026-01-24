A Syrian government source announced this evening (Saturday) the end of the deadline granted by the government to the "Syrian Democratic Forces - SDF," explaining that the government is considering its options, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).



The Director of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Muhammad Taha Al-Ahmad, denied the circulating rumors about extending the deadline given by the Syrian government to the "SDF" regarding the future of Al-Hasakah Governorate, confirming that the government has not received any positive response to the proposals made.



He pointed out that the "SDF" constantly requests extensions and ceasefires to buy time, but the objective remains unclear, as they are currently trying to spread rumors about extending the truce, believing that this would embarrass the Syrian state.



He noted that there is a continuous violation of ceasefires and the cessation of hostilities, indicating that the Syrian state has made an offer related to high positions in the state, and so far, the "SDF" has not nominated anyone.



He emphasized that all options are available, while offering calm and dialogue to enforce the law to make Syria unified and to ensure the rights of the Syrian people, away from oppression and threats, and to provide the best services.



He revealed that military gatherings of the "SDF" have been monitored, with a clear intention to escalate and drag the region towards a new confrontation.



For his part, Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mustafa clarified that the government is studying its future steps after the deadline granted to the "SDF" has expired.



A ceasefire has been in effect for several days as part of an understanding between the government and the "SDF," lasting for 4 days until this evening (Saturday). The agreement stipulates the continuation of discussions regarding the future integration of Kurdish institutions in Al-Hasakah Governorate within the framework of government institutions, following the withdrawal of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" from large areas in the north and east of the country.