أعلن رئيس غواتيمالا برناردو أريفالو حالة الطوارئ أمس، للتصدي لعصابات قتلت ثمانية شرطيين وسيطرت على ثلاثة سجون خلال نهاية الأسبوع.
وقال أريفالو في خطاب متلفز «قررت إعلان حالة الطوارئ في أنحاء البلاد لمدة 30 يومًا».
وأعلن أريفالو أن قوات الأمن استعادت السيطرة على السجون الثلاثة.
Guatemala's President Bernardo Arévalo declared a state of emergency yesterday to combat gangs that killed eight police officers and took control of three prisons over the weekend.
Arévalo said in a televised address, "I have decided to declare a state of emergency across the country for 30 days."
Arévalo announced that security forces have regained control of the three prisons.