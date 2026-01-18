The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara signed today (Sunday) an agreement for a ceasefire and the full integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian army.



Al-Shara stated after meeting with the American envoy Tom Barak and signing the agreement: "We were scheduled to meet with Mazloum Abdi, but he delayed until tomorrow due to bad weather," clarifying that all outstanding issues with the SDF will be resolved.



Al-Shara said: "The Syrian state is a unified state, and the areas with special status will have the names of security personnel who will work in them."



The Syrian President added: "I have ordered a ceasefire and recommend that the Arab tribes in the island remain calm," emphasizing the importance of dialogue at this stage.



He pointed out that Syria will be rebuilt with the participation of all Syrians.



The agreement, consisting of 14 clauses, which al-Shara signed today, includes a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire on all fronts and contact points between the Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, alongside the withdrawal of all military formations belonging to the SDF to the eastern Euphrates region as a preliminary step for redeployment.



The agreement stressed the immediate administrative and military handover of the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates to the Syrian government, including the takeover of all civil institutions and facilities, with immediate decisions to retain current employees within the relevant ministries of the Syrian state, and the government's commitment not to target the employees and fighters of the SDF, and the civil administration in the two governorates.



The agreement confirmed the integration of all civil institutions in the Hasakah governorate into the institutions and administrative structures of the Syrian state. It also includes the Syrian government's takeover of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region, ensuring their protection by the regular forces to guarantee the return of resources to the Syrian state.



The agreement included a clause confirming the integration of all military and security elements of the SDF into the structures of the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior on an "individual" basis after conducting the necessary security vetting, granting them military ranks and material and logistical entitlements accordingly, while protecting the privacy of Kurdish areas.



The agreement also obligated the SDF leadership not to incorporate remnants of the fallen regime into its ranks and to provide lists of officers from the remnants of the fallen regime present in northeastern Syria.



According to the agreement, the president will issue a presidential decree appointing a candidate to hold the position of governor of Hasakah, as a guarantee for political participation and local representation.



The agreement included provisions for the evacuation of the city of "Ain al-Arab/Kobani" from heavy military manifestations, the formation of a security force from the city's residents, and the maintenance of a local police force administratively affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior, as well as the integration of the administration responsible for the file of ISIS prisoners and camps, in addition to the forces responsible for protecting these facilities with the Syrian government, which will assume full legal and security responsibility for them.



The agreement mentioned the adoption of a list of proposed leadership candidates from the SDF leadership to occupy high military, security, and civil positions in the central state structure to ensure national partnership.



The agreement welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026, which stipulates the recognition of Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, addressing the legal and civil issues of the unregistered individuals, and restoring property rights accumulated from previous decades.



At the same time, the agreement emphasized the SDF's commitment to expelling all non-Syrian leaders and elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outside Syrian borders to ensure sovereignty and neighborhood stability. The Syrian state also commits to continuing the fight against terrorism (ISIS) as an active member of the international coalition, coordinating jointly with the United States in this framework to ensure the security and stability of the region, and working towards understandings regarding the safe and dignified return of the residents of Afrin and Sheikh Maqsoud to their areas.