As the Lebanese army continues its mission to control illegal weapons, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that "what the government has achieved in the matter of restricting weapons to the state is not insignificant."



Aoun stated in a speech delivered today (Tuesday) before members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations accredited in Lebanon: "We will definitively stop the conflicts of others on our land." He added that Lebanon "is destined for peace and not a country of wars and aggressions," emphasizing that the peace sought is "peace devoid of weapons." Aoun indicated that "his goal has always been to restore the country to Arab and international legitimacy."



The Lebanese president pointed out that the government has taken tremendous steps in the law of judicial independence, noting that the country has made significant economic progress despite the unstable conditions.



He announced that the primary goal at the beginning of his term was to ensure national stability and prepare for Lebanon's return and comprehensive revival, stressing that "the truth is in what you see, not in what you hear," and that the state is moving forward in asserting its authority over all its territories.



Aoun considered that what has been achieved during the first year of his presidency has not been seen in Lebanon for more than 40 years, in cooperation with the government of President Nawaf Salam, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, and with the participation of political forces. He added that what the government accomplished between August 5 and September 5 in the plan to restrict weapons to the state is not insignificant, affirming that this decision came despite campaigns of distortion, treason, and defamation.



President Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese army and the armed forces alone are responsible for the area south of the Litani River, as they have managed for more than 10 months to control the region and remove illegal weapons. He clarified that not a single bullet has been fired from Lebanon during his year of presidency, except for two isolated incidents recorded last March, reflecting the level of security control and commitment to national stability.