فيما يواصل الجيش اللبناني مهمة حصر السلاح غير الشرعي، أعلن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون أن «ما حققته الحكومة في قضية حصر السلاح بيد الدولة ليس قليلاً».


وقال عون في كلمة ألقاها، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أمام أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي وممثّلي المنظمات الدولية المعتمدين في لبنان: «سنوقف نهائياً صراعات الآخرين على أرضنا». وأضاف أن لبنان «منذور للسلام وليس بلد حروب واعتداءات»، مؤكداً أن السلام المطلوب هو «سلام مجرد من السلاح». وأفاد عون بأن «هدفه دائماً إعادة البلد إلى الشرعية العربية والدولية».


ولفت الرئيس اللبناني إلى أن الحكومة قامت بخطوات جبارة في قانون استقلالية القضاء، مشيراً إلى أن البلاد حققت تقدماً اقتصادياً كبيراً رغم الأوضاع غير المستقرة.


وأعلن أن الهدف الأول في مستهل ولايته كان ضمان الاستقرار الوطني والتحضير لعودة لبنان ونهوضه الشامل، مشدداً على أن «الحقيقة في ما ترون لا في ما تسمعون»، وأن الدولة ماضية في بسط سلطتها على كافة أراضيها.


واعتبر عون أن ما تحقق خلال السنة الأولى من عهده لم يعرفه لبنان منذ أكثر من 40 عاماً، بالتعاون مع حكومة الرئيس نواف سلام، ورئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، وبمشاركة القوى السياسية. وأضاف أن ما أنجزته الحكومة بين 5 أغسطس و5 سبتمبر في خطة حصر السلاح بيد الدولة ليس قليلاً، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار جاء رغم حملات التشويه والتخوين والتجريح.


وشدد الرئيس عون على أن الجيش اللبناني والقوى المسلحة وحدها تتولى مسؤولية جنوب الليطاني، إذ تمكن منذ أكثر من 10 أشهر من السيطرة على المنطقة ونزع السلاح غير الشرعي. وأوضح أن رصاصة واحدة لم تُطلق من لبنان خلال سنة من رئاسته، باستثناء حادثتين فرديتين سُجلتا في مارس الماضي، ما يعكس مستوى الضبط والسيطرة الأمنية والالتزام بالاستقرار الوطني.