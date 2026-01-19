أعلن رئيس غواتيمالا برناردو أريفالو حالة الطوارئ أمس، للتصدي لعصابات قتلت ثمانية شرطيين وسيطرت على ثلاثة سجون خلال نهاية الأسبوع.

وقال أريفالو في خطاب متلفز «قررت إعلان حالة الطوارئ في أنحاء البلاد لمدة 30 يومًا».

وأعلن أريفالو أن قوات الأمن استعادت السيطرة على السجون الثلاثة.