كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة نيوز نيشن الإخبارية الأمريكية أنه أعطى تعليمات وصفها بالصارمة جدا «بمسح إيران من على وجه الأرض» إذا حاولت تنفيذ تهديداتها باغتياله.

وفي مقابلة حصرية مع برنامج «كاتي بافليش تونايت» على نيوزنيشن، التي جاءت بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الأولى لتنصيبه رئيسا في ولايته الثانية، قال ترمب إن الولايات المتحدة سترد على إيران بأكملها إذا نفذت طهران تهديداتها. وقال ترمب لمقدمة البرنامج كاتي بافليش «إذا حدث أي شيء، فسوف يتم تدمير إيران بالكامل وسأوجه لهم ضربة قوية للغاية وأصدرت تعليمات صارمة جدًا بهذا الشأن». وانتقد ترمب الرئيس السابق جو بايدن لعدم ردّه بقوة أكبر على التهديدات الإيرانية خلال فترة رئاسته. وأضاف ترمب أن «على الرئيس أن يدافع عن الرئيس»، مشيرا إلى أنه سيرد بحزم حتى لو كانت التهديدات موجهة إلى «شخص ما، وليس للرئيس».