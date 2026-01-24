أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن القوات الأمريكية تعتزم إنشاء جسر جوي لنقل نحو 500 سجين من عناصر داعش من سورية إلى العراق يومياً.


وضمّت دفعة عناصر تنظيم داعش الذين نقلهم الجيش الأمريكي من سورية إلى العراق حتى الآن، قادة بارزين في التنظيم الإرهابي بينهم أوروبيون، بحسب ما أعلن مسؤولان أمنيان عراقيان، أمس (الجمعة)، في وقت طالبت بغداد الدول الأوروبية باستعادة مواطنيها.


وأبدى الاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي قال إنه يراقب عملية نقل الدواعش، قلقه من تقارير عن فرار أجانب كانوا محتجزين في سورية، بعدما انسحبت قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» من مناطق واسعة في شمال وشرق البلاد على وقع مواجهة بينها وبين القوات الحكومية السورية التي انتشرت في هذه المناطق.


وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، الأربعاء، بدء مهمة جديدة لنقل ما يصل إلى 7000 معتقل من عناصر التنظيم المتطرف إلى العراق، بهدف ضمان بقاء الإرهابيين في مرافق احتجاز آمنة. وقالت إن 150 منهم نُقلوا من أحد سجون الحسكة (شمال شرق) إلى العراق.


وقال مسؤول أمني عراقي لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية إن المجموعة الأولى من 150 معتقلاً التي تسلّمها العراق، الأربعاء، تضم «قادة في تنظيم داعش وأبشع المجرمين.. من جنسيات مختلفة، أوروبيون وآسيويون وعرب وعراقيون».


ولفت مسؤول ثانٍ إلى أن المجموعة تضم «85 عراقياً و65 أجنبياً بينهم أوروبيون وسودانيون وصوماليون وأشخاص من دول القوقاز».


وشارك هؤلاء، وجميعهم على مستوى أمراء في التنظيم، في عمليات داعش في العراق، بما في ذلك خلال عام 2014 حين سيطر التنظيم على مساحات واسعة من العراق وسورية.


ورجّحت منظمة العفو الدولية، أن يكون في عداد الـ7000 سوريون وعراقيون وأجانب، وقرابة ألف فتى وشاب.


ودعت المنظمة في بيان، العراق الذي سبق وأصدر أحكاماً ضد موقوفين من التنظيم بينهم أجانب وصلت إلى الإعدام، إلى إجراء محاكمات عادلة من دون اللجوء إلى عقوبة الإعدام. ودعت الولايات المتحدة إلى وضع ضمانات عاجلة قبل نقل العناصر المتبقين.