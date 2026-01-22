أعلن التلفزيون الإيراني، أمس (الأربعاء)، مقتل 3117 شخصاً خلال موجة الاحتجاجات التي شهدها عدد من المدن الإيرانية.


ونقل التلفزيون الرسمي عن بيان للمؤسسة الإيرانية لقدامى المقاتلين والشهداء، قولها إن 2427 من القتلى عناصر في قوات الأمن.


وكان قائد قوات إنفاذ القانون الإيرانية أحمد رضا رادان، قد أصدر إنذاراً نهائياً للمتظاهرين، مطالباً المشاركين دون قصد بتسليم أنفسهم في غضون ثلاثة أيام للتعامل معهم برفق، ومن لا يفعلون ذلك، سيعاملون كـ«جنود للعدو»، على حد زعمه.


وشهدت إيران منذ 28 ديسمبر الماضي، احتجاجات واسعة ضد الوضع الاقتصادي والمعيشي المتدهور، إلا أنها تحولت لاحقاً إلى مظاهرات سياسية ضد النظام القائم.


واتهمت السلطات الإيرانية إسرائيل وأمريكا بالتدخل من أجل زعزعة استقرار البلاد، موضحة أن عناصر «إرهابية» توغلت بين المحتجين وأطلقت الرصاص الحي، من أجل رفع عدد القتلى.


وتضاربت الأرقام بشأن أعداد القتلى الذين سقطوا، إذ أكد وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي أن القتلى بالمئات، فيما قال مسؤول إيراني آخر إن نحو 5 آلاف شخص قتلوا بينهم 500 من عناصر الأمن.


وذكرت منظمة حقوق الإنسان في إيران (إيران هيومن رايتس) التي مقرها في النرويج، أن 3428 متظاهراً قتلوا، لكن الحصيلة الفعلية قد تكون تجاوزت 20 ألف قتيل.