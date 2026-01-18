كشفت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أسباب تراجع الولايات المتحدة عن توجيه ضربة إلى إيران منتصف الأسبوع الماضي. وعزت ذلك إلى رسالة نصية «سرية» بعث بها وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، ما حال دون صدور أوامر من الرئيس دونالد ترمب بتوجيه ضربات عسكرية مكثفة ضد أهداف إيرانية رداً على قمع الاحتجاجات الشعبية.


ووفقاً لتقرير أوردته الصحيفة الأمريكية، أمس السبت، فقد أتمت الولايات المتحدة استعداداتها العسكرية لتوجيه ضربة انتقامية بعد تجاوز طهران «الخط الأحمر» الذي وضعه ترمب بشأن حماية المتظاهرين.


وشملت التحركات إعادة تموضع السفن الضاربة نحو منطقة العمليات المركزية، ورفع حالة التأهب في قاعدة «العديد» بالتزامن مع إطلاع الرئيس ترمب من قبل مدير الاستخبارات المركزية على تقارير ميدانية ومقاطع فيديو توثق تجاوزات بحق المحتجين الإيرانيين.


وأفصحت الصحيفة أن عراقجي لجأ إلى قناة اتصال خلفية عبر إرسال رسالة نصية إلى ويتكوف، تضمنت تعهداً إيرانياً مفاجئاً بوقف فوري لعمليات قتل المتظاهرين، وإلغاء إعدامات مقررة بحق نحو 800 معتقل من قادة الاحتجاجات.


ونقلت عن مسؤولين أمريكيين تأكيدهم أن الرسالة كانت كفيلة بـ«نزع فتيل الانفجار»، إذ قرر ترمب تأجيل الهجوم العسكري لمراقبة مدى التزام طهران بتعهداتها، وقال للصحفيين: «سنراقب ونرى»، لافتاً إلى تلقيه معلومات تفيد بتوقف العنف من «الجانب الآخر».


وتحدث التقرير عن انقسام داخل الإدارة الأمريكية، إذ دفع صقور الإدارة نحو استغلال الفرصة لتقويض إيران، فيما حذّر فريق آخر يقوده ويتكوف ورئيسة الموظفين سوزي وايلز من تداعيات حرب شاملة قد تزعزع استقرار الحلفاء العرب.


في مقابل ذلك، سارعت طهران إلى النفي الرسمي، ووصف عراقجي في مقابلات مع وسائل إعلام دولية الأنباء عن الإعدامات الجماعية بأنها «معلومات مضللة» تهدف لاستفزاز الجانب الأمريكي، وتوعد المدعي العام في طهران برد رادع على أي عبث بسيادة بلاده، معتبراً الاحتجاجات نتاج تدخل خارجي.