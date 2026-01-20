The Central Bank of Sudan returned to work today (Tuesday) from within Khartoum State, as announced by the bank's governor, Amina Mirghani Al-Toum.



The official account of the Central Bank of Sudan published on "Facebook" photos of Al-Toum leading a group of employees returning to resume the work of the central bank from Khartoum.



Al-Toum addressed the employees, stating that the return of the central bank to work from the capital is evidence of the country entering a phase of recovery and reconstruction, praising the significant role played by the central bank in stabilizing the foundations of the state during the war period.



She considered that the battle for reconstruction continues, emphasizing that the return of the central bank and the banking sector to work from Khartoum represents a return of life to the veins of the national economy and stands as evidence and witness to the transition of the economy from a phase of resilience to a phase of recovery.



She promised to exert all efforts to support the path of development and reconstruction, appreciating the role of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the supporting forces that made this return possible.



The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, leading to the deaths of thousands and the displacement of millions of Sudanese from their homes, which international organizations describe as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world at the moment.



The latest United Nations data indicates that 9.3 million people remain displaced due to the conflict across the country, and more than 4.3 million have fled across borders.