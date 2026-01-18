دعت ندوة نظمها «برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن» اليوم (الأحد) إلى ضرورة توفير كافة أشكال الدعم والمساندة لتمكين المعلمين من مواصلة رسالتهم في حماية الهوية اليمنية والتصدي للأفكار الحوثية والمنحرفة التي تستهدف النسيج الاجتماعي،
خلال الندوة التي أقيمت في تعز بعنوان «المعلمون ودورهم في الحفاظ على أجيال اليمن من التجريف الحوثي»، وذلك بمشاركة نحو 200 معلم ومعلمة من القطاعين العام والخاص.
انتهاكات الحوثي للمعلمين
وناقشت الندوة الأدوار المحورية للمعلمين في ظل الظروف الراهنة، وتعزيز صمودهم وتشجيعهم على الاستمرار في أداء واجبهم التربوي والوطني، مستعرضة قضايا وانتهاكات الحوثي وآثارها السلبية على القطاع التعليمي والعاملين فيه.
من الندوة في تعز.
وركزت محاور الندوة على 3 مواضيع رئيسية، وفي مقدمتها التحديات التي يمثلها الاستهداف الحوثي الممنهج للمعلمين.
وأكد مدير عام مكتب التربية والتعليم بمحافظة تعز عبدالواسع شداد على أهمية دور المعلمين في المعركة الحقيقية لحماية الأجيال، مشيداً بالدور التكاملي الذي تلعبه الندوات في دعم جهود المكتب والارتقاء بالعملية التعليمية.
من جهته، استعرض صادق الظبي في ورقته صوراً من الاستهدافات الممنهجة التي يتعرض لها المعلمون، والأبعاد الكامنة وراء تلك الاستهدافات، راسماً صورة قاتمة لواقع المعلم اليمني تحت سيطرة الحوثي.
وقال الظبي: لم تكن تلك الممارسات مجرد انتهاكات عابرة، بل كانت سياسة ممنهجة تراوحت بين «القتل بدم بارد، والاعتقال التعسفي، وقطع شرايين الحياة» عبر حرمان المعلمين من مرتباتهم وحقوقهم المشروعة، وصولاً إلى تلفيق التهم الكيدية لإسكات صوت العقل.
إستراتيجية التصدي للفكر الحوثي
وأشار الظبي إلى أن جوهر هذه الحملة المسعورة هو «الخوف الحوثي المزمن من بناء جيل واعٍ يرفض الفكر الطائفي المستورد»، ومحاولة بائسة لـ«فرض الوصاية الفكرية» وإجبار القامات التربوية على الانخراط في دورات طائفية تغتال الهوية الوطنية في مهدها.
من جهته، أوضح مختار الرميمة في ورقته حول «الدور الدفاعي» للمعلم في معركة العقول أن التربويين حائط صد منيع يحرس القيم الوطنية والدينية المعتدلة من لوثة الفكر الطائفي.
وأفصح الرميمة عن «إستراتيجيات المقاومة التربوية» التي ينتهجها المعلمون في الميدان، موضحاً أنها تركز على تحييد المحتوى المُلغم في المناهج الحوثية وتهميشه، واستبداله بأنشطة قيمية تعزز الوعي بخطورة الأجندات الدخيلة على مستقبل الهوية اليمانية.
الانتصار للمعلم ضد الحوثي
من جانبه، أكد الباحث اليمني الدكتور جميل النابهي في ورقته التي تحمل عنوان «ملحمة الصمود» التي يسطرها المعلم اليمني أن هذا الثبات يستوجب إسناداً رسمياً وشعبياً عاجلاً.
ودعا النابهي إلى انتزاع حقوق المعلمين المنهوبة ومنحهم مستحقاتهم كأولوية قصوى، مشدداً في الوقت ذاته على الدور المجتمعي في رد الاعتبار لمكانة «ورثة الأنبياء»، عبر تقديم الدعم المعنوي والمادي والمؤازرة النفسية والاجتماعية، لضمان استمرارهم في أداء رسالتهم المقدسة كحماةٍ للوعي وقادةٍ للتنوير.
واختُتمت فعاليات الندوة بتأكيدات حاسمة من المشاركين على أن المعلم يظل حجر الزاوية في بناء الوعي الوطني وتحصين الأجيال، مشددين على ضرورة توفير كافة أشكال الدعم والمساندة لتمكينهم من مواصلة رسالتهم في حماية الهوية اليمنية والتصدي للأفكار المنحرفة التي تستهدف النسيج الاجتماعي.
تأتي هذه الندوة في إطار سلسلة من الفعاليات التي ينظمها «برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن»، لتعزيز دور العلماء والدعاة في مواجهة التحديات الوجودية التي تهدد عقيدة وتاريخ ورموز اليمن.
A seminar organized by the "Communication Program with Yemeni Scholars" today (Sunday) called for the necessity of providing all forms of support and assistance to empower teachers to continue their mission in protecting Yemeni identity and confronting the Houthi and deviant ideas that target the social fabric.
During the seminar held in Taiz under the title "Teachers and Their Role in Preserving Yemen's Generations from Houthi Erosion," around 200 male and female teachers from both the public and private sectors participated.
Houthi Violations Against Teachers
The seminar discussed the pivotal roles of teachers under the current circumstances, enhancing their resilience, and encouraging them to continue fulfilling their educational and national duties, reviewing the issues and violations by the Houthis and their negative impacts on the educational sector and its workers.
من الندوة في تعز.
The seminar focused on three main topics, primarily the challenges posed by the systematic targeting of teachers by the Houthis.
The Director General of the Education Office in Taiz Governorate, Abdulwas' Shaddad, emphasized the importance of teachers' role in the real battle to protect generations, praising the complementary role that seminars play in supporting the office's efforts and elevating the educational process.
For his part, Sadiq Al-Dhabi presented in his paper images of the systematic targeting faced by teachers, and the underlying dimensions behind these attacks, painting a grim picture of the reality of the Yemeni teacher under Houthi control.
Al-Dhabi stated: "These practices were not just transient violations, but rather a systematic policy that ranged from 'cold-blooded murder, arbitrary detention, and cutting off the lifelines' by depriving teachers of their salaries and legitimate rights, culminating in fabricating malicious accusations to silence the voice of reason."
Strategy to Confront Houthi Thought
Al-Dhabi pointed out that the essence of this frenzied campaign is the "chronic Houthi fear of building an aware generation that rejects the imported sectarian ideology," and a desperate attempt to "impose intellectual guardianship" and force educational figures to engage in sectarian courses that assassinate national identity in its cradle.
For his part, Mukhtar Al-Ramima clarified in his paper on the "defensive role" of the teacher in the battle of minds that educators are a strong bulwark guarding moderate national and religious values from the contamination of sectarian thought.
Al-Ramima revealed the "educational resistance strategies" that teachers adopt in the field, explaining that they focus on neutralizing the loaded content in Houthi curricula and marginalizing it, replacing it with value-based activities that enhance awareness of the dangers of foreign agendas on the future of Yemeni identity.
Victory for the Teacher Against the Houthis
For his part, Yemeni researcher Dr. Jamil Al-Nabahi confirmed in his paper titled "The Epic of Resilience" that the steadfastness of the Yemeni teacher requires urgent official and popular support.
Al-Nabahi called for the retrieval of the looted rights of teachers and granting them their entitlements as a top priority, while emphasizing the community's role in restoring the dignity of the "heirs of the prophets" by providing moral, material, and psychological and social support to ensure their continued fulfillment of their sacred mission as protectors of awareness and leaders of enlightenment.
The seminar concluded with decisive affirmations from the participants that the teacher remains the cornerstone in building national awareness and fortifying generations, stressing the necessity of providing all forms of support and assistance to enable them to continue their mission in protecting Yemeni identity and confronting deviant ideas that target the social fabric.
This seminar comes as part of a series of events organized by the "Communication Program with Yemeni Scholars" to enhance the role of scholars and preachers in facing the existential challenges threatening the creed, history, and symbols of Yemen.