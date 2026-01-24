The Jordanian monarch King Abdullah II directed on Saturday the restructuring of the Jordanian Armed Forces and the establishment of a comprehensive strategy and a clear roadmap that would lead to a profound structural transformation in the army's structure over the next three years, enhancing its readiness to face the accelerating security challenges and the wars of the future.

This came in an official message sent by the king to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, published by the Jordanian Royal Court, in which he expressed his pride in the efforts of the armed forces personnel, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers, and their sacrifices in protecting the nation's security, defending its borders, and preserving its resources.

King Abdullah II emphasized that the army will remain a solid national institution that enjoys the trust of all Jordanians, calling for the sustainable development of its capabilities and potentials through updating the organizational structure to meet the requirements of different operational environments and ensuring mastery of modern, hybrid, and unconventional warfare methods.

He stressed the necessity of building a lean, flexible, and highly efficient armed forces that rely on a precise and applicable combat doctrine, effectively employing defensive and offensive capabilities, while developing training and armament systems that serve operational and tactical plans, and enhance Jordan's strategic deterrence.

The king called for investment in advanced technologies, foremost among them unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, giving special priority to the fields of cyber defense and cyber attack, considering them modern battlefields, alongside building secure and reliable command, control, and communication systems capable of protecting strategic and operational centers of gravity.

He also emphasized the importance of developing the military reserve system and enhancing logistical support to ensure the sustainability of operations and the smooth flow of supplies, in addition to studying the optimal integration between the armed forces and the border guard units, gendarmerie, and special police within the tactical plans.

In the context of localizing defense industries, the Jordanian monarch directed the reorientation of the role of the Jordanian Center for Design and Development, enhancing its capabilities to become a national nucleus for research and development and the manufacturing of advanced defense technology according to the latest global standards, meeting national needs and keeping pace with international developments.

He confirmed that the upcoming strategy should also include the restructuring of the investment funds and companies affiliated with the armed forces, according to the highest standards of governance and professional management, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.

In conclusion, King Abdullah II expressed his full confidence in the leadership of the armed forces and their ability to achieve this qualitative transformation, affirming his full support for development and modernization efforts, so that the Jordanian army remains at the forefront of modern armies, ready to defend the homeland and protect its security and stability.