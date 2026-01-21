The death of Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was reported today (Wednesday) by two sources to the "Reuters" agency.



Rifaat's son, Sawa al-Assad, posted a black image on his personal social media account and replaced his profile picture with one that includes his father, a move that was accompanied by friends and followers beginning to offer their condolences in the comments, which reinforced indications of the validity of the death news within the family circle.



Rifaat al-Assad was in the late ninth decade of his life and was the brother of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad.



Rifaat led special forces that crushed a Muslim Brotherhood uprising in 1982 in the city of Hama, resulting in the deaths of more than 10,000 people.



In 2022, the "Syrian Network for Human Rights" (an independent organization) stated that between 30,000 and 40,000 civilians were killed in Hama.



Al-Assad faced accusations in Switzerland of committing "war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with his leadership of the brutal suppression of the uprising in 1982."



The Swiss Attorney General's office referred Rifaat al-Assad to trial for charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to killings and torture in Hama, based on the principle that all countries have jurisdiction over such crimes, and Rifaat denied responsibility for these crimes.



Rifaat helped his brother Hafez al-Assad seize power in a coup in 1970 and served as vice president before unsuccessfully challenging his brother for power and leaving to live abroad.



Rifaat al-Assad lived in Switzerland, Spain, and France, where a court convicted him in 2020 of purchasing properties worth millions of euros using funds transferred from the Syrian state, and in 2021 he returned to Syria.