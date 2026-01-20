The Ukrainian authorities announced the death of several people and the power outage affecting hundreds of thousands of residents in the capital, Kyiv, due to Russian missile strikes and drone attacks today (Tuesday).



They reported that 4 people were killed due to Russian shelling in the eastern provinces of Kharkiv and Donetsk, while the governor of Kyiv region, Mykola Kolesnyk, stated that a 50-year-old man was killed in a large-scale Russian attack on the area.



In a post on the Telegram app, he noted that the Russian attack caused damage to buildings at two fuel stations in the region.



For its part, the Ukrainian army mentioned that the Russian attacks, which included the launch of 5 missiles and 24 drones, managed to cause damage at 23 Ukrainian sites.



The Ukrainian Air Force announced that Russia used a combination of drones and cruise missiles in the attack. The Ukrainian police reported one person injured in the attack, according to preliminary information.



Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities announced a disruption of electricity, heating, and water supplies in parts of the capital, Kyiv, due to the new Russian attacks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated in a post on the Telegram app that 5,635 high-rise residential buildings were left without heating after the attacks on Kyiv.



The Ukrainian energy company reported that the Russian attack targeting Kyiv resulted in power being cut off for more than 335,000 citizens in the city.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the armed forces in his country are in the process of introducing a new element to their air defense system aimed at modernizing their existing system based on small groups deploying intercepting drones.



He added, "There will be a new approach to the use of air defenses by the air force, regarding mobile launch groups, intercepting drones, and other short-range air defense assets, and we will update the system." Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain highly vigilant ahead of anticipated new Russian attacks.



He considered that Russia is preparing for a large-scale strike, waiting for the right moment to execute it, and called on the relevant authorities in the country's regions to be ready to respond as quickly as possible and assist the people.



He warned that Ukrainian intelligence has observed Russian reconnaissance operations targeting specific objectives at the substations supplying nuclear power plants.