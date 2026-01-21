توعد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اليوم (الأربعاء)، بملاحقة الجناة وكل من يقف خلف استهداف موكب العميد حمدي شكري أو يتواطأ معهم أو يمولهم، ولن تتردد في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة كافة وفقاً للقانون.


وقال مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في بيان إن الجريمة الإرهابية التي استهدفت موكب العميد حمدي شكري تمثل حلقة جديدة في سلسلة محاولات بائسة لإرباك المشهد الأمني، وخلط الأوراق، في لحظة وطنية حساسة تتقدم فيها الدولة بدعم من أشقائها الأوفياء في المملكة العربية السعودية، نحو توحيد القرار الأمني والعسكري واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة.


حصيلة ضحايا الإرهاب


وأضاف البيان أن «مجلس القيادة الرئاسي تابع باهتمام بالغ مستجدات الجريمة الإرهابية الغادرة التي استهدفت موكب قائد الفرقة الثانية عمالقة العميد حمدي شكري، وأسفرت عن مقتل خمسة من أبطال قواتنا المسلحة وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين، أثناء أدائهم واجبهم الوطني»، مجدداً العهد للشعب اليمني بأن دماء الضحايا لن تذهب هدراً، وأن الدولة ستلاحق الجناة وكل من يقف خلفهم أو يتواطأ معهم أو يمولهم، ولن تتردد في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة كافة وفقاً للقانون.


وأشار البيان الرئاسي إلى أن الدولة في حالة مواجهة مفتوحة مع الإرهاب، باعتباره تهديداً وجودياً للسيادة والاستقرار والتنمية، مبيناً أن توقيت هذه الجريمة وطبيعة أهدافها يكشفان حجم التخادم الخطير بين الجماعات الإرهابية وشبكات التهريب، في محاولة لضرب ركائز الأمن الوطني وإضعاف قدرة الدولة على حماية مكتسباتها، وهو ما لن يتحقق أمام يقظة مؤسسات الدولة والتفاف الشعب حولها.


وأشاد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بالدور البطولي الذي تقوم به القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية والأمنية كافة، وفي مقدمتها الفرقة الثانية عمالقة، في مواجهة الإرهاب والتهريب والجريمة المنظمة، مؤكداً دعمه الكامل لهذه الجهود وتطوير قدراتها وتمكينها من أداء مهماتها بكفاءة ومسؤولية وطنية عالية.


السعودية وتماسك الدولة اليمنية


وأعرب مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عن عظيم تقديره لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في تماسك مؤسسات الدولة اليمنية، والدفع باتجاه توحيد القرار الأمني والعسكري.


وأكد البيان الرئاسي أن هذه اللحظة التاريخية تمثل فرصة حقيقية لترسيخ نموذج للشراكة الإقليمية والدولية في مكافحة الإرهاب، بما يعزز أمن اليمن، والمنطقة والعالم.


ودعا مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القوى الوطنية والمكونات السياسية كافة، للارتقاء إلى مستوى التحدي، والتعامل مع هذه الجريمة باعتبارها استهدافاً للدولة برمتها، داعياً إلى وحدة الصف، ونبذ الخلافات، وحماية ما تحقق من مكاسب على طريق استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وانهاء انقلاب الحوثي.


رفض العنف وتوحيد الصف


وأهاب البيان بأبناء الشعب اليمني اليقظة العالية، وعدم الانجرار وراء دعوات التحريض أو الفوضى التي من شأنها تهديد السلم الأهلي، ومفاقمة الأزمة الإنسانية، وإرباك عمل مؤسسات الدولة، والتفريط بالمكتسبات الوطنية التي تعززت بدماء الضحايا، وتضحيات الأبطال.


وشدد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي على الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية وسلطات إنفاذ القانون كافة، بتحمل مسؤولياتها الوطنية الكاملة في الحفاظ على السكينة العامة، والتنفيذ الصارم لإعلان حالة الطوارئ، وملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية وشبكاتها اللوجستية والتمويلية، بما يضمن ردع مثل هذه الجرائم، وترسيخ هيبة الدولة وسيادة القانون في المحافظات كافة.