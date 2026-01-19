يبدو أن جزيرة غرينلاند ستفجر مواجهة غير مسبوقة بين الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، إذ كشفت ألمانيا، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الأوروبيين يُعدون «تدابير مضادة» لمواجهة ما وصفته بـابتزاز الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، معتبرة أن استفزازاته وصلت إلى خط أحمر.
أدوات أوروبية للرد
وأعلن وزير الاقتصاد الألماني لارس كلينغبيل، أن الأوروبيين يُعدّون تدابير مضادة ردا على ابتزاز الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي هدد بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية على دول أوروبية تعارض مطالبته بالسيطرة على جزيرة غرينلاند.
وقال لارس خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الفرنسي رولان ليسكور: لن نرضخ للابتزاز، أوروبا ستصدر رداً واضحاً وموحداً. نُعدّ معاً حالياً تدابير مضادة مع شركائنا الأوروبيين، معلنا تجميد الاتفاق الجمركي الأمريكي الأوروبي، وفرض رسوم جمركية على منتجات أمريكية مستوردة، ووضع مجموعة أدوات أوروبية للرد على الابتزاز الاقتصادي.
وأفاد مسؤولون دنماركيون وأوروبيون بأن غرينلاند مشمولة بالفعل بميثاق الأمن الجماعي لحلف شمال الأطلسي.
تقويض العلاقات عبر الأطلسي
وتصاعدت الانتقادات من جانب القادة الأوروبيين لتهديد ترمب برفع الرسوم الجمركية على الدول الأوروبية التي تعارض خططه للاستحواذ على جزيرة غرينلاند، فيما تحدث الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون عن إمكانية تفعيل آلية اقتصادية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، لم تستخدم من قبل، لمواجهة ضغوط واشنطن.
وقالت بريطانيا والدنمارك وفنلندا وفرنسا وألمانيا وهولندا والنرويج والسويد في بيان مشترك، أمس الأحد إن التهديدات بفرض رسوم جمركية تقوض العلاقات عبر الأطلسي وتنذر بتدهور خطير.
وستدخل هذه الرسوم الإضافية، البالغة 10%، حيّز التنفيذ اعتبارا من الأول من فبراير القادم، وقد ترتفع إلى 25% اعتبارا من الأول من يونيو.
وهدد ترمب عدة دول أوروبية، أرسلت عسكريين إلى غرينلاند، بفرض رسوم جمركية جديدة إذا لم يتم بيع الإقليم بشكل كامل للولايات المتحدة.
أداة مكافحة الإكراه الاقتصادي
وتحدث ماكرون خلال مشاورات مع زعماء أوروبيين عن إمكانية تفعيل آلية الاتحاد الأوروبي لمكافحة الإكراه في حال تنفيذ ترمب تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية.
وأفصح مصدر مقرب من ماكرون أن التهديدات التجارية الأمريكية تثير تساؤلات حول مدى صحة الاتفاقية المتعلقة بالرسوم الجمركية والمبرمة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة في يوليو الماضي.
ويضغط ماكرون من أجل تفعيل مجموعة من الإجراءات التي يمكن أن تحد من التقدم للمناقصات العامة أو الاستثمارات أو النشاط المصرفي أو تقييد التجارة في الخدمات، التي تتمتع فيها الولايات المتحدة بفائض مع التكتل، بما في ذلك الخدمات الرقمية، لحماية مصالح الاتحاد الأوروبي.
رفع التعريفات على السلع الأمريكية
وكشفت صحيفة «تايمز» البريطانية أن أوروبا تمتلك العديد من الأدوات التي يمكن أن تواجه بها ضغوط ترمب، خصوصا في المجالات التي يحتاج فيها الأمريكيون إلى أوروبا أكثر من حاجتها للولايات المتحدة.
ويمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يرد على تهديد رفع الرسوم الجمركية بإجراء مماثل، وهو رفع التعريفات على واردات الاتحاد الأوروبي من السلع الأمريكية.
ونقلت محلل الجغرافيا الاقتصادية في المجلس الأوروبي للعلاقات الخارجية عن توبياس جيركه، قوله إنه يمكن للقادة الأوروبيين تشجيع مواطنيهم بشكل غير رسمي على الانضمام إلى مقاطعة البضائع الأمريكية، وهو ما حدث هذا بالفعل في كندا وبعض الدول الأوروبية
استهداف شركات التكنولوجيا
يمتلك الاتحاد الأوروبي بعضاً من أكثر قوانين التكنولوجيا والبيانات تقييداً في العالم، وفق تايمز، وسبق أن فرض غرامات على شركات أمريكية كبيرة، من بينها قوقل، لقيامها بانتهاك قواعده.
وفرض الاتحاد أخيرا غرامة على منصة إكس، التي يمتلكها الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك، بمبلغ 120 مليون يورو (131 مليون دولار) لارتكابها انتهاكات متعددة لقانون الخدمات الرقمية.
وبحسب غيركه، فإن المفوضية الأوروبية لديها القدرة على فرض غرامات تصل إلى 10% من إجمالي الإيرادات لشركات أمريكية تعمل في قطاع التكنولوجيا، علاوة على إمكانية حظر خدماتها في دول الاتحاد الأوروبي.
تخفيض مشتريات الغاز الأمريكي
يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يشتري نحو نصف صادرات الولايات المتحدة من الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وبالتالي فإن فرض رسوم جمركية عليها سيلحق الضرر بقطاع الطاقة الأمريكي.
لكن المشكلة تكمن في أن فرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات الأمريكية من الغاز المسال سيلحق أيضا أضرارا بالغة بالشركات الأوروبية، وعلى رأسها الشركات الألمانية التي كانت تعتمد على مشتريات الغاز الروسي الأقل سعرا.
وأكدت «تايمز» أنه لا يوجد رد فعل انتقامي غير مؤلم ضد الولايات المتحدة، إذ إن أي خطوة اقتصادية تتخذها أوروبا لعقاب الولايات المتحدة ستكون لها أيضا تكاليف في أوروبا، علاوة على رد فعل انتقامي من جانب ترمب.
It seems that Greenland will ignite an unprecedented confrontation between the United States and the European Union, as Germany revealed today (Monday) that Europeans are preparing "countermeasures" to confront what it described as the blackmail of U.S. President Donald Trump, considering that his provocations have reached a red line.
European Tools for Response
German Economy Minister Lars Klingbeil announced that Europeans are preparing countermeasures in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's blackmail, who threatened to impose additional tariffs on European countries opposing his demands for control over Greenland.
During a press conference with his French counterpart Roland Lescure, Lars stated: "We will not succumb to blackmail; Europe will issue a clear and unified response. We are currently preparing countermeasures together with our European partners," announcing the suspension of the U.S.-EU customs agreement, the imposition of tariffs on imported American products, and the establishment of a set of European tools to respond to economic blackmail.
Danish and European officials reported that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security charter.
Undermining Transatlantic Relations
Criticism from European leaders has escalated regarding Trump's threat to raise tariffs on European countries that oppose his plans to acquire Greenland, while French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the possibility of activating an economic mechanism in the European Union, which has never been used before, to counter Washington's pressures.
Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden issued a joint statement yesterday, Sunday, stating that the threats of imposing tariffs undermine transatlantic relations and herald a serious deterioration.
These additional tariffs, amounting to 10%, will come into effect starting February 1, and could rise to 25% starting June 1.
Trump has threatened several European countries that sent military personnel to Greenland with new tariffs if the territory is not sold entirely to the United States.
Tool Against Economic Coercion
Macron discussed during consultations with European leaders the possibility of activating the EU's mechanism to combat coercion if Trump carries out his threats to impose additional tariffs.
A source close to Macron revealed that U.S. trade threats raise questions about the validity of the customs agreement concluded between the EU and the United States last July.
Macron is pushing for the activation of a set of measures that could limit access to public tenders or investments or banking activities or restrict trade in services, in which the United States has a surplus with the bloc, including digital services, to protect the EU's interests.
Raising Tariffs on American Goods
The British newspaper "Times" revealed that Europe has several tools it can use to counter Trump's pressures, especially in areas where Americans need Europe more than Europe needs the United States.
The EU can respond to the threat of raising tariffs with a similar action, which is raising tariffs on EU imports of American goods.
Economic geography analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, Tobias Gehrke, stated that European leaders could informally encourage their citizens to join a boycott of American goods, which has already happened in Canada and some European countries.
Targeting Technology Companies
The EU has some of the most restrictive technology and data laws in the world, according to the Times, and has previously imposed fines on major American companies, including Google, for violating its rules.
The EU recently imposed a fine on the platform X, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, amounting to 120 million euros ($131 million) for multiple violations of the Digital Services Act.
According to Gehrke, the European Commission has the ability to impose fines of up to 10% of total revenues for American companies operating in the technology sector, in addition to the possibility of banning their services in EU countries.
Reducing Purchases of American Gas
It is worth noting that the EU purchases about half of the United States' liquefied natural gas exports, and thus imposing tariffs on it would harm the American energy sector.
However, the problem lies in the fact that imposing tariffs on American imports of liquefied gas would also cause significant damage to European companies, especially German companies that have relied on cheaper Russian gas purchases.
The Times confirmed that there is no pain-free retaliatory reaction against the United States, as any economic step taken by Europe to punish the U.S. will also have costs in Europe, in addition to a retaliatory reaction from Trump.