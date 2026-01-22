أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني، أمس (الأربعاء)، مقتل 3117 شخصاً خلال موجة الاحتجاجات التي شهدها عدد من المدن الإيرانية.
ونقل التلفزيون الرسمي عن بيان للمؤسسة الإيرانية لقدامى المقاتلين والشهداء، قولها إن 2427 من القتلى عناصر في قوات الأمن.
وكان قائد قوات إنفاذ القانون الإيرانية أحمد رضا رادان، قد أصدر إنذاراً نهائياً للمتظاهرين، مطالباً المشاركين دون قصد بتسليم أنفسهم في غضون ثلاثة أيام للتعامل معهم برفق، ومن لا يفعلون ذلك، سيعاملون كـ«جنود للعدو»، على حد زعمه.
وشهدت إيران منذ 28 ديسمبر الماضي، احتجاجات واسعة ضد الوضع الاقتصادي والمعيشي المتدهور، إلا أنها تحولت لاحقاً إلى مظاهرات سياسية ضد النظام القائم.
واتهمت السلطات الإيرانية إسرائيل وأمريكا بالتدخل من أجل زعزعة استقرار البلاد، موضحة أن عناصر «إرهابية» توغلت بين المحتجين وأطلقت الرصاص الحي، من أجل رفع عدد القتلى.
وتضاربت الأرقام بشأن أعداد القتلى الذين سقطوا، إذ أكد وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي أن القتلى بالمئات، فيما قال مسؤول إيراني آخر إن نحو 5 آلاف شخص قتلوا بينهم 500 من عناصر الأمن.
وذكرت منظمة حقوق الإنسان في إيران (إيران هيومن رايتس) التي مقرها في النرويج، أن 3428 متظاهراً قتلوا، لكن الحصيلة الفعلية قد تكون تجاوزت 20 ألف قتيل.
The Iranian television announced yesterday (Wednesday) that 3,117 people were killed during the wave of protests that took place in several Iranian cities.
The state television quoted a statement from the Iranian Foundation for Veterans and Martyrs, stating that 2,427 of the dead were members of the security forces.
The commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces, Ahmad Reza Radan, issued an ultimatum to the protesters, urging those who participated unintentionally to surrender within three days to be treated gently, and those who do not will be treated as "enemies' soldiers," according to his claims.
Since December 28, Iran has witnessed widespread protests against the deteriorating economic and living conditions, but they later turned into political demonstrations against the existing regime.
The Iranian authorities accused Israel and the United States of intervening to destabilize the country, explaining that "terrorist" elements infiltrated among the protesters and fired live ammunition to increase the death toll.
Conflicting figures have emerged regarding the number of casualties, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming that the dead are in the hundreds, while another Iranian official stated that about 5,000 people were killed, including 500 security personnel.
The Iran Human Rights Organization, based in Norway, reported that 3,428 protesters were killed, but the actual toll may have exceeded 20,000 dead.