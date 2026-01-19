يتجه لبنان إلى مرحلة دقيقة قد تكون من الأكثر تعقيداً منذ بدء عمل «لجنة الميكانيزم»، في ظل مؤشرات متزايدة إلى محاولة إسرائيل فرض مسار تفاوضي جديد خارج هذا الإطار، بما يضع لبنان أمام اختبار سياسي وأمني بالغ الحساسية، ويهدد بتفجير ما تبقى من آليات إدارة النزاع جنوباً، إذا ما أصر الجانب الإسرائيلي على رفع مستوى المحادثات بعيداً عن الميكانيزم وصيغته القائمة.


تعثر سياسي واضح


الغموض لا يزال يلف اجتماع لجنة الميكانيزم المرتقب خلال الساعات القادمة، سواء من حيث موعد انعقاده أو طبيعته، وسط معلومات تؤكد أنه في حال انعقد فسيكون محصوراً بالشق العسكري فقط، من دون مشاركة الأعضاء المدنيين، ما يعكس تعثراً سياسياً واضحاً وخطراً فعلياً بتوقف المسار التفاوضي، مقابل محاولات حثيثة لإعادة إطلاقه بصيغة مختلفة.


العقبات كما بات معلوماً، تتمثل أولاً في مصير التمثيل الأمريكي داخل اللجنة، حيث لم تحسم واشنطن بعد اسم الشخصية التي ستنوب عن مورغان أورتاغوس، في ظل عدم وضوح ما إذا كانت ستستمر في مهامها أم لا. أما العقبة الثانية، فتتصل بالتباين الأمريكي الفرنسي، إذ تصر باريس على توسيع تمثيلها داخل الميكانيزم عبر إضافة شخصية سياسية دبلوماسية إلى جانب الممثل الحالي، وهو ما ترفضه واشنطن التي تسعى إلى حصر دور اللجنة تمهيداً لتحويلها إلى قناة تفاوض ثنائية بين لبنان وإسرائيل بوجود أمريكي فقط، ومن دون أي أدوار دولية إضافية.


فشل الصيغة الأولى


بالتوازي، تشير معطيات متقاطعة إلى مسعى أمريكي إسرائيلي مزدوج، يقوم من جهة على إعادة الميكانيزم إلى وظيفته التقنية الأساسية، أي مراقبة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ومن جهة ثانية رفع مستوى المفاوضات عبر اقتراح تشكيل لجنة سياسية عسكرية مشتركة بين لبنان وإسرائيل، تعقد اجتماعاتها خارج المنطقة وبرعاية أمريكية حصرية، وتتولى إدارة ملف التفاوض بهدف إنهاء حالة العداء بين الجانبين، وحل الملفات العالقة، بما يفتح الباب أمام تعديل اتفاقية الهدنة.


وتكشف المعلومات أن هذا التوجه جاء نتيجة فشل الصيغة الأولى التي اعتمدت عبر إدخال ممثلين مدنيين إلى لجنة الميكانيزم، من دون تحقيق أي خرق، في ظل اتساع الهوة بين الشروط الإسرائيلية والموقف اللبناني. كما تردد وصول رسائل إلى أركان الدولة اللبنانية تتضمن طلباً واضحاً برفع مستوى المحادثات، مع تشديد إسرائيلي على أن أي اتفاق جديد يفترض إنهاء حالة العداء بشكل كامل، وربط ذلك صراحة بمطلب التخلص من كل أشكال العمل المسلح، ووضع هذا البند في صلب أي اتفاق أمني جديد.


تحديات وعوائق كبيرة


في المقابل، تؤكد مصادر رسمية لبنانية أن موعد اجتماع الميكانيزم لم يتحدد بعد، رغم التحضيرات التي أجراها الرئيس جوزيف عون مع السفير سيمون كرم، مشيرة إلى عوائق كبيرة أبرزها الكباش الأمريكي الفرنسي. وتلفت المصادر إلى أن هذا التعثر السياسي لا ينعكس ميدانياً جنوباً، حيث يستمر التنسيق بين الجيش اللبناني والميكانيزم، فيما يقتصر التوتر على طريقة تعامل إسرائيل مع الطرف الفرنسي داخل اليونيفل.


وفي خلاصة المشهد، يقف لبنان أمام تحديات متشابكة، أبرزها مصير لجنة الميكانيزم، ومستقبل مؤتمر دعم الجيش المقرر في باريس، في ظل إصرار إسرائيل على التفاوض المباشر، ورفضها أي دور للأمم المتحدة أو لفرنسا، مقابل تمسك لبناني حتى الساعة بحصر النقاش في الإطار الأمني المرحلي، ورفض الانزلاق إلى مسار تفاوض سياسي مباشر.