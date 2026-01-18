The Washington Post revealed the reasons behind the United States' decision to back away from launching a strike against Iran in the middle of last week. It attributed this to a "secret" text message sent by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to U.S. envoy Steve Wittekov, which prevented President Donald Trump from issuing orders for intensive military strikes against Iranian targets in response to the suppression of popular protests.



According to a report published by the American newspaper on Saturday, the United States had completed its military preparations to launch a retaliatory strike after Tehran crossed the "red line" set by Trump regarding the protection of demonstrators.



The movements included repositioning strike ships towards the central operational area and raising the state of readiness at the Al-Udeid base, coinciding with Trump being briefed by the CIA director on field reports and video clips documenting abuses against Iranian protesters.



The newspaper disclosed that Araghchi resorted to a backchannel by sending a text message to Wittekov, which included a surprising Iranian commitment to an immediate halt to the killing of demonstrators and the cancellation of scheduled executions for about 800 detainees among the protest leaders.



It quoted U.S. officials confirming that the message was enough to "defuse the explosion," as Trump decided to postpone the military attack to monitor Tehran's compliance with its commitments, stating to reporters: "We will watch and see," pointing out that he received information indicating a cessation of violence from "the other side."



The report discussed a division within the U.S. administration, as hawks pushed to seize the opportunity to undermine Iran, while another team led by Wittekov and Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles warned of the repercussions of a full-scale war that could destabilize Arab allies.



In contrast, Tehran quickly moved to officially deny the reports, with Araghchi describing the news about mass executions in interviews with international media as "misleading information" aimed at provoking the U.S. side, while the Attorney General in Tehran threatened a deterrent response to any interference with the sovereignty of his country, considering the protests a result of foreign intervention.