أعلن مجلس القضاء الأعلي العراقي اليوم (الخميس)، أنه سيباشر باتخاذ الإجراءات القضائية بحق المتهمين الذين سيتم تسلمهم وإيداعهم في المؤسسات الإصلاحية المختصة وذلك تسلم بغداد 150 عنصراً إرهابياً من المعتقلين بسورية من القوات الأمريكية.


وشدد القضاء العراقي على ضرورة توثيق وأرشفة الجرائم الإرهابية المرتكبة أصولياً، وبالتنسيق مع المركز الوطني للتعاون القضائي الدولي، لغرض تثبيت الوقائع الإجرامية ذات الطابع العابر للحدود، وتعزيز التعاون القضائي الدولي، وضمان عدم إفلات أي متهم من المساءلة القانونية.


تطبيق الإجراءات القانونية بحق المتهمين


وأكد أن جميع المتهمين، بغض النظر عن جنسياتهم أو مواقعهم داخل التنظيم الإرهابي، خاضعين لسلطة القضاء العراقي حصراً، وستُطبق بحقهم الإجراءات القانونية دون استثناء، وبما يحفظ حقوق الضحايا ويكرس مبدأ سيادة القانون في العراق.


وكان المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة العراقية صباح النعمان قد أعلن تسلم بلاده أول دفعة من معتقلي داعش، وتضم 150 عنصراً إرهابياً من المعتقلين بسورية.


بدوره، أكد وزير الداخلية العراقي عبد الأمير الشمري اليوم، أن الحدود العراقية مؤمنة بالكامل ولا يوجد أي خطر، وذلك، بعد إعلان القيادة المركزية الأمريكية نقل المحتجزين من عناصر تنظيم «داعش» من شمال شرقي سورية إلى العراق، للمساعدة في ضمان بقاء ما وصفتهم بـ«الإرهابيين» في مرافق احتجاز آمنة.


وقال الشمري خلال زيارته إلى الشريط الحدودي مع سورية، قال: «الحدود مؤمنة بالكامل ولا يوجد أي خطر».


وكان رئيس أركان الجيش العراقي عبد الأمير رشيد يار الله، قد وصل اليوم على رأس وفد عسكري إلى قضاء سنجار في محافظة نينوى، في الحد الفاصل بين الحدود العراقية والسورية.


زيارات واستعدادات عراقية للتصدي لـ«داعش»


وقالت وزارة الدفاع العراقية إن «الزيارة جاءت لمتابعة الاستعدادات الأمنية وأهم الأحداث والتطورات وتفقد القطعات».


وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أعلنت أمس، أن مهمة النقل بدأت بعدما نجحت القوات الأمريكية في نقل 150 عنصراً من تنظيم «داعش» كانوا في منشأة احتجاز في الحسكة بسورية، إلى موقع آمن داخل العراق، موضحة أنه في نهاية المطاف، قد يُنقَل ما يصل إلى 7 آلاف معتقل من عناصر داعش في سورية إلى مرافق خاضعة لسيطرة السلطات العراقية.


وقال قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، الأدميرال براد كوبر: «ننسّق عن كثب مع الشركاء الإقليميين، بما في ذلك الحكومة العراقية، ونقدّر دورهم في ضمان الهزيمة الدائمة لتنظيم داعش»، مضيفاً: إن تيسير النقل المنظم والآمن لمعتقلي داعش أمرٌ بالغ الأهمية لمنع أي عملية هروب قد تشكّل تهديداً مباشراً للولايات المتحدة ولأمن المنطقة.