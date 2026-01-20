أفصحت مصادر سورية أن اللقاء الذي عقد في دمشق، أمس الإثنين، بين الحكومة السورية والمبعوث الأمريكي توم براك ووفد من قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، انتهى بالفشل، متهمة قائد قسد بالتراجع عن الاتفاق الذي وقعه مع الرئيس أحمد الشرع الأحد، الذي يؤكد على وحدة الأراضي السورية.


اجتماع لمدة 5 ساعات


وكشفت المصادر لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية أن اجتماع الساعات الـ 5 متواصلةً بحضور الرئيس الشرع ووزير الدفاع مرهف أبو قصرة ووزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني ومدير المخابرات حسين السلامة والوفد الأمريكي برئاسة توم براك، شهد تراجع وفد قسد برئاسة مظلوم عبدي عن الاتفاق، ورفض منصب نائب وزير الدفاع أو أن يرشح اسماً لمنصب محافظ الحسكة لإبعاد قسد عن حزب العمال الكردستاني.


وأفادت المصادر بأن عبدي لم يكن صاحب قرار، وكان متردداً بسبب الضغوط عليه من قيادات حزب العمال الكردستاني للتراجع عن الاتفاق الذي وقعه ورعاه زعيم إقليم كردستان العراق السابق مسعود برزاني.


حسم ملف الحسكة


وأكدت أن الشرع رفض طلب عبدي بأن تبقى محافظة الحسكة تحت إدارة قسد لإتمام الاتفاق، وأنه طلب مهلة 5 أيام للتشاور مع قيادة قسد، لكن الشرع رفض المهلة، وطلب منه جواباً نهائياً مع نهاية اليوم وإلا ستبلغ الأطراف الدولية بأن مظلوم عبدي انسحب من الاتفاق والدولة السورية ستحسم ملف الحسكة بالقوة.


سيطرة العقلية المليشياوية


من جانبه، كشف مسؤول كردي أن اللقاء بين الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وقائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي، أمس الإثنين، لتطبيق بنود الاتفاق، لم يفضِ إلى توافق.


وأعلن ممثل ما يعرف بـ «الإدارة الذاتية الكردية» في العاصمة السورية عبدالكريم عمر، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن المفاوضات التي عقدها الشرع وعبدي في دمشق، بشأن آلية تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار «انهارت تماماً»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «فرانس برس». وزعم أن مطلب السلطات السورية الوحيد هو «الاستسلام غير المشروط» للقوات الكردية.


وكان مستشار الرئيس السوري أحمد موفق زيدان، وصف اللقاء بأنه لم يكن جيداً أو على قدر التطلعات المرجوة منه. وكشف انقسامات داخل قوات سورية الديمقراطية، وقال: «ما يوقع عليه مظلوم عبدي مع الدولة السورية لا يقنع تيار قنديل في قسد بسبب سيطرة العقلية المليشياوية»، وفق قوله. وتحدث عن انعدام الثقة خصوصاً بعد تنصل قوات قسد من الاتفاق الذي وقع الأحد الماضي.

قوات للجيش السوري قرب الرقة.

مسد تطالب باللامركزية


في غضن ذلك، واصلت القوات السورية تقدمها في شمال وشرق البلاد. وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع السيطرة بالكامل على محافظتين الرقة (شمال) ودير الزور (شرق)، بينما لا تزال الأجزاء الشرقية من محافظة الحسكة، التي تقع في أقصى الشمال الشرقي للبلاد، تحت سيطرة قوات سورية الديموقراطية. وأعلن الجيش السوري وصول وحداته إلى «مشارف» مدينة الحسكة، مركز المحافظة التي تعدّ معقل الأقلية الكردية.


مع انهيار المفاوضات بين دمشق وقوات سورية الديمقراطية، أكد مجلس سورية الديمقراطية «مسد»، أنه لم يرفض الحوار مع السلطات السورية.

وأفاد بأنه «يرفض الخروقات وفرض الأوامر»، وفق تعبيره.

وقال المجلس الذي يعد بمثابة «الجناح السياسي لقوات قسد» أنه يطالب باللامركزية حلاً للأزمة الراهنة.