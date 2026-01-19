The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation from his American counterpart Donald Trump to join the "Peace Council" that will oversee the governance and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the war ends.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today (Monday): "In fact, President Putin received a proposal through diplomatic channels to join the Peace Council." He added: "We are currently studying all the details of this proposal and hope to communicate with the American side to clarify the precise details."



The spokesman for the President of Kazakhstan stated that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will join the Peace Council, adding that he looks forward to contributing to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.



According to a version of the invitation letter and a draft charter reviewed by Western media, Trump will chair the council for life and will start by addressing the Gaza issue before expanding its scope to include dealing with other conflicts.



The American president invited 60 countries to join the Peace Council, but permanent membership will be available to those who contribute around one billion dollars.



The U.S. presidency revealed the names of politicians and diplomats who will participate in the Peace Council, and other officials announced that they had received invitations.



Among the figures who will join the council alongside American President Donald Trump are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, American billionaire Mark Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump's advisor Robert Gabriel have also been invited to join the council.