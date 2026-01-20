حث ثلاثة من كبار الكرادلة الكاثوليك الأمريكيين إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على اعتماد «بوصلة أخلاقية» في سياستها الخارجية، محذرين من أن بعض الإجراءات الحالية قد تؤدي إلى معاناة واسعة النطاق بدلاً من تعزيز السلام والاستقرار العالمي.

وفي بيان مشترك صادر أمس (الإثنين)، أكد الكرادلة؛ رئيس أساقفة شيكاغو بليز كوبيتش، ورئيس أساقفة واشنطن روبرت ماكلروي، ورئيس أساقفة نيوارك جوزيف توبين، أن المناقشات الحالية حول السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية غارقة في «التحيزات والحزبية والمصالح الاقتصادية والاجتماعية الضيقة»، دون رؤية أخلاقية واضحة.

واستشهدوا بأحداث محددة مثل التهديدات بالتدخل العسكري في فنزويلا، والتهديدات بالاستحواذ على غرينلاند، وخفض المساعدات الأجنبية، وقالوا إن هذه الإجراءات تثير أسئلة جوهرية حول استخدام القوة العسكرية ومعنى السلام، محذرين من أنها «تخاطر بإحداث معاناة شاسعة» بدلاً من بناء عالم أكثر سلاماً، كما أشاروا إلى أوكرانيا كمثال آخر يبرز الحاجة إلى سياسة أخلاقية.

واستوحى الكرادلة رؤيتهم من تعاليم البابا ليو الرابع عشر، الذي حذر أخيراً من «عودة الزهو بالحرب»، داعين إلى سياسة خارجية تركز على حماية الحق في الحياة، والحرية الدينية، وتعزيز الكرامة الإنسانية في جميع أنحاء العالم، معتبرين أن العمل العسكري يجب أن يكون «الملاذ الأخير في الحالات القصوى، لا أداة عادية للسياسة الوطنية».

جدل حول سياسة الإدارة الأمريكية الخارجية

يأتي البيان في سياق تصاعد الجدل حول سياسة الإدارة الأمريكية الخارجية تحت قيادة ترمب في فترته الثانية بدءاً من 2025، خصوصاً بعد التدخل العسكري في فنزويلا لدعم المعارضة، وتصريحات ترمب السابقة في 2019 وتكرارها أخيراً بشأن شراء غرينلاند من الدنمارك لأغراض إستراتيجية، إضافة إلى قرارات خفض المساعدات الأجنبية لدول مثل أوكرانيا وفنزويلا، التي أثارت انتقادات دولية وداخلية.

ويعد الكرادلة الثلاثة من أبرز القيادات الكاثوليكية في الولايات المتحدة، ويُعرفون بمواقفهم التقدمية في قضايا الهجرة، والسلام، والكرامة الإنسانية، وغالباً ما ينتقدون السياسات التي يرونها مخالفة لتعاليم الكنيسة.

ويمثل بيانهم إحدى أقوى الإدانات الدينية لسياسة ترمب الخارجية منذ عودته إلى السلطة، ويأتي في ظل دعم بعض القيادات الكاثوليكية الأخرى لترمب في قضايا مثل مكافحة الإجهاض.