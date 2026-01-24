تتواصل لقاءات الشخصيات السياسية والقبلية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني في عدد من المحافظات الجنوبية والشرقية لليمن بما يسهم في توافق كل محافظة وإقليم برؤية موحدة يمكن تقديمها للحوار الجنوبي المرتقب في الأيام القادمة.


وعقد مجلس حضرموت الوطني، اليوم (السبت)، لقاءً موسعاً بمدينة سيئون، ضمّ الشخصيات الرسمية، والمكونات السياسية، والوجهاء والأعيان، وقطاعي الشباب والمرأة، بحضور عدد من أعضاء مجلسي النواب والشورى، وممثلي السلطة المحلية بوادي وصحراء حضرموت، وهيئة الحكماء، وأصحاب المناصب، والمشايخ، ومديري العموم، والقضاة، والأكاديميين والعلماء، والسياسيين، والإعلاميين، وعقال الأحياء.


وأكد الأمين العام لمجلس حضرموت الوطني عصام حبريش الكثيري أن حضرموت يجب أن تُمنح حقوقها كاملة في ظل المتغيرات السياسية الجارية، مؤكداً أن المسار السياسي لحضرموت يتمثل في أن تكون إقليماً كامل الصلاحيات في دولة الأقاليم، أو دولة مستقلة في حال حدوث أي تقسيم قادم.


ودعا الكثيري أبناء حضرموت إلى الاصطفاف وتوحيد الكلمة، معرباً عن شكره وأبناء محافظة حضرموت كافة للقيادة السعودية، التي وقفت إلى جانب حضرموت وتواصل تقديم الدعم المستمر في مختلف المجالات العسكرية، والمدنية، والإنسانية.


وأشار إلى دعم المجلس الكامل لكل خطوات عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ومحافظ حضرموت وقائد قوات درع الوطن سالم الخنبشي في إعداد رؤية حضرمية موحدة لمشاركة حضرموت في مؤتمر الحوار الشامل المزمع عقده في الرياض.


وأشار الأمين العام إلى أن مجلس حضرموت الوطني، بوصفه مظلة لمشروع حضرموت ومكوناتها، يعبّر عن صوت أبنائها بكل استحقاق.


ولفت إلى أن المجلس يضم مختلف شرائح المجتمع، وسيعمل على توسيع قاعدته التنظيمية بإضافة المزيد من الشخصيات الحضرمية في مختلف هيئاته وإداراته.


بدوره، أكد وكيل محافظة حضرموت لشؤون مديريات الوادي والصحراء عامر العامري على أهمية توحيد الصفوف والحفاظ على الروابط المجتمعية، مشيداً بدور مجلس حضرموت الوطني.


ورحّب رئيس هيئة الحكماء في مجلس حضرموت الوطني عبدالله مبروك بن عجاج النهدي بالحضور، مؤكداً أن حضرموت يجب أن تُمنح كامل حقوقها، وأن المجلس سيعمل بكل طاقته، وبدعم صادق من المملكة العربية السعودية، على إيصال قضية حضرموت وتمكينها من نيل حقوقها المشروعة.


من جهته، وصف وكيل محافظة حضرموت المساعد عبدالهادي التميمي مجلس حضرموت بـ«المظلة» والممثل السياسي لأبناء حضرموت.


ودعا التميمي إلى توحيد الرؤية الحضرمية والمشاركة الفاعلة في المتغيرات السياسية الجارية.


وكانت شخصيات من أبناء أبين قد عقدت لقاءات الخميس والجمعة لمناقشة رؤيتها للحل، كما عقدت شخصيات من أبناء شبوة لقاء مماثلاً بهدف تدارس الأفكار والرؤى المقدمة والخروج بموقف موحد يمثل محافظتهم في الحوار القادم.