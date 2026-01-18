A seminar organized by the "Communication Program with Yemeni Scholars" today (Sunday) called for the necessity of providing all forms of support and assistance to empower teachers to continue their mission in protecting Yemeni identity and confronting the Houthi and deviant ideas that target the social fabric.



During the seminar held in Taiz under the title "Teachers and Their Role in Preserving Yemen's Generations from Houthi Erosion," around 200 male and female teachers from both the public and private sectors participated.



Houthi Violations Against Teachers



The seminar discussed the pivotal roles of teachers under the current circumstances, enhancing their resilience, and encouraging them to continue fulfilling their educational and national duties, reviewing the issues and violations by the Houthis and their negative impacts on the educational sector and its workers.

من الندوة في تعز.

The seminar focused on three main topics, primarily the challenges posed by the systematic targeting of teachers by the Houthis.



The Director General of the Education Office in Taiz Governorate, Abdulwas' Shaddad, emphasized the importance of teachers' role in the real battle to protect generations, praising the complementary role that seminars play in supporting the office's efforts and elevating the educational process.



For his part, Sadiq Al-Dhabi presented in his paper images of the systematic targeting faced by teachers, and the underlying dimensions behind these attacks, painting a grim picture of the reality of the Yemeni teacher under Houthi control.



Al-Dhabi stated: "These practices were not just transient violations, but rather a systematic policy that ranged from 'cold-blooded murder, arbitrary detention, and cutting off the lifelines' by depriving teachers of their salaries and legitimate rights, culminating in fabricating malicious accusations to silence the voice of reason."



Strategy to Confront Houthi Thought



Al-Dhabi pointed out that the essence of this frenzied campaign is the "chronic Houthi fear of building an aware generation that rejects the imported sectarian ideology," and a desperate attempt to "impose intellectual guardianship" and force educational figures to engage in sectarian courses that assassinate national identity in its cradle.



For his part, Mukhtar Al-Ramima clarified in his paper on the "defensive role" of the teacher in the battle of minds that educators are a strong bulwark guarding moderate national and religious values from the contamination of sectarian thought.



Al-Ramima revealed the "educational resistance strategies" that teachers adopt in the field, explaining that they focus on neutralizing the loaded content in Houthi curricula and marginalizing it, replacing it with value-based activities that enhance awareness of the dangers of foreign agendas on the future of Yemeni identity.



Victory for the Teacher Against the Houthis



For his part, Yemeni researcher Dr. Jamil Al-Nabahi confirmed in his paper titled "The Epic of Resilience" that the steadfastness of the Yemeni teacher requires urgent official and popular support.



Al-Nabahi called for the retrieval of the looted rights of teachers and granting them their entitlements as a top priority, while emphasizing the community's role in restoring the dignity of the "heirs of the prophets" by providing moral, material, and psychological and social support to ensure their continued fulfillment of their sacred mission as protectors of awareness and leaders of enlightenment.



The seminar concluded with decisive affirmations from the participants that the teacher remains the cornerstone in building national awareness and fortifying generations, stressing the necessity of providing all forms of support and assistance to enable them to continue their mission in protecting Yemeni identity and confronting deviant ideas that target the social fabric.



This seminar comes as part of a series of events organized by the "Communication Program with Yemeni Scholars" to enhance the role of scholars and preachers in facing the existential challenges threatening the creed, history, and symbols of Yemen.