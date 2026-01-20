رعب في فلوريدا.. رجل يقتل 3 سياح قرب «ديزني وورلد» بإطلاق نار عشوائي

أعلنت سلطات مقاطعة أوسيولا في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، أمس (الإثنين)، أن رجلاً يُدعى أحمد جهاد بوجه (29 عاماً) أقدم على إطلاق النار وقتل ثلاثة سياح كانوا يقيمون في عقار مستأجر في مدينة كيسيمي، الواقعة على بعد نصف ساعة فقط بالسيارة من منتجع «والت ديزني وورلد» الشهير. ووفقاً لشريف المقاطعة كريستوفر بلاكمون، تلقت الشرطة بلاغاً عن إطلاق نار في الساعة 12:14 ظهراً بالتوقيت المحلي، وعند وصول الدوريات عثرت على جثث الضحايا الثلاث في فناء العقار المستأجر، وقد أصيبوا بطلقات نارية قاتلة. وتم التعرف على اثنين من الضحايا على أنهما شقيقان أمريكيان من ولايتي ميشيغان وأوهايو (68 و70 عاماً)،

بينما الضحية الثالثة صديق لهما من أوهايو (68 عاماً)، ولم يُكشف عن هويته بعد انتظار إبلاغ أسرته. وأوضحت التحقيقات الأولية أن السياح الثلاثة اضطروا لتمديد إقامتهم في العقار بسبب عطل فني في سيارتهم،

ولم يكن هناك أي نزاع سابق أو علاقة بينهم وبين المشتبه به. وبعد ساعة واحدة فقط من الحادث، عثرت الشرطة على المشتبه به داخل منزله المجاور للعقار المستأجر، وتم اعتقاله فوراً بتهمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى (ثلاث تهم). وأمر قاضٍ باحتجازه دون إمكانية الإفراج بكفالة. وعُثر داخل منزل المشتبه به على سلاحين ناريين، ويجري فحصهما للتأكد من استخدامهما في الجريمة.

وأكد الشريف أن الحادثة تبدو عشوائية حتى الآن، ولا توجد أي علاقة مسبقة بين الجاني والضحايا. وكشفت سجلات المحكمة أن المشتبه به سبق اعتقاله عام 2021 بعد إطلاق نار عشوائي على شخص ومركبات في ساحة انتظار محطة وقود في كيسيمي، مما أدى إلى إصابة رجل واحد. وتمت تبرئته لاحقاً من التهم بسبب «الجنون» والاضطراب العقلي. وتقع مدينة كيسيمي في قلب منطقة المنتجعات السياحية في وسط فلوريدا، وتُعد بوابة رئيسية لزوار «والت ديزني وورلد»، وتكتظ بالعقارات المفروشة للإيجار قصير الأجل، وملاعب الغولف، والفنادق السياحية.

وشهدت الولايات المتحدة في السنوات الأخيرة تصاعداً في حوادث إطلاق النار العشوائية والجماعية، خصوصاً في المناطق السياحية، وأثارت هذه الحادثة مخاوف جديدة بشأن سلامة السياح في فلوريدا، التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على السياحة الداخلية والدولية.