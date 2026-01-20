رعب في فلوريدا.. رجل يقتل 3 سياح قرب «ديزني وورلد» بإطلاق نار عشوائي

Authorities in Osceola County, Florida, announced yesterday (Monday) that a man named Ahmad Jihad Bawaj (29 years old) opened fire and killed three tourists who were staying at a rental property in Kissimmee, located just half an hour's drive from the famous "Walt Disney World" resort. According to County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon, the police received a report of gunfire at 12:14 PM local time, and upon arrival, they found the bodies of the three victims in the yard of the rental property, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were identified as American brothers from Michigan and Ohio (ages 68 and 70),

while the third victim was a friend of theirs from Ohio (68 years old), whose identity has not yet been disclosed pending notification of his family. Preliminary investigations indicated that the three tourists had to extend their stay at the property due to a mechanical failure in their vehicle,

and there was no prior dispute or relationship between them and the suspect. Just one hour after the incident, police found the suspect inside his home adjacent to the rental property, and he was immediately arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. A judge ordered him held without bail. Two firearms were found inside the suspect's home, and they are being examined to determine if they were used in the crime.

The sheriff confirmed that the incident appears to be random so far, with no prior relationship between the perpetrator and the victims. Court records revealed that the suspect had previously been arrested in 2021 after randomly shooting at a person and vehicles in a gas station parking lot in Kissimmee, resulting in one man being injured. He was later acquitted of the charges due to "insanity" and mental disorder. The city of Kissimmee is located in the heart of the tourist resort area in Central Florida and serves as a major gateway for visitors to "Walt Disney World," bustling with short-term rental properties, golf courses, and tourist hotels.

In recent years, the United States has witnessed a rise in random and mass shooting incidents, particularly in tourist areas, and this incident has raised new concerns about the safety of tourists in Florida, which heavily relies on domestic and international tourism.