Syrian sources revealed that the meeting held in Damascus yesterday, Monday, between the Syrian government, the American envoy Tom Brack, and a delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), ended in failure, accusing the SDF leader of retracting from the agreement he signed with President Ahmad al-Shara on Sunday, which emphasizes the unity of Syrian territory.



A 5-Hour Meeting



Sources disclosed to the German news agency that the 5-hour meeting, attended by President al-Shara, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Intelligence Director Hussein al-Salama, and the American delegation headed by Tom Brack, witnessed the SDF delegation, led by Mazloum Abdi, retracting from the agreement and refusing the position of Deputy Minister of Defense or to nominate a name for the position of Governor of Hasakah to distance the SDF from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).



Sources indicated that Abdi was not the decision-maker and was hesitant due to pressure from PKK leaders to retract from the agreement that was signed and sponsored by the former leader of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masoud Barzani.



Resolving the Hasakah Issue



It was confirmed that al-Shara rejected Abdi's request for the Hasakah Governorate to remain under SDF administration to complete the agreement, and he requested a 5-day extension to consult with SDF leadership. However, al-Shara refused the extension and demanded a final answer by the end of the day; otherwise, he would inform international parties that Mazloum Abdi had withdrawn from the agreement and that the Syrian state would resolve the Hasakah issue by force.



Militia Mentality Dominates



For his part, a Kurdish official revealed that the meeting between Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and SDF leader Mazloum Abdi on Monday, aimed at implementing the terms of the agreement, did not lead to any consensus.



The representative of what is known as the "Kurdish Autonomous Administration" in the Syrian capital, Abdul Karim Omar, announced today, Tuesday, that the negotiations held by al-Shara and Abdi in Damascus regarding the mechanism for implementing the ceasefire agreement "collapsed completely," according to what was reported by the French Press Agency. He claimed that the only demand of the Syrian authorities is "unconditional surrender" of the Kurdish forces.



Syrian President's advisor Ahmad Mufaq Zidan described the meeting as not good or meeting the expected aspirations. He revealed divisions within the Syrian Democratic Forces, stating: "What Mazloum Abdi signs with the Syrian state does not convince the Qandil faction in the SDF due to the dominance of the militia mentality," as he put it. He spoke of a lack of trust, especially after the SDF's retreat from the agreement signed last Sunday.

MSD Calls for Decentralization



Meanwhile, Syrian forces continued their advance in the north and east of the country. The Ministry of Defense announced complete control over the provinces of Raqqa (north) and Deir ez-Zor (east), while the eastern parts of Hasakah province, located in the far northeast of the country, remain under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces. The Syrian army announced that its units had reached the "outskirts" of the city of Hasakah, the center of the province that is considered the stronghold of the Kurdish minority.



With the collapse of negotiations between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) confirmed that it has not rejected dialogue with the Syrian authorities.

It stated that it "rejects violations and the imposition of orders," as expressed.

The council, which serves as the "political wing of the SDF," stated that it demands decentralization as a solution to the current crisis.