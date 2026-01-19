It seems that Greenland will ignite an unprecedented confrontation between the United States and the European Union, as Germany revealed today (Monday) that Europeans are preparing "countermeasures" to confront what it described as the blackmail of U.S. President Donald Trump, considering that his provocations have reached a red line.



European Tools for Response



German Economy Minister Lars Klingbeil announced that Europeans are preparing countermeasures in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's blackmail, who threatened to impose additional tariffs on European countries opposing his demands for control over Greenland.



During a press conference with his French counterpart Roland Lescure, Lars stated: "We will not succumb to blackmail; Europe will issue a clear and unified response. We are currently preparing countermeasures together with our European partners," announcing the suspension of the U.S.-EU customs agreement, the imposition of tariffs on imported American products, and the establishment of a set of European tools to respond to economic blackmail.



Danish and European officials reported that Greenland is already covered by NATO's collective security charter.



Undermining Transatlantic Relations



Criticism from European leaders has escalated regarding Trump's threat to raise tariffs on European countries that oppose his plans to acquire Greenland, while French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the possibility of activating an economic mechanism in the European Union, which has never been used before, to counter Washington's pressures.



Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden issued a joint statement yesterday, Sunday, stating that the threats of imposing tariffs undermine transatlantic relations and herald a serious deterioration.



These additional tariffs, amounting to 10%, will come into effect starting February 1, and could rise to 25% starting June 1.



Trump has threatened several European countries that sent military personnel to Greenland with new tariffs if the territory is not sold entirely to the United States.



Tool Against Economic Coercion



Macron discussed during consultations with European leaders the possibility of activating the EU's mechanism to combat coercion if Trump carries out his threats to impose additional tariffs.



A source close to Macron revealed that U.S. trade threats raise questions about the validity of the customs agreement concluded between the EU and the United States last July.



Macron is pushing for the activation of a set of measures that could limit access to public tenders or investments or banking activities or restrict trade in services, in which the United States has a surplus with the bloc, including digital services, to protect the EU's interests.



Raising Tariffs on American Goods



The British newspaper "Times" revealed that Europe has several tools it can use to counter Trump's pressures, especially in areas where Americans need Europe more than Europe needs the United States.



The EU can respond to the threat of raising tariffs with a similar action, which is raising tariffs on EU imports of American goods.



Economic geography analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, Tobias Gehrke, stated that European leaders could informally encourage their citizens to join a boycott of American goods, which has already happened in Canada and some European countries.



Targeting Technology Companies



The EU has some of the most restrictive technology and data laws in the world, according to the Times, and has previously imposed fines on major American companies, including Google, for violating its rules.



The EU recently imposed a fine on the platform X, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, amounting to 120 million euros ($131 million) for multiple violations of the Digital Services Act.



According to Gehrke, the European Commission has the ability to impose fines of up to 10% of total revenues for American companies operating in the technology sector, in addition to the possibility of banning their services in EU countries.



Reducing Purchases of American Gas



It is worth noting that the EU purchases about half of the United States' liquefied natural gas exports, and thus imposing tariffs on it would harm the American energy sector.



However, the problem lies in the fact that imposing tariffs on American imports of liquefied gas would also cause significant damage to European companies, especially German companies that have relied on cheaper Russian gas purchases.



The Times confirmed that there is no pain-free retaliatory reaction against the United States, as any economic step taken by Europe to punish the U.S. will also have costs in Europe, in addition to a retaliatory reaction from Trump.