أفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن القوات الأمريكية تعتزم إنشاء جسر جوي لنقل نحو 500 سجين من عناصر داعش من سورية إلى العراق يومياً.
وضمّت دفعة عناصر تنظيم داعش الذين نقلهم الجيش الأمريكي من سورية إلى العراق حتى الآن، قادة بارزين في التنظيم الإرهابي بينهم أوروبيون، بحسب ما أعلن مسؤولان أمنيان عراقيان، أمس (الجمعة)، في وقت طالبت بغداد الدول الأوروبية باستعادة مواطنيها.
وأبدى الاتحاد الأوروبي، الذي قال إنه يراقب عملية نقل الدواعش، قلقه من تقارير عن فرار أجانب كانوا محتجزين في سورية، بعدما انسحبت قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» من مناطق واسعة في شمال وشرق البلاد على وقع مواجهة بينها وبين القوات الحكومية السورية التي انتشرت في هذه المناطق.
وأعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، الأربعاء، بدء مهمة جديدة لنقل ما يصل إلى 7000 معتقل من عناصر التنظيم المتطرف إلى العراق، بهدف ضمان بقاء الإرهابيين في مرافق احتجاز آمنة. وقالت إن 150 منهم نُقلوا من أحد سجون الحسكة (شمال شرق) إلى العراق.
وقال مسؤول أمني عراقي لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية إن المجموعة الأولى من 150 معتقلاً التي تسلّمها العراق، الأربعاء، تضم «قادة في تنظيم داعش وأبشع المجرمين.. من جنسيات مختلفة، أوروبيون وآسيويون وعرب وعراقيون».
ولفت مسؤول ثانٍ إلى أن المجموعة تضم «85 عراقياً و65 أجنبياً بينهم أوروبيون وسودانيون وصوماليون وأشخاص من دول القوقاز».
وشارك هؤلاء، وجميعهم على مستوى أمراء في التنظيم، في عمليات داعش في العراق، بما في ذلك خلال عام 2014 حين سيطر التنظيم على مساحات واسعة من العراق وسورية.
ورجّحت منظمة العفو الدولية، أن يكون في عداد الـ7000 سوريون وعراقيون وأجانب، وقرابة ألف فتى وشاب.
ودعت المنظمة في بيان، العراق الذي سبق وأصدر أحكاماً ضد موقوفين من التنظيم بينهم أجانب وصلت إلى الإعدام، إلى إجراء محاكمات عادلة من دون اللجوء إلى عقوبة الإعدام. ودعت الولايات المتحدة إلى وضع ضمانات عاجلة قبل نقل العناصر المتبقين.
Informed sources revealed that the American forces intend to establish an air bridge to transfer about 500 ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq daily.
A batch of ISIS members transferred by the American army from Syria to Iraq so far included prominent leaders of the terrorist organization, including Europeans, according to two Iraqi security officials who announced this yesterday (Friday), at a time when Baghdad called on European countries to repatriate their citizens.
The European Union, which stated that it is monitoring the transfer of ISIS members, expressed concern over reports of foreigners who had been held in Syria escaping after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from large areas in the north and east of the country amid a confrontation with the Syrian government forces that have deployed in these areas.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday the start of a new mission to transfer up to 7,000 detainees from the extremist organization to Iraq, aiming to ensure that the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities. It stated that 150 of them were transferred from one of the prisons in Hasakah (northeast) to Iraq.
An Iraqi security official told Agence France-Presse that the first group of 150 detainees received by Iraq on Wednesday includes "leaders in ISIS and the most heinous criminals... of various nationalities, including Europeans, Asians, Arabs, and Iraqis."
Another official pointed out that the group includes "85 Iraqis and 65 foreigners, including Europeans, Sudanese, Somalis, and individuals from the Caucasus."
All of these individuals, who hold the rank of emirs within the organization, participated in ISIS operations in Iraq, including during 2014 when the organization controlled vast areas of Iraq and Syria.
Amnesty International estimated that among the 7,000 are Syrians, Iraqis, and foreigners, including nearly a thousand boys and young men.
The organization called in a statement for Iraq, which has previously issued sentences against detainees from the organization, including foreigners facing the death penalty, to conduct fair trials without resorting to capital punishment. It also urged the United States to provide urgent guarantees before transferring the remaining members.