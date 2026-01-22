أعلن رئيس اللجنة الفلسطينية الوطنية لإدارة غزة علي شعث اليوم (الخميس)، أن معبر رفح سيفتح للفلسطينيين في الاتجاهين الأسبوع القادم.
وقال شعث، في كلمة مسجلة خلال مراسم التوقيع على ميثاق السلام في دافوس: إنه كخطوة أولى في عمله لاستعادة المؤسسات في غزة، سيتم فتح معبر رفح في الاتجاهين، للفلسطينيين في غزة، مضيفاً: معبر رفح بالنسبة لسكان غزة هو أكثر من بوابة، إنه شريان حياة، ورمز للفرص.
وأشار إلى أن فتح رفح يعني أن غزة لم تعد مغلقة أمام المستقبل، موجهاً الشكر لترمب لجهوده في دعم السلام، وللرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، وقطر وتركيا لدورهم في الوساطة باتفاق وقف النار.
الطفل الفلسطيني آدم سليمان أبو حليب أحد ضحايا القصف الإسرائيلي على دير البلح (إ ب أ)
وأشار إلى أن جهود الوسطاء فتحت الباب لفرصة لمستقبل جديد في غزة، ولكن ما يهم هو ما سيأتي لاحقاً، مبيناً أن الانتقال في غزة، سينجح إذا حقق تغييراً ملموساً في الحياة اليومية لسكان غزة.
وأشار إلى أنه كرئيس للجنة، فإن مسؤوليته هي تحويل هذه اللحظة إلى أفعال، واستعادة النظام، وإعادة بناء المؤسسات، وفتح الباب لمستقبل أفضل وكريم لسكان غزة، مليء بالفرص.
وأشار إلى أن ما سيتم في غزة سيكون تحت شعار «سلطة واحدة، وسلاح واحد، وقانون واحد»، مشدداً بالقول:«أريد أن أكون واضحاً، هناك الكثير من العمل، وهو ليس عملاًَ سهلاً، وسيكون مليئاً بالقرارات الصعبة والانتكاسات، ولكن هذه خطوة حقيقية وتشكل اتجاهاً جديداً».
وخاطب شعث سكان غزة بالقول:«من أرض الكنانة إلى أبناء شعبنا الصامد، لقد صمدتم، وحافظتم على أسركم وأرضكم، وصبرت أعناقكم، نعمل لبناء مستقبل مزدهر لأبنائنا دون خوف أو قلق».
The head of the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Administration, Ali Shaath, announced today (Thursday) that the Rafah crossing will open for Palestinians in both directions next week.
Shaath stated in a recorded speech during the signing ceremony of the peace charter in Davos that as a first step in his efforts to restore institutions in Gaza, the Rafah crossing will be opened in both directions for Palestinians in Gaza, adding: "The Rafah crossing is more than just a gateway for the people of Gaza; it is a lifeline and a symbol of opportunity."
He indicated that the opening of Rafah means that Gaza is no longer closed off from the future, expressing gratitude to Trump for his efforts in supporting peace, and to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar, and Turkey for their roles in mediating the ceasefire agreement.
He noted that the efforts of the mediators have opened the door to an opportunity for a new future in Gaza, but what matters is what will come next, pointing out that the transition in Gaza will succeed if it brings about a tangible change in the daily lives of the residents of Gaza.
He emphasized that as the head of the committee, his responsibility is to turn this moment into actions, restore order, rebuild institutions, and open the door to a better and dignified future for the people of Gaza, filled with opportunities.
He pointed out that what will happen in Gaza will be under the slogan "One Authority, One Weapon, One Law," stressing: "I want to be clear, there is a lot of work to do, and it is not easy work; it will be filled with difficult decisions and setbacks, but this is a real step and represents a new direction."
Shaath addressed the people of Gaza, saying: "From the land of the kinsfolk to our steadfast people, you have endured, maintained your families and your land, and your necks have endured. We are working to build a prosperous future for our children without fear or worry."