The appearance of French President Emmanuel Macron with a noticeably swollen and reddened eye during his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos raised widespread questions about his health, especially as he had been seen on other occasions wearing reflective sunglasses during meetings with world leaders.

Macron himself took the initiative to reassure the public during a speech he delivered on January 15 in front of the French armed forces, saying: "I apologize for the inappropriate appearance of my eye; it is simple and not serious at all."

French officials later confirmed that the 48-year-old president had suffered a burst blood vessel in his eye, a common medical condition.

Subconjunctival Hemorrhage

In an interview with the "Daily Mail," eye medicine and surgery consultant and founder of the (Blue Fin Vision) center on Harley Street in London, Dr. Mufazo Hof, explained that the images clearly indicate that Macron is suffering from what is known as "subconjunctival hemorrhage."

The doctor clarified that this condition occurs when a tiny blood vessel bursts on the surface of the eye, causing blood to accumulate under the clear membrane covering the white part of the eye, giving it a bright red appearance that may seem alarming, but is usually not medically dangerous.

He added: "This may result from direct injury, such as being struck in the face, but in most cases, it occurs spontaneously without a clear cause. Despite its dramatic appearance, it is simple and painless."

No Signs of Injury or Violence

Dr. Hof pointed out that injuries resulting from blows or trauma are usually accompanied by bruising around the eyelid or the skin surrounding the eye, which is not evident in Macron's case, making the likelihood of physical injury low.

Previous reports had indicated, last May, a controversial incident in which the president's wife, Brigitte Macron, was seen pushing his face during an argument, but there are no indications of a similar occurrence recently.

Reassuring Diagnosis and Short Recovery Period

The doctor explained that patients often discover this condition upon waking up in the morning without pain or other symptoms, noting that doctors usually only measure blood pressure, as high blood pressure can be one of the rare causes.

He added: "Typically, the condition resolves spontaneously within 7 to 10 days, and the redness may appear more widespread before it begins to improve, which is normal and not concerning."

Not an Infection or Inflammation

Hof firmly denied that the redness is due to viral or bacterial conjunctivitis, confirming that these infections are painful, accompanied by discharge or continuous tearing, and often affect both eyes, as well as being highly contagious.

He stated: "What is visible on President Macron's eye does not match conjunctivitis at all, whether viral or bacterial."

Similar Cases in Global Figures

Queen Elizabeth II has previously appeared publicly on several occasions suffering from the same condition, notably in 2006 and 2012, as well as in 2015, without posing any health risk. Similarly, U.S. President Joe Biden was seen with a similar condition in 2019 during a television appearance.

The doctor concluded his remarks by affirming: "I am completely confident that what the French president is experiencing is a simple and non-contagious condition that does not warrant any health concerns."