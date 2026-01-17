The Operations Authority of the Syrian Arab Army announced today (Saturday) its complete control over the city of Maskanah east of Aleppo, and its move towards the town of Debsi Afnan.



The army accused the "SDF" forces of violating the agreement and targeting one of its patrols near the city of Maskanah, which resulted in the death of two soldiers and injuries to others.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported the Operations Authority's confirmation of the army's success in securing 34 villages and towns east of the city of Deir Hafer, with the safe exit of more than 200 members of the SDF with their weapons, noting that hundreds of members of the Syrian Democratic Forces "SDF" surrendered to the army.



The authority had previously announced today the beginning of its forces' entry into the area west of the Euphrates River, starting from the city of Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.



The official Syrian television mentioned that military convoys belonging to the Syrian army and bulldozers entered the areas of Deir Hafer and Maskanah to secure the area and prepare it for the return of civilians.



The Syrian army had issued a call to civilians asking them not to enter the designated operational area in the eastern countryside of Aleppo until it finishes securing it and the withdrawal of the "Syrian Democratic Forces."



It stated in a statement: "We urge our civilian population not to enter the operational area (previously designated) in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, until the Syrian Arab Army finishes securing it and removing mines and war remnants from it, in order to ensure your safety."



This statement coincided with the announcement by the "Syrian Democratic Forces" of their intention to withdraw from the contact areas west of the Euphrates River, after they committed to do so last night.



The Syrian Ministry of Defense welcomed this decision, indicating that it would help avoid further clashes in Aleppo Governorate.



The ministry mentioned that it would closely monitor the completion of this withdrawal with all equipment and personnel to the east of the Euphrates River, and the withdrawal will occur in parallel with the deployment of units of the Syrian Arab Army in those areas to secure them and enforce state sovereignty, paving the way for the safe and swift return of residents to their homes and villages, and the resumption of state institutions.