The American Bloomberg agency revealed, citing a draft charter it reviewed, that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is asking countries wishing to obtain permanent membership in the "New Peace Council" to contribute an amount of no less than one billion dollars in cash.

According to the document sent to about 60 countries around the world, the membership of regular countries will be limited to a period of 3 years, renewable at the discretion of the council's president, who will initially be Trump himself. Meanwhile, countries that contribute more than one billion U.S. dollars during the first year of the charter's implementation will be exempt from this time limit, and their membership will become permanent.



The draft charter reportedly includes provisions that President Trump will chair the council in its founding phase, and he has the authority to select member countries. Decisions will be made by a majority vote, with one vote for each member country, but all are subject to the president's approval.

The council is described as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore good governance and legality, and ensure lasting peace in conflict-affected or threatened areas."



Although the council was launched as part of Trump's plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October 2025, the draft charter does not explicitly mention Gaza, raising speculation that the council may have broader ambitions and could represent a kind of "mini United Nations," according to comments from Western diplomats.



This revelation comes as part of the second phase of President Trump's comprehensive peace plan for the Middle East, which received the support of the UN Security Council in November 2025 with the abstention of Russia and China.



An American official confirmed to Bloomberg that the funds raised will be directly allocated to achieving the council's goals, particularly the reconstruction of Gaza. In contrast, the draft has faced sharp criticism, with some considering it "an attempt to buy international influence," while Israel, through Netanyahu, opposed some details of the formation for lack of coordination with it.



The White House responded to the report by describing it as "misleading," emphasizing that there is no mandatory minimum for membership, and that the one billion dollars only grants "permanent membership to countries that demonstrate a deep commitment to peace and prosperity."