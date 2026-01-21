The day after the announcement of the Syrian Democratic Forces' withdrawal, the Syrian army deployed inside the al-Hol camp in the northeast of the country, which houses the families of ISIS militants.



In the vicinity of the fenced camp, dozens of security personnel opened an iron gate today (Wednesday) and entered the camp with their vehicles, according to what the French news agency reported.



The camp houses about 24,000 people, including 6,300 foreigners, women and children from 42 different nationalities.



The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday (Tuesday) its forces' readiness to take over the camp, emphasizing its rejection of what it called the SDF's exploitation of the prisoners and ISIS issue, considering it a political bargaining chip to sow chaos.



This deployment in the camp came after informed Syrian sources confirmed that the international coalition conducted negotiations to hand over al-Hol to the Syrian authorities. A Syrian official stated that the talks focused on a smooth transition of control from the SDF, in order to avoid any security risks or escapes of detainees.



The Syrian Democratic Forces had previously announced that they were guarding about 10,000 ISIS fighters.



The SDF withdrew from the Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor governorates in recent days, but they still control the city of Hasakah, the capital of the ethnically mixed governorate between Kurds and Arabs, and the predominantly Kurdish city of Qamishli.



Meanwhile, the Syrian government granted them a 4-day deadline yesterday to devise a plan for integration into the state, otherwise, the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli would be entered, following clashes between the army and SDF forces in recent days in the north and east of the country.