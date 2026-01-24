The meetings of political and tribal figures, as well as civil society organizations, continue in several southern and eastern provinces of Yemen, contributing to the alignment of each province and region with a unified vision that can be presented for the anticipated southern dialogue in the coming days.



The National Council of Hadhramaut held an extensive meeting today (Saturday) in the city of Say'un, which included official figures, political components, dignitaries, and representatives from the youth and women's sectors, with the presence of several members of the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, local authority representatives from the Wadi and Desert of Hadhramaut, the Wise Men Committee, office holders, sheikhs, general directors, judges, academics, scholars, politicians, media personnel, and neighborhood leaders.



The Secretary-General of the National Council of Hadhramaut, Issam Habreesh Al-Kathiri, affirmed that Hadhramaut must be granted its full rights in light of the ongoing political changes, emphasizing that the political path for Hadhramaut is to be a fully empowered region within a federal state or an independent state in the event of any future division.



Al-Kathiri called on the people of Hadhramaut to unite and speak with one voice, expressing his gratitude on behalf of all the people of Hadhramaut to the Saudi leadership, which has stood by Hadhramaut and continues to provide ongoing support in various military, civil, and humanitarian fields.



He pointed out the council's full support for all steps taken by the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Governor of Hadhramaut, and the Commander of the National Shield Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, in preparing a unified Hadhrami vision for Hadhramaut's participation in the comprehensive dialogue conference scheduled to be held in Riyadh.



The Secretary-General indicated that the National Council of Hadhramaut, as an umbrella for the Hadhramaut project and its components, expresses the voice of its people with full legitimacy.



He noted that the council includes various segments of society and will work to expand its organizational base by adding more Hadhrami figures in its various bodies and administrations.



For his part, the Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut for the Wadi and Desert Affairs, Amer Al-Amri, emphasized the importance of unifying ranks and maintaining community ties, praising the role of the National Council of Hadhramaut.



The Chairman of the Wise Men Committee in the National Council of Hadhramaut, Abdullah Mabrouk bin Ajaj Al-Nahdi, welcomed the attendees, affirming that Hadhramaut must be granted all its rights, and that the council will work with all its energy, supported sincerely by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to convey the issue of Hadhramaut and empower it to obtain its legitimate rights.



For his part, the Assistant Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut, Abdulhadi Al-Tamimi, described the National Council of Hadhramaut as the "umbrella" and political representative of the people of Hadhramaut.



Al-Tamimi called for unifying the Hadhrami vision and actively participating in the ongoing political changes.



Meanwhile, figures from the people of Abyan held meetings on Thursday and Friday to discuss their vision for a solution, while figures from the people of Shabwa held a similar meeting aimed at deliberating the proposed ideas and visions and coming up with a unified stance representing their province in the upcoming dialogue.