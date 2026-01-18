كشفت وكالة بلومبيرغ الأمريكية، نقلاً عن مسودة ميثاق اطلعت عليها، أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تطلب من الدول الراغبة في الحصول على عضوية دائمة في «مجلس السلام الجديد» المساهمة بمبلغ لا يقل عن مليار دولار نقداً.

ووفقاً للوثيقة التي أُرسلت إلى نحو 60 دولة حول العالم، فإن عضوية الدول العادية ستكون محدودة بمدة 3 سنوات قابلة للتجديد بقرار من رئيس المجلس الذي سيكون ترمب نفسه في البداية، بينما تُعفى الدول التي تساهم بأكثر من مليار دولار أمريكي خلال السنة الأولى من دخول الميثاق حيز التنفيذ من هذا الحد الزمني، وتصبح عضويتها دائمة.

وشملت بنود مسودة الميثاق حسب التقارير: أن يتولى الرئيس ترمب رئاسة المجلس في المرحلة التأسيسية، وله صلاحية اختيار الدول الأعضاء، وتُتخذ القرارات بأغلبية الأصوات، صوت واحد لكل دولة عضو، لكنها جميعاً خاضعة لموافقة الرئيس.

ويُوصف المجلس بأنه «منظمة دولية تسعى إلى تعزيز الاستقرار، وإعادة الحكم الرشيد والقانوني، وضمان سلام دائم في المناطق المتضررة أو المهددة بالنزاعات».

ورغم أن المجلس أُطلق في إطار خطة ترمب لإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة بعد وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس أكتوبر 2025، إلا أن مسودة الميثاق لا تذكر غزة صراحة، ما يثير تكهنات بأن المجلس قد يكون له طموح أوسع، وربما يشكل نوعاً من «الأمم المتحدة المصغرة» حسب تعليق دبلوماسيين غربيين.

يأتي هذا الكشف في إطار المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس ترمب الشاملة للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، التي حصلت على تأييد مجلس الأمن الدولي في نوفمبر 2025 بامتناع روسيا والصين.

وأكد مسؤول أمريكي لـ«بلومبيرغ» أن الأموال المجمعة ستُخصص مباشرة لتحقيق أهداف المجلس، خصوصاً إعادة إعمار غزة. في المقابل، أثارت المسودة انتقادات حادة، إذ اعتبرها البعض «محاولة لشراء النفوذ الدولي»، كما عارضت إسرائيل على لسان نتنياهو بعض تفاصيل التشكيل لعدم التنسيق معها.

ورد البيت الأبيض على التقرير بوصفه «مضللاً»، مؤكداً أنه لا يوجد حد أدنى إلزامي للعضوية، وأن المليار دولار يمنح فقط «عضوية دائمة للدول التي تظهر التزاماً عميقاً بالسلام والازدهار».