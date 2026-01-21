يبدو أن أحلام زعيم دولة القانون نوري المالكي بالعود لرئاسة الحكومة العراقية انهارت تماماً، بعد أن ألغى «الإطار التنسيقي» جلستين كانتا مرشحتين لحسم اسم رئيس الوزراء القادم، في تزامن لافت مع تصاعد التوتر شمال وشرق سورية.


هروب عناصر «داعش» من سجن الشدادي في سورية فرض على «الإطار» تغيير قواعد اختيار رئيس الحكومة بسبب المستجدات الأمنية قرب الحدود التي تفرض إعادة النظر بآليات الترشيح في هذه المرحلة.


وحذرت أطراف رئيسية في «الإطار» من أن الدفع بشخصية جدلية مثل نوري المالكي قد يُقرأ بوصفه رسالة استفزازية لبعض الشركاء في الداخل والجوار، في توقيت بالغ الحساسية.


وتجري استعدادات أمنية مشددة على الحدود السورية العراقية عقب إعلان وزارة الداخلية السورية فرار نحو 120 عنصراً من تنظيم «داعش» من سجن الشدادي شرق سورية.


وتشهد مناطق قريبة من الحدود العراقية منذ أيام مواجهات مسلحة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد».


وفي ذروة هذه التطورات، ألغى «الإطار التنسيقي» جلستين آخرهما مساء (الاثنين) كانتا قريبتين جداً من إعلان المالكي مرشحاً رسمياً لرئاسة الحكومة.


وبحسب مصادر سياسية تحدثت لـ«عكاظ» فإن تعطيل الحسم لا ينفصل عن أحداث سورية إلى جانب استمرار الانقسام الشيعي حول المالكي.


ونقلت مصادر قوى عراقية، أن اختيار المالكي في هذه المرحلة الحساسة قد يُقرأ كرسالة استفزازية لسورية وللبيئة السنية في العراق، خصوصاً أن المالكي كان من أشد معارضي حكم الرئيس السوري الحالي أحمد الشرع، ويُعرف بقربه من النظام السابق في دمشق.


وتشير تسريبات لاحقة إلى أن تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» دعا إلى اجتماع آخر (السبت)، يتضمن نقطتين: إما حسم اسم رئيس الوزراء أو تغيير آليات اختيار المرشح للمنصب.


وفي تزامن آخر بدأت قوى سنية بشن هجمات غير مباشرة على المالكي عبر منشورات مبطنة، في سابقة لافتة رغم تداول اسمه مرشحاً منذ نحو شهرين.


وفي هذا السياق، دعا رئيس البرلمان السابق محمد الحلبوسي إلى تكليف اسم يحظى بقبول وطني واسع بعيداً عن العودة لأيام عجاف مؤلمة، في إشارة فُهمت على أنها تعني المالكي.


وقال الحلبوسي في تدوينة على منصة «إكس» إن البلاد تحتاج إلى حكومة قوية مدعومة من جميع المكونات، محذراً من إعادة إنتاج أزمات ما زالت آثارها حاضرة.


وعلى الوتيرة ذاتها، شدد القيادي السني أحمد عبد الله عبد الجبوري على أن العراق لا يحتمل إعادة عقارب الساعة إلى الوراء، داعياً إلى حكومة إجماع وطني تُبنى على الثقة والشراكة.


وكان مقربون من المالكي قد أعلنوا مساء (الاثنين) حسم الملف لصالحه، غير أن جلسة الحسم أُجلت مجدداً رغم إشارات سبقت ذلك عن لقاءات بين عمار الحكيم والمالكي.


ويواجه زعيم دولة القانون معارضة (الإطار التنسيقي) بسبب تاريخه في نقض التعهدات وخلافاته مع القوى السنية، فضلاً عن استحضار مرحلة تمدد «داعش» خلال ولايته السابقة وهو التنظيم الذي عاد اسمه إلى الواجهة مع أحداث سورية.


وتفيد مصادر «عكاظ» بأن القوى المعترضة على المالكي أعادت تفضيل أسماء مثل حيدر العبادي أو مصطفى الكاظمي أو محمد شياع السوداني.


وينظر إلى السوداني على أنه يمتلك علاقة ممتازة مع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إذ التقيا العام الماضي في قطر، وكان الشرع أول من وجه رسالة إلى رئيس حكومة في المنطقة بعد أيام من سيطرته على دمشق.