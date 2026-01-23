The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on the countries of the world, especially the European Union, to repatriate their citizens from the detainees of the "ISIS" organization after they were transferred from Syria to Iraq.



Establishing a Ceasefire



Al-Sudani emphasized, during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron today (Friday), the importance of countries around the world fulfilling their responsibilities and receiving these individuals who hold their nationalities, ensuring their trial and receiving just punishment, according to a statement issued by his office.



The European Union stated on Friday that reports of foreign fighters from ISIS being held in Syria escaping represent a serious concern, adding that it is monitoring the process of transferring detainees to Iraq.



EU spokesperson Anwar al-Anouni reported that the potential recent escapes of ISIS detainees amid clashes raise significant concerns.



Informed sources confirmed that "establishing a ceasefire between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces is essential for transferring ISIS detainees to Iraq." They noted that the commander of the U.S. Central Command visited Syria to establish a ceasefire between the government forces and the SDF.



Prominent Leaders in the Organization



Two Iraqi security officials revealed that the first batch of ISIS detainees received by Baghdad as part of the U.S. operation to transfer them from Syria includes Europeans who were prominent leaders in the extremist organization.



One of the officials stated that the first group received by Iraq on Wednesday includes leaders of ISIS and some of the most heinous criminals of various European, Asian, and Arab nationalities.



He pointed out that the group includes 85 Iraqis and 65 foreigners, including Europeans, Sudanese, Somalis, and individuals from Caucasian countries, all of whom participated in ISIS operations in Iraq... and all of them are at the level of the organization's emirs.



Iraqi Request to Receive "ISIS Members"



Iraqi officials announced yesterday (Thursday) that the decision to transfer ISIS prisoners from northeastern Syria to detention centers in Iraq came after a request made by officials in Baghdad, which was welcomed by the U.S.-led coalition and the Syrian government.



U.S. and Iraqi officials discussed the Iraqi request a day after the U.S. military announced the start of transferring about 9,000 ISIS detainees from more than 12 detention centers in northeastern Syria controlled by the SDF.



The transfer of detainees began after Syrian government forces took control of the sprawling al-Hol camp, which houses thousands of people, mostly women and children, from the SDF forces that withdrew as part of a ceasefire.



Serving Iraqi Interests



For his part, an Iraqi security official confirmed that the decision to transfer prisoners from Syria to Iraq was an Iraqi decision, welcomed by the U.S.-led coalition and the Syrian government.



The official added that holding them in Iraqi prisons serves Iraq's security interests instead of leaving them in Syria.



A Syrian Foreign Ministry official disclosed that the plan to transfer ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq had been under discussion for months before the recent clashes with the SDF.