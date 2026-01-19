يبدو أن جزيرة غرينلاند ستفجر مواجهة غير مسبوقة بين الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، إذ كشفت ألمانيا، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن الأوروبيين يُعدون «تدابير مضادة» لمواجهة ما وصفته بـابتزاز الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، معتبرة أن استفزازاته وصلت إلى خط أحمر.


أدوات أوروبية للرد


وأعلن وزير الاقتصاد الألماني لارس كلينغبيل، أن الأوروبيين يُعدّون تدابير مضادة ردا على ابتزاز الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي هدد بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية على دول أوروبية تعارض مطالبته بالسيطرة على جزيرة غرينلاند.


وقال لارس خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره الفرنسي رولان ليسكور: لن نرضخ للابتزاز، أوروبا ستصدر رداً واضحاً وموحداً. نُعدّ معاً حالياً تدابير مضادة مع شركائنا الأوروبيين، معلنا تجميد الاتفاق الجمركي الأمريكي الأوروبي، وفرض رسوم جمركية على منتجات أمريكية مستوردة، ووضع مجموعة أدوات أوروبية للرد على الابتزاز الاقتصادي.


وأفاد مسؤولون دنماركيون وأوروبيون بأن غرينلاند مشمولة بالفعل بميثاق الأمن الجماعي لحلف شمال الأطلسي.


تقويض العلاقات عبر الأطلسي


وتصاعدت الانتقادات من جانب القادة الأوروبيين لتهديد ترمب برفع الرسوم الجمركية على الدول الأوروبية التي تعارض خططه للاستحواذ على جزيرة غرينلاند، فيما تحدث الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون عن إمكانية تفعيل آلية اقتصادية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، لم تستخدم من قبل، لمواجهة ضغوط واشنطن.


وقالت بريطانيا والدنمارك وفنلندا وفرنسا وألمانيا وهولندا والنرويج والسويد في بيان مشترك، أمس الأحد إن التهديدات بفرض رسوم جمركية تقوض العلاقات عبر الأطلسي وتنذر بتدهور خطير.


وستدخل هذه الرسوم الإضافية، البالغة 10%، حيّز التنفيذ اعتبارا من الأول من فبراير القادم، وقد ترتفع إلى 25% اعتبارا من الأول من يونيو.


وهدد ترمب عدة دول أوروبية، أرسلت عسكريين إلى غرينلاند، بفرض رسوم جمركية جديدة إذا لم يتم بيع الإقليم بشكل كامل للولايات المتحدة.


أداة مكافحة الإكراه الاقتصادي


وتحدث ماكرون خلال مشاورات مع زعماء أوروبيين عن إمكانية تفعيل آلية الاتحاد الأوروبي لمكافحة الإكراه في حال تنفيذ ترمب تهديداته بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية.


وأفصح مصدر مقرب من ماكرون أن التهديدات التجارية الأمريكية تثير تساؤلات حول مدى صحة الاتفاقية المتعلقة بالرسوم الجمركية والمبرمة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة في يوليو الماضي.


ويضغط ماكرون من أجل تفعيل ​مجموعة من الإجراءات التي يمكن أن تحد من التقدم للمناقصات العامة أو الاستثمارات ‌أو النشاط المصرفي أو تقييد التجارة في الخدمات، التي تتمتع فيها الولايات المتحدة بفائض مع التكتل، بما في ذلك الخدمات الرقمية، لحماية مصالح الاتحاد الأوروبي.


رفع التعريفات على السلع الأمريكية


وكشفت صحيفة «تايمز» البريطانية أن أوروبا تمتلك العديد من الأدوات التي يمكن أن تواجه بها ضغوط ترمب، خصوصا في المجالات التي يحتاج فيها الأمريكيون إلى أوروبا أكثر من حاجتها للولايات المتحدة.


ويمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يرد على تهديد رفع الرسوم الجمركية بإجراء مماثل، وهو رفع التعريفات على واردات الاتحاد الأوروبي من السلع الأمريكية.


ونقلت محلل الجغرافيا الاقتصادية في المجلس الأوروبي للعلاقات الخارجية عن توبياس جيركه، قوله إنه يمكن للقادة الأوروبيين تشجيع مواطنيهم بشكل غير رسمي على الانضمام إلى مقاطعة البضائع الأمريكية، وهو ما حدث هذا بالفعل في كندا وبعض الدول الأوروبية


استهداف شركات التكنولوجيا


يمتلك الاتحاد الأوروبي بعضاً من أكثر قوانين التكنولوجيا والبيانات تقييداً في العالم، وفق تايمز، وسبق أن فرض غرامات على شركات أمريكية كبيرة، من بينها قوقل، لقيامها بانتهاك قواعده.


وفرض الاتحاد أخيرا غرامة على منصة إكس، التي يمتلكها الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك، بمبلغ 120 مليون يورو (131 مليون دولار) لارتكابها انتهاكات متعددة لقانون الخدمات الرقمية.


وبحسب غيركه، فإن المفوضية الأوروبية لديها القدرة على فرض غرامات تصل إلى 10% من إجمالي الإيرادات لشركات أمريكية تعمل في قطاع التكنولوجيا، علاوة على إمكانية حظر خدماتها في دول الاتحاد الأوروبي.


تخفيض مشتريات الغاز الأمريكي


يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يشتري نحو نصف صادرات الولايات المتحدة من الغاز الطبيعي المسال، وبالتالي فإن فرض رسوم جمركية عليها سيلحق الضرر بقطاع الطاقة الأمريكي.


لكن المشكلة تكمن في أن فرض تعريفات جمركية على الواردات الأمريكية من الغاز المسال سيلحق أيضا أضرارا بالغة بالشركات الأوروبية، وعلى رأسها الشركات الألمانية التي كانت تعتمد على مشتريات الغاز الروسي الأقل سعرا.


وأكدت «تايمز» أنه لا يوجد رد فعل انتقامي غير مؤلم ضد الولايات المتحدة، إذ إن أي خطوة اقتصادية تتخذها أوروبا لعقاب الولايات المتحدة ستكون لها أيضا تكاليف في أوروبا، علاوة على رد فعل انتقامي من جانب ترمب.