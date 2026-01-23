دعا رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال العراقية محمد شياع السوداني، دول العالم، خصوصاً الاتحاد الأوروبي، إلى استعادة مواطنيها من معتقلي تنظيم «داعش» بعد نقلهم من سورية إلى العراق.
تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار
وشدد السوداني، خلال مكالمة مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم (الجمعة)، على أهمية أن تضطلع دول العالم بمسؤولياتها، وأن تتسلّم هؤلاء العناصر ممن يحملون جنسياتها، وضمان محاكمتهم ونيلهم الجزاء العادل، بحسب بيان صادر عن مكتبه.
واعتبر الاتحاد الأوروبي، الجمعة، أن التقارير عن فرار مقاتلين أجانب من تنظيم داعش محتجزين في سورية تمثل مصدر قلق بالغ، مضيفا أنه يراقب عملية نقل المعتقلين إلى العراق.
وأفاد المتحدث باسم الاتحاد الأوروبي أنور العنوني بأن عمليات الفرار المحتملة الأخيرة لمعتقلي داعش وسط اشتباكات تثير قلقاً بالغاً.
وأكدت مصادر مطلعة أن «تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار بين دمشق وقوات سورية الديمقراطية ضروري لنقل معتقلي داعش للعراق». ولفتت إلى أن قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية زار سورية؛ لتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار بين القوات الحكومية وقسد.
قادة بارزون في التنظيم
وكشف مسؤولان أمنيان عراقيان أن الدفعة الأولى من معتقلي تنظيم داعش الذين تسلّمتهم بغداد في إطار العملية الأمريكية لنقلهم من سورية، تضم أوروبيين كانوا قادة بارزين في التنظيم المتطرف.
وقال أحد المسؤولَين إن المجموعة الأولى التي تسلّمها العراق، الأربعاء، تضم قادة في تنظيم داعش، وأبشع المجرمين من جنسيات مختلفة أوروبية وآسيوية وعربية.
ولفت إلى أن المجموعة تضم 85 عراقياً و65 أجنبياً بينهم أوروبيون وسودانيون وصوماليون وأشخاص من دول القوقاز، جميعهم شاركوا في عمليات داعش في العراق.. وجميعهم على مستوى أمراء التنظيم.
طلب عراقي لاستقبال «الدواعش»
وكان مسؤولون عراقيون أعلنوا، أمس الخميس، أن قرار نقل سجناء تنظيم داعش من شمال شرق سورية إلى مراكز احتجاز في العراق جاء بعد طلب تقدم به مسؤولون في بغداد، وحظي بترحيب من التحالف الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة والحكومة السورية.
وتحدث مسؤولون أمريكيون وعراقيون عن الطلب العراقي، بعد يوم من إعلان الجيش الأمريكي بدء نقل نحو 9,000 معتقل من تنظيم داعش في أكثر من 12 مركز احتجاز في شمال شرق سورية تتحكم بها قوات قسد.
وبدأ نقل المعتقلين بعد أن سيطرت قوات الحكومة السورية على مخيم الهول مترامي الأطراف، الذي يضم آلاف الأشخاص معظمهم من النساء والأطفال، من قوات قسد التي انسحبت في إطار وقف لإطلاق النار.
خدمة المصلحة العراقية
بدوره، أكد مسؤول أمني عراقي أن قرار نقل السجناء من سورية إلى العراق كان قراراً عراقياً، رحب به التحالف الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة والحكومة السورية.
وأضاف المسؤول أن احتجازهم في سجون العراق يخدم المصلحة الأمنية للعراق بدلاً من تركهم في سورية.
وأفصح مسؤول في الخارجية السورية أن خطة نقل سجناء تنظيم داعش من سورية إلى العراق كانت قيد المناقشة منذ شهور قبل الاشتباكات الأخيرة مع قوات قسد.
The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on the countries of the world, especially the European Union, to repatriate their citizens from the detainees of the "ISIS" organization after they were transferred from Syria to Iraq.
Establishing a Ceasefire
Al-Sudani emphasized, during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron today (Friday), the importance of countries around the world fulfilling their responsibilities and receiving these individuals who hold their nationalities, ensuring their trial and receiving just punishment, according to a statement issued by his office.
The European Union stated on Friday that reports of foreign fighters from ISIS being held in Syria escaping represent a serious concern, adding that it is monitoring the process of transferring detainees to Iraq.
EU spokesperson Anwar al-Anouni reported that the potential recent escapes of ISIS detainees amid clashes raise significant concerns.
Informed sources confirmed that "establishing a ceasefire between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces is essential for transferring ISIS detainees to Iraq." They noted that the commander of the U.S. Central Command visited Syria to establish a ceasefire between the government forces and the SDF.
Prominent Leaders in the Organization
Two Iraqi security officials revealed that the first batch of ISIS detainees received by Baghdad as part of the U.S. operation to transfer them from Syria includes Europeans who were prominent leaders in the extremist organization.
One of the officials stated that the first group received by Iraq on Wednesday includes leaders of ISIS and some of the most heinous criminals of various European, Asian, and Arab nationalities.
He pointed out that the group includes 85 Iraqis and 65 foreigners, including Europeans, Sudanese, Somalis, and individuals from Caucasian countries, all of whom participated in ISIS operations in Iraq... and all of them are at the level of the organization's emirs.
Iraqi Request to Receive "ISIS Members"
Iraqi officials announced yesterday (Thursday) that the decision to transfer ISIS prisoners from northeastern Syria to detention centers in Iraq came after a request made by officials in Baghdad, which was welcomed by the U.S.-led coalition and the Syrian government.
U.S. and Iraqi officials discussed the Iraqi request a day after the U.S. military announced the start of transferring about 9,000 ISIS detainees from more than 12 detention centers in northeastern Syria controlled by the SDF.
The transfer of detainees began after Syrian government forces took control of the sprawling al-Hol camp, which houses thousands of people, mostly women and children, from the SDF forces that withdrew as part of a ceasefire.
Serving Iraqi Interests
For his part, an Iraqi security official confirmed that the decision to transfer prisoners from Syria to Iraq was an Iraqi decision, welcomed by the U.S.-led coalition and the Syrian government.
The official added that holding them in Iraqi prisons serves Iraq's security interests instead of leaving them in Syria.
A Syrian Foreign Ministry official disclosed that the plan to transfer ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq had been under discussion for months before the recent clashes with the SDF.