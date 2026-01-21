غيب الموت رفعت الأسد عم الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، بحسب ما أفاد مصدران لوكالة" رويترز"، اليوم(الأربعاء).


ونشر سوار الأسد نجل رفعت، صورة سوداء عبر حسابه الشخصي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، كما استبدل صورته الشخصية بصورة تجمعه مع والده، في خطوة رافقها بدء أصدقائه ومتابعيه بتقديم التعازي له في التعليقات، ما عزّز المؤشرات على صحة نبأ الوفاة ضمن دائرة العائلة.

حافظ ورفعت الأسد

ورفعت الأسد في نهاية العقد التاسع من عمره وهو شقيق للرئيس السوري الراحل حافظ الأسد.

وقاد رفعت قوات خاصة سحقت انتفاضة للإخوان المسلمين عام 1982 في مدينة حماة، مما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 10 آلاف شخص.

وفي عام 2022 قالت "الشبكة السورية لحقوق الإنسان" (منظمة مستقلة) إن ما بين 30 و40 ألف مدني قتلوا في حماة.

وكان الأسد يواجه اتهامات في سويسرا بارتكاب "جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية في إطار قيادته لقمع دام لانتفاضة في عام 1982".


وأحال مكتب المدعي العام السويسري رفعت الأسد إلى المحاكمة لاتهامه بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية فيما يتصل بالقتل والتعذيب في حماة، وذلك بموجب مبدأ أن كل الدول لها ولاية قضائية على مثل هذه الجرائم، ونفى رفعت مسؤوليته عن هذه الجرائم.

وساعد رفعت شقيقه حافظ الأسد في الاستيلاء على السلطة في انقلاب عام 1970، وشغل منصب نائب الرئيس قبل أن يتحدى شقيقه على السلطة دون جدوى ويغادر للعيش خارج البلاد.


وعاش رفعت الأسد في سويسرا وإسبانيا وفرنسا، حيث أدانته إحدى المحاكم في عام 2020 بشراء عقارات بملايين اليورو باستخدام أموال تم تحويلها من الدولة السورية.

و عاد رفعت الأسد إلى سورية عام 2021 بعدما أمضى 37 عاماً في المنفى في فرنسا، هرباً من حكم قضائي فرنسي بالسجن لمدة 4 سنوات بتهمتَي غسل الأموال، واختلاس أموال عامة سورية.

وغادر رفعت الأسد سورية عام 1984 بعد محاولة انقلاب فاشلة ضد شقيقه الرئيس آنذاك حافظ الأسد.

