The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, accused the UAE of exploiting the mantle of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to achieve a private agenda that does not serve the cause of the south, expressing his shock at their actions. He said, "We thought they would be a support and assistance to us, but we were shocked by their actions."



A member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council revealed in a press conference today, Monday, that Hadhramaut has suffered in the past period from serious violations committed by armed groups loyal to Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, supported by the United Arab Emirates, pointing out that these groups carried out acts of invasion and terror against citizens, and committed crimes of robbery, kidnapping, murder, and displacement, in addition to vandalizing state properties and looting its headquarters, which caused extensive damage to various segments of the province's population.



Al-Khanbashi stated that the Yemeni government discovered suspicious Emirati preparations and practices at the Al-Riyan base in Mukalla that do not align with the declared objectives of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy nor with the principles of brotherhood, Islam, and Arabism.



He added that these preparations included deceptive traps, explosives, detonators, and communication devices used in carrying out assassination, murder, and torture operations, confirming that the presence of these tools within the Al-Riyan airport camp does not correspond to the nature of the camp's missions, reflecting its use as a headquarters for planning and executing crimes and violations targeting civilians.



The Governor of Hadhramaut indicated that the type of materials discovered and the way they were prepared do not match the tools and equipment used by regular armies in military bases, which confirms that the base was used to carry out criminal acts against civilians, and that the armed groups loyal to Al-Zubaidi exploited the just southern cause as a cover for their crimes against the southerners, marginalizing and sidelining their real demands, and serving an Emirati agenda aimed at spreading chaos and obstructing any political initiatives to address the southern issue.



He pointed out that the revealed preparations and means of assassination and torture explain the UAE's eagerness to smuggle Al-Zubaidi through Somalia to Abu Dhabi, aiming to protect him from legal prosecution for the crimes and violations committed against the people of the south, and to avoid presenting him as a tool for implementing Abu Dhabi's agendas in Yemen.



Al-Khanbashi mentioned that the presented evidence revealed the existence of secret prisons run by Emirati forces in the city of Mukalla, used for arbitrary detention outside the judicial framework, enforced disappearance, and torture.



He announced that the relevant authorities would take the necessary legal actions against Al-Zubaidi, the UAE, and all those involved in these violations, in accordance with the applicable laws, ensuring the protection of citizens' security and maintaining the stability of Hadhramaut province, confirming that the southern provinces are witnessing increasing liberation from the imposed tyranny and dominance.