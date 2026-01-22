أعلن رئيس اللجنة الفلسطينية الوطنية لإدارة غزة علي شعث اليوم (الخميس)، أن معبر رفح سيفتح للفلسطينيين في الاتجاهين الأسبوع القادم.


وقال شعث، في كلمة مسجلة خلال مراسم التوقيع على ميثاق السلام في دافوس: إنه كخطوة أولى في عمله لاستعادة المؤسسات في غزة، سيتم فتح معبر رفح في الاتجاهين، للفلسطينيين في غزة، مضيفاً: معبر رفح بالنسبة لسكان غزة هو أكثر من بوابة، إنه شريان حياة، ورمز للفرص.


وأشار إلى أن فتح رفح يعني أن غزة لم تعد مغلقة أمام المستقبل، موجهاً الشكر لترمب لجهوده في دعم السلام، وللرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، وقطر وتركيا لدورهم في الوساطة باتفاق وقف النار.

الطفل الفلسطيني آدم سليمان أبو حليب أحد ضحايا القصف الإسرائيلي على دير البلح (إ ب أ)

وأشار إلى أن جهود الوسطاء فتحت الباب لفرصة لمستقبل جديد في غزة، ولكن ما يهم هو ما سيأتي لاحقاً، مبيناً أن الانتقال في غزة، سينجح إذا حقق تغييراً ملموساً في الحياة اليومية لسكان غزة.


وأشار إلى أنه كرئيس للجنة، فإن مسؤوليته هي تحويل هذه اللحظة إلى أفعال، واستعادة النظام، وإعادة بناء المؤسسات، وفتح الباب لمستقبل أفضل وكريم لسكان غزة، مليء بالفرص.


وأشار إلى أن ما سيتم في غزة سيكون تحت شعار «سلطة واحدة، وسلاح واحد، وقانون واحد»، مشدداً بالقول:«أريد أن أكون واضحاً، هناك الكثير من العمل، وهو ليس عملاًَ سهلاً، وسيكون مليئاً بالقرارات الصعبة والانتكاسات، ولكن هذه خطوة حقيقية وتشكل اتجاهاً جديداً».


وخاطب شعث سكان غزة بالقول:«من أرض الكنانة إلى أبناء شعبنا الصامد، لقد صمدتم، وحافظتم على أسركم وأرضكم، وصبرت أعناقكم، نعمل لبناء مستقبل مزدهر لأبنائنا دون خوف أو قلق».