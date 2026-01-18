وقَّع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اليوم (الأحد) اتفاقاً لوقف إطلاق النار والاندماج الكامل لقوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد) في الجيش السوري.


وقال الشرع عقب لقائه المبعوث الأمريكي توم باراك وتوقيعه الاتفاق: «كنا على موعد مع مظلوم عبدي لكنه تأخر للغد بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية»، موضحاً أن كل الملفات العالقة مع «قسد» سيتم حلها.


وقال الشرع: «الدولة السورية دولة موحدة، والمناطق ذات الخصوصية ستنسب أسماء عناصر الأمن الذين سيعملون فيها».


وقال الرئيس السوري: «وجهت بوقف النار وأوصي العشائر العربية في الجزيرة بالهدوء»، مؤكداً أهمية الحوار في المرحلة الراهنة.


وأشار إلى أن سورية سيتم بناؤها بمشاركة جميع السوريين.


وتضمن الاتفاق المكون من 14 بنداً، الذي وقعه الشرع اليوم، وقف إطلاق نار شامل وفوري على كل الجبهات ونقاط التماس بين القوات الحكومية السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية بالتوازي مع انسحاب كل التشكيلات العسكرية التابعة لـ«قسد» إلى منطقة شرق الفرات كخطوة تمهيدية لإعادة الانتشار.


وشدد الاتفاق على تسليم محافظتي دير الزور والرقة إدارياً وعسكرياً للحكومة السورية بالكامل فوراً، ويشمل ذلك استلام كل المؤسسات والمنشآت المدنية مع إصدار قرارات فورية بتثبيت الموظفين الحاليين ضمن الوزارات الاختصاصية التابعة للدولة السورية، والتزام الحكومة بعدم التعرض لموظفي ومقاتلي «قسد»، والإدارة المدنية في المحافظتين.


وأكد الاتفاق على دمج كل المؤسسات المدنية في محافظة الحسكة ضمن مؤسسات الدولة السورية وهياكلها الإدارية، كما يتضمن الاتفاق استلام الحكومة السورية كامل المعابر الحدودية وحقول النفط والغاز في المنطقة، وتأمين حمايتها من قبل القوات النظامية لضمان عودة الموارد للدولة السورية.


وشمل الاتفاق بنداً يؤكد على دمج كل العناصر العسكرية والأمنية لـ«قسد» ضمن هيكلية وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية السورية بشكل «فردي» بعد إجراء التدقيق الأمني اللازم، مع منحهم الرتب العسكرية والمستحقات المادية واللوجستية أصولاً، مع حماية خصوصية المناطق الكردية.


كما ألزم الاتفاق قيادة «قسد» بعدم ضم فلول النظام البائد إلى صفوفها، وتسليم قوائم بضباط فلول النظام البائد المتواجدين ضمن مناطق شمال شرق سورية.


وبموجب الاتفاق، فإن الرئيس سيصدر مرسوماً رئاسياً بتعيين مرشح ليشغل منصب محافظ الحسكة، كضمانة للمشاركة السياسية والتمثيل المحلي.


وأورد الاتفاق في بنوده إخلاء مدينة «عين العرب/كوباني» من المظاهر العسكرية الثقيلة، وتشكيل قوة أمنية من أبناء المدينة، والإبقاء على قوة شرطة محلية تتبع إدارياً لوزارة الداخلية السورية، ودمج الإدارة المسؤولة عن ملف سجناء ومخيمات تنظيم داعش، إضافة للقوات المسؤولة عن حماية هذه المنشآت مع الحكومة السورية، لتتولى الحكومة السورية المسؤولية القانونية والأمنية عنها بالكامل.


وورد في الاتفاق اعتماد قائمة قيادات مرشحة مقدمة من قيادة «قسد» لشغل مناصب عسكرية وأمنية ومدنية عليا في هيكلية الدولة المركزية لضمان الشراكة الوطنية.


ورحب الاتفاق بالمرسوم الرئاسي رقم 13 لعام 2026، الذي ينص على الاعتراف بالحقوق الثقافية واللغوية الكردية، وعلى معالجة القضايا الحقوقية والمدنية لمكتومي القيد، واستعادة حقوق الملكية المتراكمة من العقود السابقة.


وفي الوقت ذاته، شدد الاتفاق على التزام «قسد» بإخراج كل قيادات وعناصر حزب العمال الكردستاني (PKK) غير السوريين خارج الحدود السورية لضمان السيادة واستقرار الجوار، كما تلتزم الدولة السورية بمواصلة مكافحة الإرهاب (داعش) كعضو فاعل في التحالف الدولي مع التنسيق المشترك مع الولايات المتحدة في هذا الإطار لضمان أمن واستقرار المنطقة، والعمل للوصول لتفاهمات تخص العودة الآمنة والكريمة لأهالي منطقة عفرين والشيخ مقصود إلى مناطقهم.