دعت ندوة نظمها «برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن» اليوم (الأحد) إلى ضرورة توفير كافة أشكال الدعم والمساندة لتمكين المعلمين من مواصلة رسالتهم في حماية الهوية اليمنية والتصدي للأفكار الحوثية والمنحرفة التي تستهدف النسيج الاجتماعي،


خلال الندوة التي أقيمت في تعز بعنوان «المعلمون ودورهم في الحفاظ على أجيال اليمن من التجريف الحوثي»، وذلك بمشاركة نحو 200 معلم ومعلمة من القطاعين العام والخاص.


انتهاكات الحوثي للمعلمين


وناقشت الندوة الأدوار المحورية للمعلمين في ظل الظروف الراهنة، وتعزيز صمودهم وتشجيعهم على الاستمرار في أداء واجبهم التربوي والوطني، مستعرضة قضايا وانتهاكات الحوثي وآثارها السلبية على القطاع التعليمي والعاملين فيه.

من الندوة في تعز.

وركزت محاور الندوة على 3 مواضيع رئيسية، وفي مقدمتها التحديات التي يمثلها الاستهداف الحوثي الممنهج للمعلمين.


وأكد مدير عام مكتب التربية والتعليم بمحافظة تعز عبدالواسع شداد على أهمية دور المعلمين في المعركة الحقيقية لحماية الأجيال، مشيداً بالدور التكاملي الذي تلعبه الندوات في دعم جهود المكتب والارتقاء بالعملية التعليمية.


من جهته، استعرض صادق الظبي في ورقته صوراً من الاستهدافات الممنهجة التي يتعرض لها المعلمون، والأبعاد الكامنة وراء تلك الاستهدافات، راسماً صورة قاتمة لواقع المعلم اليمني تحت سيطرة الحوثي.


وقال الظبي: لم تكن تلك الممارسات مجرد انتهاكات عابرة، بل كانت سياسة ممنهجة تراوحت بين «القتل بدم بارد، والاعتقال التعسفي، وقطع شرايين الحياة» عبر حرمان المعلمين من مرتباتهم وحقوقهم المشروعة، وصولاً إلى تلفيق التهم الكيدية لإسكات صوت العقل.


إستراتيجية التصدي للفكر الحوثي


وأشار الظبي إلى أن جوهر هذه الحملة المسعورة هو «الخوف الحوثي المزمن من بناء جيل واعٍ يرفض الفكر الطائفي المستورد»، ومحاولة بائسة لـ«فرض الوصاية الفكرية» وإجبار القامات التربوية على الانخراط في دورات طائفية تغتال الهوية الوطنية في مهدها.


من جهته، أوضح مختار الرميمة في ورقته حول «الدور الدفاعي» للمعلم في معركة العقول أن التربويين حائط صد منيع يحرس القيم الوطنية والدينية المعتدلة من لوثة الفكر الطائفي.


وأفصح الرميمة عن «إستراتيجيات المقاومة التربوية» التي ينتهجها المعلمون في الميدان، موضحاً أنها تركز على تحييد المحتوى المُلغم في المناهج الحوثية وتهميشه، واستبداله بأنشطة قيمية تعزز الوعي بخطورة الأجندات الدخيلة على مستقبل الهوية اليمانية.


الانتصار للمعلم ضد الحوثي


من جانبه، أكد الباحث اليمني الدكتور جميل النابهي في ورقته التي تحمل عنوان «ملحمة الصمود» التي يسطرها المعلم اليمني أن هذا الثبات يستوجب إسناداً رسمياً وشعبياً عاجلاً.


ودعا النابهي إلى انتزاع حقوق المعلمين المنهوبة ومنحهم مستحقاتهم كأولوية قصوى، مشدداً في الوقت ذاته على الدور المجتمعي في رد الاعتبار لمكانة «ورثة الأنبياء»، عبر تقديم الدعم المعنوي والمادي والمؤازرة النفسية والاجتماعية، لضمان استمرارهم في أداء رسالتهم المقدسة كحماةٍ للوعي وقادةٍ للتنوير.


تأتي هذه الندوة في إطار سلسلة من الفعاليات التي ينظمها «برنامج التواصل مع علماء اليمن»، لتعزيز دور العلماء والدعاة في مواجهة التحديات الوجودية التي تهدد عقيدة وتاريخ ورموز اليمن.