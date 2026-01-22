The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced today (Thursday) that it will begin taking judicial measures against the suspects who will be handed over and placed in the relevant correctional institutions, following Baghdad's receipt of 150 terrorist elements from detainees in Syria by the American forces.



The Iraqi judiciary emphasized the necessity of documenting and archiving the terrorist crimes committed in accordance with legal procedures, in coordination with the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, in order to establish the criminal facts of a transnational nature, enhance international judicial cooperation, and ensure that no suspect escapes legal accountability.



Applying legal procedures against the suspects



It was confirmed that all suspects, regardless of their nationalities or positions within the terrorist organization, are subject exclusively to the authority of the Iraqi judiciary, and legal procedures will be applied to them without exception, in a manner that preserves the rights of the victims and enshrines the principle of the rule of law in Iraq.



The spokesperson for the Iraqi armed forces, Sabah al-Nu'man, announced that Iraq has received the first batch of ISIS detainees, which includes 150 terrorist elements from those detained in Syria.



For his part, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari confirmed today that the Iraqi borders are fully secured and there is no danger, following the announcement by the U.S. Central Command of the transfer of detainees from ISIS elements from northeastern Syria to Iraq, to help ensure that what they described as "terrorists" remain in secure detention facilities.



Al-Shammari stated during his visit to the border strip with Syria, "The borders are fully secured and there is no danger."



The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Abdul Amir Rashid Yar Allah, arrived today at the head of a military delegation to the Sinjar district in Nineveh Governorate, at the border separating Iraq and Syria.



Iraqi visits and preparations to confront "ISIS"



The Iraqi Ministry of Defense stated that "the visit came to follow up on security preparations and the most important events and developments and to inspect the units."



The U.S. Central Command announced yesterday that the transfer mission began after American forces successfully moved 150 ISIS elements who were in a detention facility in Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location inside Iraq, clarifying that ultimately, up to 7,000 ISIS detainees in Syria may be transferred to facilities under the control of Iraqi authorities.



U.S. Central Command leader Admiral Brad Cooper stated, "We are coordinating closely with regional partners, including the Iraqi government, and we appreciate their role in ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS," adding that facilitating the organized and secure transfer of ISIS detainees is crucial to preventing any escape attempts that could pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security.