The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council vowed today (Wednesday) to pursue the perpetrators and all those behind the targeting of the convoy of Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri, or those who collude with them or finance them, and will not hesitate to take all deterrent measures in accordance with the law.



The Presidential Leadership Council stated in a statement that the terrorist crime targeting Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri's convoy represents a new link in a series of desperate attempts to disrupt the security scene and mix the cards at a sensitive national moment, as the state, supported by its loyal brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, moves towards unifying security and military decisions and restoring state institutions.



Casualties of Terrorism



The statement added that "the Presidential Leadership Council has been closely following the developments of the treacherous terrorist crime that targeted the convoy of the commander of the Second Giants Brigade, Brigadier General Hamdi Shukri, which resulted in the death of five of our armed forces' heroes and the injury of three others while performing their national duty," reaffirming its pledge to the Yemeni people that the blood of the victims will not be in vain, and that the state will pursue the perpetrators and all those behind them or colluding with them or financing them, and will not hesitate to take all deterrent measures in accordance with the law.



The presidential statement indicated that the state is in an open confrontation with terrorism, as it poses an existential threat to sovereignty, stability, and development, noting that the timing of this crime and the nature of its targets reveal the extent of the dangerous collusion between terrorist groups and smuggling networks, in an attempt to undermine the pillars of national security and weaken the state's ability to protect its gains, which will not be achieved in the face of the vigilance of state institutions and the people's support for them.



The Presidential Leadership Council praised the heroic role played by the armed forces and all military and security formations, led by the Second Giants Brigade, in confronting terrorism, smuggling, and organized crime, affirming its full support for these efforts and enhancing their capabilities to enable them to perform their duties with high efficiency and national responsibility.



Saudi Arabia and the Cohesion of the Yemeni State



The Presidential Leadership Council expressed its deep appreciation for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, in maintaining the cohesion of Yemeni state institutions and pushing towards unifying security and military decisions.



The presidential statement confirmed that this historical moment represents a real opportunity to establish a model for regional and international partnership in combating terrorism, which enhances the security of Yemen, the region, and the world.



The Presidential Leadership Council called on all national forces and political components to rise to the challenge and treat this crime as an attack on the state as a whole, calling for unity, rejecting disputes, and protecting what has been achieved on the path to restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi coup.



Rejection of Violence and Unification of Ranks



The statement urged the Yemeni people to remain highly vigilant and not to be drawn into calls for incitement or chaos that could threaten public peace, exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, disrupt the work of state institutions, and squander the national gains that have been strengthened by the blood of the victims and the sacrifices of heroes.



The Presidential Leadership Council emphasized that all security and military agencies and law enforcement authorities must fully assume their national responsibilities in maintaining public tranquility, strictly implementing the declaration of a state of emergency, and pursuing terrorist cells and their logistical and financial networks, ensuring the deterrence of such crimes and reinforcing the state's prestige and the rule of law in all governorates.