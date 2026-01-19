أعلنت مصر ترحيبها بإعلان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار والاندماج بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية، معربةً عن أملها في أن يُمثل خطوة نحو إطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة تضم كافة المكونات السورية، وبما يسهم في الحفاظ على وحدة الدولة السورية، ودعم أمنها واستقرارها، وصون سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.

وأكدت مصر، بحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية اليوم (الإثنين)، موقفها الثابت القائم على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة سورية وسلامة أراضيها، ودعم مؤسسات الدولة الوطنية بما يمكنها من القيام بواجباتها ومسؤولياتها في حماية استقرار البلاد وصون حقوق ومقدرات الشعب السوري، بما يسهم في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار وتحسين الأوضاع الإنسانية والمعيشية للشعب السوري الشقيق.

وشددت جمهورية مصر العربية على أهمية توفير الأمن والاستقرار المستدام لكل مكونات الشعب السوري، بما يضمن صون حقوق جميع المواطنين وتعزيز التماسك الوطني، كما أكدت أهمية استمرار الجهود المبذولة لمواجهة الإرهاب بكافة أشكاله وصوره ومعالجة إشكالية المقاتلين الإرهابيين الأجانب باعتبارها عاملاً أساسياً لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في سورية والمنطقة، وتهيئة الظروف الملائمة لبدء مرحلة التعافي وإعادة الإعمار.

وأكدت مصر في ختام البيان استمرار دعمها للمساعي الإقليمية والدولية كافة الرامية إلى تحقيق تسوية سياسية شاملة ومستدامة للأزمة السورية، بما يلبي تطلعات الشعب السوري الشقيق في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.