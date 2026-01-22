The head of the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Administration, Ali Shaath, announced today (Thursday) that the Rafah crossing will open for Palestinians in both directions next week.



Shaath stated in a recorded speech during the signing ceremony of the peace charter in Davos that as a first step in his efforts to restore institutions in Gaza, the Rafah crossing will be opened in both directions for Palestinians in Gaza, adding: "The Rafah crossing is more than just a gateway for the people of Gaza; it is a lifeline and a symbol of opportunity."



He indicated that the opening of Rafah means that Gaza is no longer closed off from the future, expressing gratitude to Trump for his efforts in supporting peace, and to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar, and Turkey for their roles in mediating the ceasefire agreement.

He noted that the efforts of the mediators have opened the door to an opportunity for a new future in Gaza, but what matters is what will come next, pointing out that the transition in Gaza will succeed if it brings about a tangible change in the daily lives of the residents of Gaza.



He emphasized that as the head of the committee, his responsibility is to turn this moment into actions, restore order, rebuild institutions, and open the door to a better and dignified future for the people of Gaza, filled with opportunities.



He pointed out that what will happen in Gaza will be under the slogan "One Authority, One Weapon, One Law," stressing: "I want to be clear, there is a lot of work to do, and it is not easy work; it will be filled with difficult decisions and setbacks, but this is a real step and represents a new direction."



Shaath addressed the people of Gaza, saying: "From the land of the kinsfolk to our steadfast people, you have endured, maintained your families and your land, and your necks have endured. We are working to build a prosperous future for our children without fear or worry."