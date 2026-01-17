In an unprecedented escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on imports from 8 major European countries, including Denmark, starting February 1 at a rate of 10%, rising to 25% starting June 1, 2026.

The decision came as part of U.S. pressure to purchase the entire island of Greenland, justifying the action with "serious security risks" related to China's and Russia's desire to control the island. Trump confirmed that the tariffs would remain in place until a complete purchase agreement is reached.

Trump Justifies the Measures

Trump stated via his platform "Truth Social": "The United States has supported Denmark and all EU countries for many years by not imposing tariffs on them or any other forms of compensation. Now, after centuries, it is time for Denmark to return the favor. The peace of the world is at stake!"

He pointed out that the targeted countries; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland "have posed an unbearable or unsustainable level of risk, so it has become necessary to take strong measures to ensure global security."

Opening the Door for Negotiation

The U.S. president confirmed that his country is "open to negotiation" with Denmark and the concerned countries, emphasizing that the importance of Greenland is increasing due to military bases and modern weapon systems, which require the integration of the island into U.S. defenses for maximum efficiency.

Background of the Controversial Deal

The idea of purchasing Greenland dates back to 2019, when Trump publicly proposed buying the island, which belongs to Denmark, due to its strategic importance in the Arctic and its abundance of natural resources, from rare minerals to melting ice due to climate change.

Denmark strongly rejected the proposal, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen describing the idea as "absurd," prompting Trump to cancel an official visit to Copenhagen.

Current Threats

Trump justifies the new pressure with "Chinese and Russian threats" seeking to expand their influence in the polar region, while Greenland hosts a U.S. military base (Thule Air Base) that is central to missile defense and surveillance in the area.