The Iranian television announced yesterday (Wednesday) that 3,117 people were killed during the wave of protests that took place in several Iranian cities.



The state television quoted a statement from the Iranian Foundation for Veterans and Martyrs, stating that 2,427 of the dead were members of the security forces.



The commander of the Iranian Law Enforcement Forces, Ahmad Reza Radan, issued an ultimatum to the protesters, urging those who participated unintentionally to surrender within three days to be treated gently, and those who do not will be treated as "enemies' soldiers," according to his claims.



Since December 28, Iran has witnessed widespread protests against the deteriorating economic and living conditions, but they later turned into political demonstrations against the existing regime.



The Iranian authorities accused Israel and the United States of intervening to destabilize the country, explaining that "terrorist" elements infiltrated among the protesters and fired live ammunition to increase the death toll.



Conflicting figures have emerged regarding the number of casualties, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming that the dead are in the hundreds, while another Iranian official stated that about 5,000 people were killed, including 500 security personnel.



The Iran Human Rights Organization, based in Norway, reported that 3,428 protesters were killed, but the actual toll may have exceeded 20,000 dead.