أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش العربي السوري اليوم (السبت) عن سيطرته على مدينة مسكنة شرق حلب بشكل كامل، والتوجه نحو بلدة دبسي عفنان.


واتهم الجيش قوات «قسد» بخرق الاتفاق واستهداف دورية تابعة له قرب مدينة مسكنة ما أدى مقتل جنديين وإصابة آخرين.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن هيئة العمليات تأكيداتها في نجاح الجيش بتأمين 34 قرية وبلدة شرق مدينة دير حافر، مع تأمين خروج أكثر من 200 عنصر من تنظيم قسد بسلاحهم، موضحة أن المئات من عناصر سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» سلموا أنفسهم للجيش.


وكانت الهيئة قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم، بدء دخول قواتها إلى منطقة غربي نهر الفرات، انطلاقًا من مدينة دير حافر بريف حلب الشرقي.


وذكر تلفزيون سورية الرسمي أن أرتالًا عسكرية تابعة للجيش السوري وجرافات دخلت إلى منطقة دير حافر ومسكنة بهدف تأمين المنطقة وتهيئتها لعودة المدنيين.


وكان الجيش السوري قد وجه نداءً إلى المدنيين طالبهم فيها بعدم دخول منطقة العمليات المحددة بريف حلب الشرقي حتى ينتهي من تأمينها وانسحاب «قوات سورية الديمقراطية».


وقالت في بيان: «نهيب بأهلنا المدنيين عدم الدخول إلى منطقة العمليات (المحددة مسبقًا) في ريف حلب الشرقي، حتى ينتهي الجيش العربي السوري من تأمينها وإزالة الألغام والمخلفات الحربية منها، وذلك حفاظًا على سلامتكم».


وتزامن البيان مع إعلان «قوات سورية الديمقراطية» نيتها الانسحاب من مناطق التماس غرب نهر الفرات، بعد أن تعهّدت بذلك مساء أمس.


ورحّبت وزارة الدفاع السورية بهذا القرار، مشيرة إلى أنه سيسهم في تجنّب المزيد من الاشتباكات في محافظة حلب.


وذكرت الوزارة أنها ستتابع بدقة استكمال تنفيذ هذا الانسحاب بكامل العتاد والأفراد إلى شرق نهر الفرات، وسيتم الانسحاب بالتوازي مع بدء انتشار وحدات الجيش العربي السوري في تلك المناطق لتأمينها وفرض سيادة الدولة، تمهيدًا لضمان العودة الآمنة والسريعة للأهالي إلى منازلهم وقراهم، وبدء عودة مؤسسات الدولة.