Informed sources revealed that the American forces intend to establish an air bridge to transfer about 500 ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq daily.



A batch of ISIS members transferred by the American army from Syria to Iraq so far included prominent leaders of the terrorist organization, including Europeans, according to two Iraqi security officials who announced this yesterday (Friday), at a time when Baghdad called on European countries to repatriate their citizens.



The European Union, which stated that it is monitoring the transfer of ISIS members, expressed concern over reports of foreigners who had been held in Syria escaping after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from large areas in the north and east of the country amid a confrontation with the Syrian government forces that have deployed in these areas.



The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday the start of a new mission to transfer up to 7,000 detainees from the extremist organization to Iraq, aiming to ensure that the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities. It stated that 150 of them were transferred from one of the prisons in Hasakah (northeast) to Iraq.



An Iraqi security official told Agence France-Presse that the first group of 150 detainees received by Iraq on Wednesday includes "leaders in ISIS and the most heinous criminals... of various nationalities, including Europeans, Asians, Arabs, and Iraqis."



Another official pointed out that the group includes "85 Iraqis and 65 foreigners, including Europeans, Sudanese, Somalis, and individuals from the Caucasus."



All of these individuals, who hold the rank of emirs within the organization, participated in ISIS operations in Iraq, including during 2014 when the organization controlled vast areas of Iraq and Syria.



Amnesty International estimated that among the 7,000 are Syrians, Iraqis, and foreigners, including nearly a thousand boys and young men.



The organization called in a statement for Iraq, which has previously issued sentences against detainees from the organization, including foreigners facing the death penalty, to conduct fair trials without resorting to capital punishment. It also urged the United States to provide urgent guarantees before transferring the remaining members.