في خطوة تصعيدية غير مسبوقة، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فرض تعريفات جمركية على واردات من 8 دول أوروبية رئيسية، بينها الدنمارك، اعتباراً من 1 فبراير بنسبة 10%، لترتفع إلى 25% اعتباراً من 1 يونيو 2026.

وجاء القرار كجزء من الضغط الأمريكي لشراء جزيرة غرينلاند بالكامل، مبرراً الإجراء بـ«مخاطر أمنية جسيمة» تتعلق برغبة الصين وروسيا في السيطرة على الجزيرة. وأكد ترمب أن التعريفات ستظل سارية حتى التوصل إلى اتفاق كامل للشراء.

ترمب يبرر الإجراءات

قال ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»: «لقد دعمت الولايات المتحدة الدنمارك وجميع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي لسنوات طويلة عبر عدم فرض رسوم جمركية عليهم، أو أي أشكال أخرى من المقابل. الآن، بعد قرون، حان الوقت لكي ترد الدنمارك الجميل. سلام العالم على المحك»!

وأشار إلى أن الدول المستهدفة؛ الدنمارك، النرويج، السويد، فرنسا، ألمانيا، المملكة المتحدة، هولندا، فنلندا «وضعت مستوى من المخاطر لا يمكن احتماله أو استدامته، لذلك أصبح من الضروري اتخاذ إجراءات قوية لضمان الأمن العالمي».

فتح باب التفاوض

وأكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن بلاده «منفتحة على التفاوض» مع الدنمارك والدول المعنية، مشدداً على أن أهمية غرينلاند تتزايد بسبب القواعد العسكرية وأنظمة الأسلحة الحديثة، التي تتطلب دمج الجزيرة في الدفاعات الأمريكية لتحقيق الكفاءة القصوى.

خلفية الصفقة المثيرة للجدل

تعود فكرة شراء غرينلاند إلى 2019، حين اقترح ترمب علناً شراء الجزيرة التابعة للدنمارك لأهميتها الإستراتيجية في القطب الشمالي ووفرة مواردها الطبيعية، من المعادن النادرة إلى الجليد الذي يذوب بسبب تغير المناخ.

رفضت الدنمارك الاقتراح بشدة، ووصفت رئيسة وزرائها ميتي فريدريكسن الفكرة بأنها «سخيفة»، ما دفع ترمب إلى إلغاء زيارة رسمية إلى كوبنهاغن.

التهديدات الحالية

يبرر ترمب الضغط الجديد بـ«تهديدات صينية وروسية» تسعى لتوسيع نفوذها في المنطقة القطبية، فيما تحتوي غرينلاند على قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية (قاعدة ثولي الجوية) التي تعتبر مركزية للدفاعات الصاروخية والمراقبة في المنطقة.