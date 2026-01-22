Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced today (Thursday) the details of the main plan for Gaza during his participation in the launch ceremony of the Peace Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Kushner stated that the goal of the plan is to achieve full employment in the sector and prepare it to become a promising economic center, including developmental phases, infrastructure, housing, and investment opportunities.



Kushner pointed out that the plan was based on demolition operations, followed by the creation of a new Gaza that could be a source of hope and a destination in itself, noting that the plan would include many industrial sectors to become a place where people thrive and strong job opportunities are provided.



He explained that the implementation of the plan would occur in phases, including housing for the workforce and achieving a 100% employment rate, providing opportunities for everyone, asking: “Did we ask the people about our alternative plan?”



Kushner added: “We did not have an alternative plan, but one plan; we had signed an agreement, and we all committed to its success,” emphasizing: “There was a master plan that we would implement in phases in the Middle East. They were building cities that would accommodate two or three million people and constructing them within three years; these things are very feasible if we decide to achieve them.”



Kushner saw that “many people are trying to escalate,” urging them to “just calm down for 30 days.”



He stressed: “I thought the war was over; let’s do our best to work together. Our goal was to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.”



He added: “Everyone wanted to live in peace and dignity, so let’s direct our efforts towards supporting those who are working to build this future.”



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the plan and emphasized the importance of Gaza's geographical location.



Trump said: “Gaza is a beautiful piece of land by the sea, and it can become a great place if invested in the right way; those living in difficult conditions now can enjoy a much better life, and everything starts with the location.”