اتهم محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي الإمارات بأنها استغلت عباءة تحالف دعم الشرعية لتحقيق أجندة خاصة لا تخدم قضية الجنوب، معرباً عن صدمته بتصرفاتها. وقال: «كنا نظن أنها ستكون سنداً وعوناً لنا، لكن صدمنا بتصرفاتها».


وكشف عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم الإثنين، أن حضرموت عانت خلال الفترة الماضية من انتهاكات جسيمة ارتكبتها مجموعات مسلحة موالية لعيدروس الزبيدي، بدعم من الإمارات العربية المتحدة، لافتاً إلى أن تلك المجموعات نفذت أعمال اجتياح وترويع بحق المواطنين، وارتكبت جرائم سطو وخطف وقتل وتهجير، إلى جانب تخريب ممتلكات الدولة ونهب مقارها، ما ألحق أضراراً واسعة بمختلف شرائح أبناء المحافظة.


وقال الخنبشي إن الحكومة اليمنية اكتشفت وجود تجهيزات وممارسات إماراتية مشبوهة في قاعدة الريان بالمكلا لا تتوافق مع الأهداف المعلنة لتحالف دعم الشرعية ولا مع مبادئ الأخوّة والإسلام والعروبة.


وأضاف أن تلك التجهيزات شملت أشراكاً خداعية ومتفجرات وصواعق تفجيرية وأجهزة اتصال تُستخدم في تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وقتل وتعذيب، مؤكداً أن وجود هذه الأدوات داخل معسكر مطار الريان لا ينسجم مع طبيعة مهمات المعسكر، ويعكس استخدامه مقراً لتخطيط وتنفيذ جرائم وانتهاكات تستهدف المدنيين.


وأفاد محافظ حضرموت بأن نوعية المواد المكتشفة وطريقة تجهيزها لا تتناسب مع الأدوات والمعدات التي تستخدمها الجيوش النظامية في القواعد العسكرية، الأمر الذي يؤكد أن القاعدة استُخدمت لتنفيذ أعمال إجرامية بحق المدنيين، وأن المجموعات المسلحة الموالية للزبيدي استغلت القضية الجنوبية العادلة غطاءً لجرائمها ضد الجنوبيين، وإقصاء وتهميش مطالبهم الحقيقية، وخدمة أجندة إماراتية تهدف إلى نشر الفوضى وعرقلة أي مبادرات سياسية لمعالجة قضية الجنوب.


ولفت إلى أن ما تم كشفه من تجهيزات ووسائل اغتيال وتعذيب يفسر حرص الإمارات على تهريب الزبيدي عبر الصومال إلى أبوظبي، بهدف حمايته من الملاحقة القانونية عن الجرائم والانتهاكات المرتكبة بحق أبناء الجنوب، وعدم إظهاره كأداة لتنفيذ أجندات أبوظبي في اليمن.


وذكر الخنبشي أن الأدلة المعروضة كشفت وجود سجون سرية تدار من قبل القوات الإماراتية في مدينة المكلا، تُستخدم للاحتجاز التعسفي خارج نطاق القضاء، والإخفاء القسري، وممارسة التعذيب.


وأعلن أن السلطات المختصة ستتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق الزبيدي والإمارات وكل من تورط في هذه الانتهاكات، وفقاً للقوانين النافذة، وبما يضمن حماية أمن المواطنين والحفاظ على استقرار محافظة حضرموت، مؤكداً أن محافظات الجنوب تشهد تحرراً متزايداً من التسلط والهيمنة المفروضة عليها.