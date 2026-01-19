أعلنت مصر ترحيبها بإعلان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار والاندماج بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية، معربةً عن أملها في أن يُمثل خطوة نحو إطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة تضم كافة المكونات السورية، وبما يسهم في الحفاظ على وحدة الدولة السورية، ودعم أمنها واستقرارها، وصون سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.
وأكدت مصر، بحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية اليوم (الإثنين)، موقفها الثابت القائم على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة سورية وسلامة أراضيها، ودعم مؤسسات الدولة الوطنية بما يمكنها من القيام بواجباتها ومسؤولياتها في حماية استقرار البلاد وصون حقوق ومقدرات الشعب السوري، بما يسهم في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار وتحسين الأوضاع الإنسانية والمعيشية للشعب السوري الشقيق.
وشددت جمهورية مصر العربية على أهمية توفير الأمن والاستقرار المستدام لكل مكونات الشعب السوري، بما يضمن صون حقوق جميع المواطنين وتعزيز التماسك الوطني، كما أكدت أهمية استمرار الجهود المبذولة لمواجهة الإرهاب بكافة أشكاله وصوره ومعالجة إشكالية المقاتلين الإرهابيين الأجانب باعتبارها عاملاً أساسياً لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في سورية والمنطقة، وتهيئة الظروف الملائمة لبدء مرحلة التعافي وإعادة الإعمار.
وأكدت مصر في ختام البيان استمرار دعمها للمساعي الإقليمية والدولية كافة الرامية إلى تحقيق تسوية سياسية شاملة ومستدامة للأزمة السورية، بما يلبي تطلعات الشعب السوري الشقيق في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.
Egypt announced its welcome to the declaration of a ceasefire agreement and integration between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, expressing hope that it represents a step towards launching a comprehensive political process that includes all Syrian components, contributing to the preservation of the unity of the Syrian state, and supporting its security and stability, as well as safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Egypt affirmed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Monday), its steadfast position based on the necessity of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and supporting the national state institutions to enable them to fulfill their duties and responsibilities in protecting the stability of the country and safeguarding the rights and resources of the Syrian people, which contributes to restoring security and stability and improving the humanitarian and living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people.
The Arab Republic of Egypt emphasized the importance of providing sustainable security and stability for all components of the Syrian people, ensuring the protection of the rights of all citizens and enhancing national cohesion. It also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and addressing the issue of foreign terrorist fighters as a fundamental factor in restoring security and stability in Syria and the region, and creating the appropriate conditions for the beginning of a recovery and reconstruction phase.
Egypt confirmed at the end of the statement its continued support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement to the Syrian crisis, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, and development.