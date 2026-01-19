Egypt announced its welcome to the declaration of a ceasefire agreement and integration between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, expressing hope that it represents a step towards launching a comprehensive political process that includes all Syrian components, contributing to the preservation of the unity of the Syrian state, and supporting its security and stability, as well as safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Egypt affirmed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Monday), its steadfast position based on the necessity of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and supporting the national state institutions to enable them to fulfill their duties and responsibilities in protecting the stability of the country and safeguarding the rights and resources of the Syrian people, which contributes to restoring security and stability and improving the humanitarian and living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people.



The Arab Republic of Egypt emphasized the importance of providing sustainable security and stability for all components of the Syrian people, ensuring the protection of the rights of all citizens and enhancing national cohesion. It also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and addressing the issue of foreign terrorist fighters as a fundamental factor in restoring security and stability in Syria and the region, and creating the appropriate conditions for the beginning of a recovery and reconstruction phase.



Egypt confirmed at the end of the statement its continued support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement to the Syrian crisis, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, and development.