دعا رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال العراقية محمد شياع السوداني، دول العالم، خصوصاً الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلى استعادة مواطنيها من معتقلي تنظيم «داعش» بعد نقلهم من سورية إلى العراق.


تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار


وشدد السوداني، خلال مكالمة مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم (الجمعة)، على أهمية أن تضطلع دول العالم بمسؤولياتها، وأن تتسلّم هؤلاء العناصر ممن يحملون جنسياتها، وضمان محاكمتهم ونيلهم الجزاء العادل، بحسب بيان صادر عن مكتبه.


واعتبر الاتحاد الأوروبي، الجمعة، أن التقارير عن فرار مقاتلين أجانب من تنظيم داعش محتجزين في سورية تمثل مصدر قلق بالغ، مضيفا أنه يراقب عملية نقل المعتقلين إلى العراق.


وأفاد المتحدث باسم الاتحاد الأوروبي أنور العنوني بأن عمليات الفرار المحتملة الأخيرة لمعتقلي داعش وسط اشتباكات تثير قلقاً بالغاً.


وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن «تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار بين دمشق وقوات سورية الديمقراطية ضروري لنقل معتقلي داعش للعراق». ولفتت إلى أن قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية زار سورية؛ لتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار بين القوات الحكومية وقسد.


قادة بارزون في التنظيم


وكشف مسؤولان أمنيان عراقيان أن الدفعة الأولى من معتقلي تنظيم داعش الذين تسلّمتهم بغداد في إطار العملية الأمريكية لنقلهم من سورية، تضم أوروبيين كانوا قادة بارزين في التنظيم المتطرف.


وقال أحد المسؤولَين إن المجموعة الأولى التي تسلّمها العراق، الأربعاء، تضم قادة في تنظيم داعش، وأبشع المجرمين من جنسيات مختلفة أوروبية وآسيوية وعربية.


ولفت إلى أن المجموعة تضم 85 عراقياً و65 أجنبياً بينهم أوروبيون وسودانيون وصوماليون وأشخاص من دول القوقاز، جميعهم شاركوا في عمليات داعش في العراق.. وجميعهم على مستوى أمراء التنظيم.


طلب عراقي لاستقبال «الدواعش»


وكان مسؤولون عراقيون أعلنوا، أمس الخميس، أن قرار نقل سجناء تنظيم داعش من شمال شرق سورية إلى مراكز احتجاز في العراق جاء بعد طلب تقدم به مسؤولون في بغداد، وحظي بترحيب من التحالف الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة والحكومة السورية.


وتحدث مسؤولون أمريكيون وعراقيون عن الطلب العراقي، بعد يوم من إعلان الجيش الأمريكي بدء نقل نحو 9,000 معتقل من تنظيم داعش في أكثر من 12 مركز احتجاز في شمال شرق سورية تتحكم بها قوات قسد.


وبدأ نقل المعتقلين بعد أن سيطرت قوات الحكومة السورية على مخيم الهول مترامي الأطراف، الذي يضم آلاف الأشخاص معظمهم من النساء والأطفال، من قوات قسد التي انسحبت في إطار وقف لإطلاق النار.


خدمة المصلحة العراقية


بدوره، أكد مسؤول أمني عراقي أن قرار نقل السجناء من سورية إلى العراق كان قراراً عراقياً، رحب به التحالف الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة والحكومة السورية.


وأضاف المسؤول أن احتجازهم في سجون العراق يخدم المصلحة الأمنية للعراق بدلاً من تركهم في سورية.


وأفصح مسؤول في الخارجية السورية أن خطة نقل سجناء تنظيم داعش من سورية إلى العراق كانت قيد المناقشة منذ شهور قبل الاشتباكات الأخيرة مع قوات قسد.