أعلن الكرملين أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين تلقى دعوة من نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للانضمام إلى «مجلس السلام» ⁠الذي ‌سيشرف على حكم قطاع غزة وإعادة إعماره بعد انتهاء الحرب.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، اليوم(الإثنين): في الواقع، تلقى الرئيس بوتين اقتراحاً عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية للانضمام إلى مجلس السلام. وأضاف: «نحن ندرس حالياً جميع تفاصيل هذا المقترح، ونأمل في التواصل مع الجانب الأمريكي لتوضيح التفاصيل الدقيقة».


وكان المتحدث باسم رئيس كازاخستان، قال إن الرئيس قاسم جومارت توكاييف سينضم لمجلس السلام، ⁠مضيفاً أنه يتطلع للمساهمة في تحقيق سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط.


ووفقاً لنسخة من رسالة الدعوة ومسودة ميثاق اطلعت عليها وسائل إعلام غربية، سيترأس ترمب المجلس مدى الحياة وسيبدأ بتناول ملف غزة ثم يوسع نطاق عمله ليشمل التعامل مع صراعات أخرى.


ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي 60 دولة للانضمام إلى مجلس السلام، لكن العضوية الدائمة ستكون متاحة لمن يدفع نحو مليار دولار.


وكشفت الرئاسة الأمريكية أسماء سياسيين ودبلوماسيين سيشاركون في مجلس السلام، وأعلن مسؤولون آخرون تلقيهم دعوات.


ومن الشخصيات التي ستنضم للمجلس إلى جانب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر.


وتمت دعوة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير والملياردير الأمريكي مارك روان، ورئيس البنك الدولي أجاي بانغا، ومستشار ترمب روبرت غابرييل للانضمام إلى المجلس.