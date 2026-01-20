أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية مقتل عدة أشخاص وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن مئات الآلاف من سكان العاصمة كييف جراء قصف صاروخي روسي وهجمات بالمسيّرات، اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وأفادت بأن 4 أشخاص قُتلوا جراء قصف روسي على مقاطعتي خاركيف ودونيتسك شرقي البلاد، فيما قال حاكم منطقة كييف ميكولا كلاشنيك، إن رجلا يبلغ 50 عاما قُتل في هجوم روسي واسع النطاق على المنطقة.


وفي تدوينة عبر تطبيق تليغرام، أفاد بأن الهجوم الروسي ألحق أضرارا بمباني محطتي وقود في المنطقة.


من جانبه، ذكر الجيش الأوكراني أن الهجمات الروسية، التي شملت إطلاق 5 صواريخ و24 مسيّرة، تمكنت من إحداث أضرار في 23 موقعا أوكرانيا.


وأعلن سلاح الجو الأوكراني أن روسيا استخدمت مزيجا من الطائرات المسيرة وصواريخ كروز في الهجوم. وأفادت الشرطة الأوكراني بإصابة شخص واحد في الهجوم، وفق معلومات أولية.


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية، انقطاع إمدادات الكهرباء والتدفئة والمياه في أجزاء من العاصمة كييف جراء الهجمات الروسية الجديدة. وقال عمدة كييف فيتالي كليتشكو في منشور على تطبيق تليغرام، إن 5635 مبنى سكنيا شاهقا أصبحت بدون تدفئة بعد الهجمات على كييف.


وذكرت شركة الطاقة الأوكرانية أن الهجوم الروسي الذي استهدف كييف أدى إلى قطع الكهرباء عن أكثر من 335 ألف مواطن بالمدينة.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، قال إن القوات المسلحة في بلاده بصدد إدخال عنصر جديد إلى منظومة دفاعها الجوي بهدف تحديث نظامها القائم على مجموعات صغيرة تنشر طائرات مسيرة اعتراضية.


وأضاف «سيكون هناك نهج جديد لاستخدام الدفاعات الجوية من قبل القوات الجوية، فيما يتعلق بمجموعات الإطلاق المتنقلة والطائرات المسيّرة الاعتراضية وغيرها من أصول الدفاع الجوي قصيرة المدى، وسنقوم بتحديث المنظومة». ودعا زيلينسكي الأوكرانيين إلى التحلي باليقظة الشديدة قبل هجمات روسية جديدة متوقعة.


واعتبر أن روسيا استعدت لضربة واسعة النطاق، وهي تنتظر اللحظة المناسبة لتنفيذها، وطالب الجهات المعنية في مناطق البلاد بالاستعداد للرد بأسرع ما يمكن ومساعدة الناس.


وحذر من أن المخابرات الأوكرانية لاحظت عمليات استطلاع روسية لأهداف محددة في المحطات الفرعية التي تزوّد محطات الطاقة النووية.