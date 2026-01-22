أعلن جاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الخميس) تفاصيل الخطة الرئيسية لغزة، وذلك خلال مشاركته في حفل إطلاق مجلس السلام ضمن المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس.


وقال كوشنير إن الخطة هدفها تحقيق التوظيف الكامل في القطاع وتهيئته ليصبح مركزاً اقتصادياً واعداً، وتشمل المراحل التنموية والبنية التحتية والإسكان والفرص الاستثمارية.


وأشار كوشنر إلى أن الخطة كانت تقوم على عمليات هدم، يتبعها إنشاء غزة جديدة يمكن أن تكون مصدر أمل ووجهة بحد ذاتها، لافتاً إلى أن الخطة كانت ستضم الكثير من القطاعات الصناعية لتصبح مكاناً يزدهر فيه الناس ويوفر فرص عمل قوية.


وأوضح أن تنفيذ الخطة كان سيتم على مراحل، تشمل إسكان القوى العاملة وتحقيق نسبة توظيف 100%، وإتاحة الفرص للجميع، متسائلاً: «هل سألنا الناس عن خطتنا البديلة؟».


وأضاف كوشنر: «لم تكن لدينا خطة بديلة، بل خطة واحدة، كنا قد وقّعنا اتفاقاً، والتزمنا جميعاً بنجاحه»، مشدداً بالقول: «كان هناك مخطط رئيسي سننفذه على مراحل في الشرق الأوسط. كانوا يبنون مدناً تضم مليونين أو ثلاثة ملايين نسمة ويشيدونها خلال ثلاث سنوات، هذه الأمور قابلة للتنفيذ جداً إذا قررنا تحقيقها».


ورأى كوشنر أن «الكثير من الأشخاص يحاولون التصعيد»، داعياً إياهم إلى «الهدوء فقط لمدة 30 يوماً».


وشدد بالقول: «كنت أعتقد أن الحرب انتهت، فلنبذل قصارى جهدنا للعمل معاً، كان هدفنا تحقيق السلام بين إسرائيل والشعب الفلسطيني».


وأضاف: «كان الجميع يريد أن يعيش بسلام وكرامة، لذلك دعونا نوجّه جهودنا نحو دعم الذين يعملون على بناء هذا المستقبل».


بدوره، أشاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالخطة، وأكد أهمية الموقع الجغرافي لغزة.


وقال ترمب: «غزة قطعة أرض جميلة على البحر، ويمكن أن تصبح مكاناً عظيماً إذا استُثمرت بالشكل الصحيح، من يعيشون في ظروف صعبة الآن يمكن أن ينعموا بحياة أفضل بكثير، وكل شيء يبدأ بالموقع».