عاد بنك السودان المركزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إلى العمل من داخل ولاية الخرطوم، بحسب ما أعلنت محافظ البنك آمنة ميرغني التوم.


ونشر الحساب الرسمي لبنك السودان المركزي، عبر «فيسبوك»، صوراً للتوم وهي تقود فوج العاملين العائد لمباشرة عمل البنك المركزي من الخرطوم.


وخاطبت التوم العاملين بقولها إن عودة البنك المركزي للعمل من العاصمة دليل على دخول البلاد مرحلة التعافي وإعادة الإعمار، مشيدة بالدور الكبير الذي قام به البنك المركزي لتثبيت دعائم الدولة في فترة الحرب.


واعتبرت أن المعركة مستمرة لإعادة الإعمار، مؤكدة أن عودة البنك المركزي والجهاز المصرفي للعمل من الخرطوم تمثل عودة الحياة إلى شرايين الاقتصاد الوطني وتقف دليلاً وشاهداً على انتقال الاقتصاد من مرحلة الصمود إلى مرحلة التعافي.


ووعدت ببذل كل الجهود لدعم مسيرة التنمية والإعمار، مثمنة دور القوات المسلحة السودانية والقوات المساندة لها التي جعلت هذه العودة ممكنة.


واندلعت الحرب في السودان في 15 أبريل 2023 بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع، وأدت إلى مقتل الآلاف ونزوح ملايين السودانيين من بيوتهم، فيما تصفه المنظمات الدولية بأسوأ كارثة إنسانية في العالم في الوقت الحالي.


وأفادت أحدث بيانات الأمم المتحدة بأن 9.3 مليون شخص لا يزالون نازحين بسبب النزاع في جميع أنحاء البلاد، وأن أكثر من 4.3 مليون فروا عبر الحدود.