In an interview with the American news network News Nation, President Donald Trump revealed that he gave what he described as very strict instructions "to wipe Iran off the face of the earth" if it attempted to carry out its threats to assassinate him.

In an exclusive interview with the program "Katie Pavlich Tonight" on News Nation, which coincided with the first anniversary of his inauguration as president in his second term, Trump stated that the United States would respond to Iran as a whole if Tehran carried out its threats. Trump told the show's host, Katie Pavlich, "If anything happens, Iran will be completely destroyed, and I will strike them very hard, and I have issued very strict instructions in this regard." Trump criticized former President Joe Biden for not responding more forcefully to Iranian threats during his presidency. Trump added that "the president must defend the president," noting that he would respond firmly even if the threats were directed at "someone, not the president."