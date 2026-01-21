غداة إعلان قوات سورية الديمقراطية الانسحاب، انتشرت قوات الجيش السوري داخل مخيم الهول شمال شرق البلادج، الذي يؤوي عائلات عناصر من تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.


وفي محيط المخيّم المسيّج، فتح العشرات من رجال الأمن بوابة حديدية اليوم (الأربعاء) ودخلوا إلى المخيم مع آلياتهم، وفق ما أفادت وكالة «فرانس برس».


ويضم المخيم نحو 24 ألف شخص بينهم 6300 أجنبي من نساء وأطفال من 42 جنسية مختلفة.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع السورية، أعلنت أمس (الثلاثاء)، جهوزية قواتها لاستلام المخيم، مؤكدة رفضها ما أسمته استغلال قسد لملف السجناء والدواعش، واعتباره ورقة مساومة سياسية لبث الفوضى.


وجاء هذا الانتشار في المخيم بعد أن أكدت مصادر ‍سورية مطلعة أن التحالف الدولي أجرى مفاوضات لتسليم الهول إلى ‍السلطات السورية. وقال مسؤول سوري، إن ⁠المحادثات ‌ركزت على انتقال ⁠سلس ‍للسيطرة من قوات قسد، ‌وذلك لتجنب أي مخاطر أمنية أو فرار للمحتجزين،.


وكانت قوات سورية الديمقراطية أعلنت سابقاً أنها تحرس نحو 10 آلاف مقاتل من داعش.


وانسحبت قوات قسد من محافظتي الرقة ودير الزور خلال الأيام الماضية، إلا أنها لا تزال تسيطر على مدينة الحسكة، عاصمة المحافظة المختلطة عرقيا بين الأكراد والعرب، ومدينة القامشلي ذات الأغلبية الكردية.


في حين منحتها الحكومة السورية أمس مهلة 4 أيام لوضع خطة للاندماج في الدولة، وإلا ستدخل ‍مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي، وذلك بعد مواجهات بين الجيش وقوات قسد خلال الأيام الماضية في شمال وشرق البلاد.