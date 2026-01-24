وجّه العاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني، السبت، بإعادة هيكلة القوات المسلحة الأردنية، ووضع إستراتيجية شاملة وخارطة طريق واضحة تُفضي إلى تحول بنيوي عميق في بنية الجيش خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة، بما يعزز جاهزيته لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية المتسارعة وحروب المستقبل.

جاء ذلك في رسالة رسمية بعث بها الملك إلى رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة اللواء الركن يوسف أحمد الحنيطي، نشرها الديوان الملكي الأردني، أكد فيها اعتزازه بجهود منتسبي القوات المسلحة من ضباط وضباط صف وأفراد، وما يقدمونه من تضحيات في حماية أمن الوطن والدفاع عن حدوده وصون مقدراته.

وشدد الملك عبدالله الثاني على أن الجيش سيبقى مؤسسة وطنية راسخة تحظى بثقة الأردنيين جميعاً، داعياً إلى تطوير قدراته وإمكانياته بشكل مستدام، من خلال تحديث الهيكل التنظيمي بما يواكب متطلبات بيئات العمليات المختلفة، ويضمن إتقان أساليب الحرب الحديثة والهجينة وغير التقليدية.

وأكد ضرورة بناء قوات مسلحة رشيقة ومرنة وعالية الكفاءة، تعتمد عقيدة قتالية دقيقة وقابلة للتطبيق، وتوظف القدرات الدفاعية والهجومية بصورة فاعلة، مع تطوير منظومات التدريب والتسليح بما يخدم الخطط العملياتية والتعبوية، ويعزز الردع الإستراتيجي للأردن.

ودعا الملك عبدالله إلى الاستثمار في التقنيات المتقدمة، وفي مقدمتها الأنظمة المسيرة والذكاء الاصطناعي، ومنح أولوية خاصة لمجالي الدفاع السيبراني والهجوم السيبراني، باعتبارهما من ساحات الصراع الحديثة، إلى جانب بناء منظومات قيادة وسيطرة واتصالات آمنة وموثوقة، قادرة على حماية مراكز الثقل الإستراتيجية والعملياتية.

كما شدد على أهمية تطوير منظومة الاحتياط العسكري، وتعزيز الإسناد اللوجستي لضمان استدامة العمليات وانسيابية الإمداد، إضافة إلى دراسة التكامل الأمثل بين القوات المسلحة ووحدات حرس الحدود والدرك والشرطة الخاصة ضمن الخطط التعبوية.

وفي إطار توطين الصناعات الدفاعية، وجّه العاهل الأردني بإعادة توجيه دور المركز الأردني للتصميم والتطوير، وتعزيز إمكانياته ليكون نواة وطنية للبحث والتطوير وتصنيع التكنولوجيا الدفاعية المتقدمة وفق أحدث المعايير العالمية، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الوطنية ويواكب التطورات الدولية.

وأكد أن الإستراتيجية المرتقبة يجب أن تتضمن أيضاً إعادة هيكلة الصناديق والشركات الاستثمارية التابعة للقوات المسلحة، وفق أعلى معايير الحوكمة والإدارة المهنية، بما يضمن الكفاءة والاستدامة.

وفي ختام الرسالة، أعرب الملك عبدالله الثاني عن ثقته الكاملة بقيادة القوات المسلحة وقدرتها على إنجاز هذا التحول النوعي، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل لجهود التطوير والتحديث، ليبقى الجيش الأردني في طليعة الجيوش الحديثة، جاهزاً للدفاع عن الوطن وحماية أمنه واستقراره.