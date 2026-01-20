رعب في فلوريدا.. رجل يقتل 3 سياح قرب «ديزني وورلد» بإطلاق نار عشوائي

أعلنت سلطات مقاطعة أوسيولا في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، أمس (الإثنين)، أن رجلاً يُدعى أحمد جهاد بوجه (29 عاماً) أقدم على إطلاق النار وقتل ثلاثة سياح كانوا يقيمون في عقار مستأجر في مدينة كيسيمي، الواقعة على بعد نصف ساعة فقط بالسيارة من منتجع «والت ديزني وورلد» الشهير. ووفقاً لشريف المقاطعة كريستوفر بلاكمون، تلقت الشرطة بلاغاً عن إطلاق نار في الساعة 12:14 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وعند وصول الدوريات عثرت على جثث الضحايا الثلاث في فناء العقار المستأجر، وقد أصيبوا بطلقات نارية قاتلة. وتم التعرف على اثنين من الضحايا على أنهما شقيقان أمريكيان من ولايتي ميشيغان وأوهايو (68 و70 عاماً)،
بينما الضحية الثالثة صديق لهما من أوهايو (68 عاماً)، ولم يُكشف عن هويته بعد انتظار إبلاغ أسرته. وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن السياح الثلاثة اضطروا لتمديد إقامتهم في العقار بسبب عطل فني في سيارتهم،
ولم يكن هناك أي نزاع سابق أو علاقة بينهم وبين المشتبه به. وبعد ساعة واحدة فقط من الحادث، عثرت الشرطة على المشتبه به داخل منزله المجاور للعقار المستأجر، وتم اعتقاله فوراً بتهمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى (ثلاث تهم). وأمر قاضٍ باحتجازه دون إمكانية الإفراج بكفالة. وعُثر داخل منزل المشتبه به على سلاحين ناريين، ويجري فحصهما للتأكد من استخدامهما في الجريمة.
وأكد الشريف أن الحادثة تبدو عشوائية حتى الآن، ولا توجد أي علاقة مسبقة بين الجاني والضحايا. وكشفت سجلات المحكمة أن المشتبه به سبق اعتقاله عام 2021 بعد إطلاق نار عشوائي على شخص ومركبات في ساحة انتظار محطة وقود في كيسيمي، مما أدى إلى إصابة رجل واحد. وتمت تبرئته لاحقاً من التهم بسبب «الجنون» والاضطراب العقلي. وتقع مدينة كيسيمي في قلب منطقة المنتجعات السياحية في وسط فلوريدا، وتُعد بوابة رئيسية لزوار «والت ديزني وورلد»، وتكتظ بالعقارات المفروشة للإيجار قصير الأجل، وملاعب الغولف، والفنادق السياحية.
وشهدت الولايات المتحدة في السنوات الأخيرة تصاعداً في حوادث إطلاق النار العشوائية والجماعية، خصوصاً في المناطق السياحية، وأثارت هذه الحادثة مخاوف جديدة بشأن سلامة السياح في فلوريدا، التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على السياحة الداخلية والدولية.
Authorities in Osceola County, Florida, announced yesterday (Monday) that a man named Ahmad Jihad Bawaj (29 years old) opened fire and killed three tourists who were staying at a rental property in Kissimmee, located just half an hour's drive from the famous "Walt Disney World" resort. According to County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon, the police received a report of gunfire at 12:14 PM local time, and upon arrival, they found the bodies of the three victims in the yard of the rental property, having suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were identified as American brothers from Michigan and Ohio (ages 68 and 70),
while the third victim was a friend of theirs from Ohio (68 years old), whose identity has not yet been disclosed pending notification of his family. Preliminary investigations indicated that the three tourists had to extend their stay at the property due to a mechanical failure in their vehicle,
and there was no prior dispute or relationship between them and the suspect. Just one hour after the incident, police found the suspect inside his home adjacent to the rental property, and he was immediately arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. A judge ordered him held without bail. Two firearms were found inside the suspect's home, and they are being examined to determine if they were used in the crime.
The sheriff confirmed that the incident appears to be random so far, with no prior relationship between the perpetrator and the victims. Court records revealed that the suspect had previously been arrested in 2021 after randomly shooting at a person and vehicles in a gas station parking lot in Kissimmee, resulting in one man being injured. He was later acquitted of the charges due to "insanity" and mental disorder. The city of Kissimmee is located in the heart of the tourist resort area in Central Florida and serves as a major gateway for visitors to "Walt Disney World," bustling with short-term rental properties, golf courses, and tourist hotels.
In recent years, the United States has witnessed a rise in random and mass shooting incidents, particularly in tourist areas, and this incident has raised new concerns about the safety of tourists in Florida, which heavily relies on domestic and international tourism.