Three senior American Catholic cardinals urged President Donald Trump's administration to adopt a "moral compass" in its foreign policy, warning that some current actions could lead to widespread suffering instead of promoting global peace and stability.

In a joint statement issued yesterday (Monday), the cardinals; Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich, Washington Archbishop Robert McElroy, and Newark Archbishop Joseph Tobin, emphasized that the current discussions surrounding American foreign policy are mired in "bias, partisanship, and narrow economic and social interests," lacking a clear moral vision.

They cited specific events such as threats of military intervention in Venezuela, threats to acquire Greenland, and cuts to foreign aid, stating that these actions raise fundamental questions about the use of military force and the meaning of peace, warning that they "risk causing vast suffering" instead of building a more peaceful world. They also pointed to Ukraine as another example highlighting the need for a moral policy.

The cardinals drew their vision from the teachings of Pope Leo XIII, who recently warned against the "return of the pride of war," calling for a foreign policy focused on protecting the right to life, religious freedom, and promoting human dignity worldwide, considering that military action should be "a last resort in extreme cases, not a regular tool of national policy."

Debate Over U.S. Foreign Policy

The statement comes amid escalating debate over the U.S. foreign policy under Trump's administration as he enters his second term starting in 2025, particularly following military intervention in Venezuela to support the opposition, and Trump's previous statements in 2019 and recent reiterations regarding the purchase of Greenland from Denmark for strategic purposes, in addition to decisions to cut foreign aid to countries like Ukraine and Venezuela, which have sparked international and domestic criticism.

The three cardinals are among the most prominent Catholic leaders in the United States, known for their progressive stances on issues of immigration, peace, and human dignity, and they often criticize policies they see as contrary to the teachings of the Church.

Their statement represents one of the strongest religious condemnations of Trump's foreign policy since his return to power, coming amidst support from some other Catholic leaders for Trump on issues such as anti-abortion efforts.