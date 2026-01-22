أثار ظهور الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون بعين متورّمة ومحمرّة بشكل لافت، خلال مشاركته في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس، تساؤلات واسعة حول حالته الصحية، خصوصا مع ظهوره في مناسبات أخرى مرتديًا نظارات شمسية عاكسة أثناء لقاءاته مع قادة العالم.

وكان ماكرون قد بادر بنفسه إلى طمأنة الرأي العام، خلال كلمة ألقاها في 15 يناير الجاري أمام القوات المسلحة الفرنسية، قائلاً: «أرجو المعذرة عن المظهر غير اللائق لعيني، الأمر بسيط وغير خطير على الإطلاق».

وأكد مسؤولون فرنسيون لاحقًا أن الرئيس البالغ من العمر 48 عامًا تعرّض لانفجار شعيرة دموية في العين، وهي حالة طبية شائعة.

نزيف تحت الملتحمة

وفي حديث لصحيفة «ديلي ميل»، أوضح استشاري طب وجراحة العيون ومؤسس مركز (بلو فين فيجن) في شارع هارلي بلندن، الدكتور مفازو هوف، أن الصور تشير بوضوح إلى إصابة ماكرون بما يُعرف بـ«النزيف تحت الملتحمة».

وأوضح الطبيب أن هذه الحالة تحدث عندما تنفجر شعيرة دموية دقيقة على سطح العين، فيتجمع الدم تحت الغشاء الشفاف الذي يغطي بياض العين، ما يمنحها مظهرًا أحمر فاقعًا قد يبدو مقلقًا، لكنه في الغالب غير خطير طبيًا.

وأضاف: «قد ينتج ذلك عن إصابة مباشرة، كتلقي ضربة على الوجه، لكنه في معظم الحالات يحدث تلقائيًا دون سبب واضح. ورغم مظهره الدرامي، إلا أنه بسيط وغير مؤلم».

لا دلائل على إصابة أو عنف

وأشار الدكتور هوف إلى أن الإصابات الناتجة عن ضرب أو صدمة تكون عادة مصحوبة بكدمات حول الجفن أو الجلد المحيط بالعين، وهو ما لا يظهر في حالة ماكرون، ما يجعل احتمال التعرّض لإصابة جسدية ضعيفًا.

وكانت تقارير سابقة قد أشارت، في مايو الماضي، إلى حادثة جدلية ظهرت فيها زوجة الرئيس بريجيت ماكرون وهي تدفع وجهه خلال مشادة، إلا أنه لا توجد أي مؤشرات على تكرار واقعة مماثلة مؤخرًا.

تشخيص مطمئن وفترة شفاء قصيرة

وأوضح الطبيب أن المرضى غالبًا يكتشفون هذه الحالة فور الاستيقاظ صباحًا دون ألم أو أعراض أخرى، مشيرًا إلى أن الأطباء يكتفون عادة بقياس ضغط الدم، لأن ارتفاعه الشديد قد يكون أحد الأسباب النادرة.

وأضاف: «في العادة تختفي الحالة تلقائيًا خلال 7 إلى 10 أيام، وقد يبدو الاحمرار أكثر انتشارًا قبل أن يبدأ بالتحسن، وهو أمر طبيعي وغير مقلق».

ليست عدوى ولا التهابًا

ونفى هوف بشكل قاطع أن يكون الاحمرار ناتجًا عن التهاب ملتحمة فيروسي أو بكتيري، مؤكدًا أن هذه الالتهابات تكون مؤلمة، مصحوبة بإفرازات أو دموع مستمرة، وغالبًا تصيب كلتا العينين، فضلًا عن كونها شديدة العدوى.

وقال: «ما يظهر على عين الرئيس ماكرون لا يتطابق إطلاقًا مع التهاب الملتحمة، سواء الفيروسي أو البكتيري».

حالات مشابهة لشخصيات عالمية

وسبق أن ظهرت الملكة إليزابيث الثانية علنًا في أكثر من مناسبة وهي تعاني من الحالة نفسها، أبرزها عامي 2006 و2012، وكذلك في 2015، دون أن يشكّل ذلك أي خطر صحي، كما شوهد الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن بحالة مشابهة عام 2019 خلال ظهوره التلفزيوني.

وختم الطبيب حديثه بالتأكيد: «أنا واثق تمامًا أن ما يعانيه الرئيس الفرنسي حالة بسيطة وغير معدية، ولا تستدعي أي قلق صحي».