It seems that the dreams of the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, to return to the presidency of the Iraqi government have completely collapsed, after the "Coordination Framework" canceled two sessions that were candidates to finalize the name of the next prime minister, coinciding notably with the rising tensions in northern and eastern Syria.



The escape of ISIS elements from the al-Shaddadi prison in Syria has forced the "Framework" to change the rules for selecting the prime minister due to the security developments near the borders that necessitate reconsidering the nomination mechanisms at this stage.



Key parties within the "Framework" have warned that pushing a controversial figure like Nouri al-Maliki could be interpreted as a provocative message to some partners both domestically and in the neighborhood, at a highly sensitive time.



Intensive security preparations are underway on the Syrian-Iraqi border following the announcement by the Syrian Ministry of Interior of the escape of about 120 ISIS members from the al-Shaddadi prison in eastern Syria.



Armed confrontations have been ongoing for days in areas close to the Iraqi border between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Amid these developments, the "Coordination Framework" canceled two sessions, the last of which was on Monday evening, which were very close to announcing al-Maliki as the official candidate for the premiership.



According to political sources who spoke to "Okaz," the delay in reaching a decision is linked to events in Syria, alongside the ongoing Shiite division regarding al-Maliki.



Iraqi political sources reported that selecting al-Maliki at this sensitive stage could be seen as a provocative message to Syria and the Sunni environment in Iraq, especially since al-Maliki was one of the staunchest opponents of the current Syrian president, Ahmad al-Shara, and is known for his closeness to the former regime in Damascus.



Subsequent leaks indicate that the "Coordination Framework" has called for another meeting on Saturday, which will address two points: either finalizing the name of the prime minister or changing the mechanisms for selecting the candidate for the position.



In another development, Sunni forces have begun to launch indirect attacks on al-Maliki through veiled publications, in a notable precedent despite his name being circulated as a candidate for about two months.



In this context, former parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi called for appointing a name that enjoys broad national acceptance, away from returning to painful days, a reference understood to mean al-Maliki.



Al-Halbousi stated in a post on the "X" platform that the country needs a strong government supported by all components, warning against reproducing crises whose effects are still present.



Similarly, Sunni leader Ahmad Abdullah Abdul Jabouri emphasized that Iraq cannot afford to turn back the clock, calling for a national consensus government built on trust and partnership.



Close associates of al-Maliki announced on Monday evening that the file had been resolved in his favor; however, the decision session was postponed again despite prior indications of meetings between Ammar al-Hakim and al-Maliki.



The leader of the State of Law coalition faces opposition from the "Coordination Framework" due to his history of breaking promises and his disputes with Sunni forces, in addition to recalling the period of ISIS expansion during his previous term, a group whose name has resurfaced with the events in Syria.



Sources from "Okaz" indicate that the forces opposing al-Maliki have preferred names such as Haider al-Abadi, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, or Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.



Al-Sudani is viewed as having an excellent relationship with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, as they met last year in Qatar, and al-Shara was the first to send a message to a regional prime minister days after he took control of Damascus.