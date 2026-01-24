وجّه العاهل الأردني الملك عبدالله الثاني، السبت، بإعادة هيكلة القوات المسلحة الأردنية، ووضع إستراتيجية شاملة وخارطة طريق واضحة تُفضي إلى تحول بنيوي عميق في بنية الجيش خلال السنوات الثلاث القادمة، بما يعزز جاهزيته لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية المتسارعة وحروب المستقبل.
جاء ذلك في رسالة رسمية بعث بها الملك إلى رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة اللواء الركن يوسف أحمد الحنيطي، نشرها الديوان الملكي الأردني، أكد فيها اعتزازه بجهود منتسبي القوات المسلحة من ضباط وضباط صف وأفراد، وما يقدمونه من تضحيات في حماية أمن الوطن والدفاع عن حدوده وصون مقدراته.
وشدد الملك عبدالله الثاني على أن الجيش سيبقى مؤسسة وطنية راسخة تحظى بثقة الأردنيين جميعاً، داعياً إلى تطوير قدراته وإمكانياته بشكل مستدام، من خلال تحديث الهيكل التنظيمي بما يواكب متطلبات بيئات العمليات المختلفة، ويضمن إتقان أساليب الحرب الحديثة والهجينة وغير التقليدية.
وأكد ضرورة بناء قوات مسلحة رشيقة ومرنة وعالية الكفاءة، تعتمد عقيدة قتالية دقيقة وقابلة للتطبيق، وتوظف القدرات الدفاعية والهجومية بصورة فاعلة، مع تطوير منظومات التدريب والتسليح بما يخدم الخطط العملياتية والتعبوية، ويعزز الردع الإستراتيجي للأردن.
ودعا الملك عبدالله إلى الاستثمار في التقنيات المتقدمة، وفي مقدمتها الأنظمة المسيرة والذكاء الاصطناعي، ومنح أولوية خاصة لمجالي الدفاع السيبراني والهجوم السيبراني، باعتبارهما من ساحات الصراع الحديثة، إلى جانب بناء منظومات قيادة وسيطرة واتصالات آمنة وموثوقة، قادرة على حماية مراكز الثقل الإستراتيجية والعملياتية.
كما شدد على أهمية تطوير منظومة الاحتياط العسكري، وتعزيز الإسناد اللوجستي لضمان استدامة العمليات وانسيابية الإمداد، إضافة إلى دراسة التكامل الأمثل بين القوات المسلحة ووحدات حرس الحدود والدرك والشرطة الخاصة ضمن الخطط التعبوية.
وفي إطار توطين الصناعات الدفاعية، وجّه العاهل الأردني بإعادة توجيه دور المركز الأردني للتصميم والتطوير، وتعزيز إمكانياته ليكون نواة وطنية للبحث والتطوير وتصنيع التكنولوجيا الدفاعية المتقدمة وفق أحدث المعايير العالمية، بما يلبي الاحتياجات الوطنية ويواكب التطورات الدولية.
وأكد أن الإستراتيجية المرتقبة يجب أن تتضمن أيضاً إعادة هيكلة الصناديق والشركات الاستثمارية التابعة للقوات المسلحة، وفق أعلى معايير الحوكمة والإدارة المهنية، بما يضمن الكفاءة والاستدامة.
وفي ختام الرسالة، أعرب الملك عبدالله الثاني عن ثقته الكاملة بقيادة القوات المسلحة وقدرتها على إنجاز هذا التحول النوعي، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل لجهود التطوير والتحديث، ليبقى الجيش الأردني في طليعة الجيوش الحديثة، جاهزاً للدفاع عن الوطن وحماية أمنه واستقراره.
The Jordanian monarch King Abdullah II directed on Saturday the restructuring of the Jordanian Armed Forces and the establishment of a comprehensive strategy and a clear roadmap that would lead to a profound structural transformation in the army's structure over the next three years, enhancing its readiness to face the accelerating security challenges and the wars of the future.
This came in an official message sent by the king to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, published by the Jordanian Royal Court, in which he expressed his pride in the efforts of the armed forces personnel, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers, and their sacrifices in protecting the nation's security, defending its borders, and preserving its resources.
King Abdullah II emphasized that the army will remain a solid national institution that enjoys the trust of all Jordanians, calling for the sustainable development of its capabilities and potentials through updating the organizational structure to meet the requirements of different operational environments and ensuring mastery of modern, hybrid, and unconventional warfare methods.
He stressed the necessity of building a lean, flexible, and highly efficient armed forces that rely on a precise and applicable combat doctrine, effectively employing defensive and offensive capabilities, while developing training and armament systems that serve operational and tactical plans, and enhance Jordan's strategic deterrence.
The king called for investment in advanced technologies, foremost among them unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, giving special priority to the fields of cyber defense and cyber attack, considering them modern battlefields, alongside building secure and reliable command, control, and communication systems capable of protecting strategic and operational centers of gravity.
He also emphasized the importance of developing the military reserve system and enhancing logistical support to ensure the sustainability of operations and the smooth flow of supplies, in addition to studying the optimal integration between the armed forces and the border guard units, gendarmerie, and special police within the tactical plans.
In the context of localizing defense industries, the Jordanian monarch directed the reorientation of the role of the Jordanian Center for Design and Development, enhancing its capabilities to become a national nucleus for research and development and the manufacturing of advanced defense technology according to the latest global standards, meeting national needs and keeping pace with international developments.
He confirmed that the upcoming strategy should also include the restructuring of the investment funds and companies affiliated with the armed forces, according to the highest standards of governance and professional management, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.
In conclusion, King Abdullah II expressed his full confidence in the leadership of the armed forces and their ability to achieve this qualitative transformation, affirming his full support for development and modernization efforts, so that the Jordanian army remains at the forefront of modern armies, ready to defend the homeland and protect its security and stability.