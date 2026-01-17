أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش العربي السوري اليوم (السبت) عن سيطرته على مدينة مسكنة شرق حلب بشكل كامل، والتوجه نحو بلدة دبسي عفنان.
واتهم الجيش قوات «قسد» بخرق الاتفاق واستهداف دورية تابعة له قرب مدينة مسكنة ما أدى مقتل جنديين وإصابة آخرين.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» عن هيئة العمليات تأكيداتها في نجاح الجيش بتأمين 34 قرية وبلدة شرق مدينة دير حافر، مع تأمين خروج أكثر من 200 عنصر من تنظيم قسد بسلاحهم، موضحة أن المئات من عناصر سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» سلموا أنفسهم للجيش.
وكانت الهيئة قد أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم، بدء دخول قواتها إلى منطقة غربي نهر الفرات، انطلاقًا من مدينة دير حافر بريف حلب الشرقي.
وذكر تلفزيون سورية الرسمي أن أرتالًا عسكرية تابعة للجيش السوري وجرافات دخلت إلى منطقة دير حافر ومسكنة بهدف تأمين المنطقة وتهيئتها لعودة المدنيين.
وكان الجيش السوري قد وجه نداءً إلى المدنيين طالبهم فيها بعدم دخول منطقة العمليات المحددة بريف حلب الشرقي حتى ينتهي من تأمينها وانسحاب «قوات سورية الديمقراطية».
وقالت في بيان: «نهيب بأهلنا المدنيين عدم الدخول إلى منطقة العمليات (المحددة مسبقًا) في ريف حلب الشرقي، حتى ينتهي الجيش العربي السوري من تأمينها وإزالة الألغام والمخلفات الحربية منها، وذلك حفاظًا على سلامتكم».
وتزامن البيان مع إعلان «قوات سورية الديمقراطية» نيتها الانسحاب من مناطق التماس غرب نهر الفرات، بعد أن تعهّدت بذلك مساء أمس.
ورحّبت وزارة الدفاع السورية بهذا القرار، مشيرة إلى أنه سيسهم في تجنّب المزيد من الاشتباكات في محافظة حلب.
وذكرت الوزارة أنها ستتابع بدقة استكمال تنفيذ هذا الانسحاب بكامل العتاد والأفراد إلى شرق نهر الفرات، وسيتم الانسحاب بالتوازي مع بدء انتشار وحدات الجيش العربي السوري في تلك المناطق لتأمينها وفرض سيادة الدولة، تمهيدًا لضمان العودة الآمنة والسريعة للأهالي إلى منازلهم وقراهم، وبدء عودة مؤسسات الدولة.
The Operations Authority of the Syrian Arab Army announced today (Saturday) its complete control over the city of Maskanah east of Aleppo, and its move towards the town of Debsi Afnan.
The army accused the "SDF" forces of violating the agreement and targeting one of its patrols near the city of Maskanah, which resulted in the death of two soldiers and injuries to others.
The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported the Operations Authority's confirmation of the army's success in securing 34 villages and towns east of the city of Deir Hafer, with the safe exit of more than 200 members of the SDF with their weapons, noting that hundreds of members of the Syrian Democratic Forces "SDF" surrendered to the army.
The authority had previously announced today the beginning of its forces' entry into the area west of the Euphrates River, starting from the city of Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.
The official Syrian television mentioned that military convoys belonging to the Syrian army and bulldozers entered the areas of Deir Hafer and Maskanah to secure the area and prepare it for the return of civilians.
The Syrian army had issued a call to civilians asking them not to enter the designated operational area in the eastern countryside of Aleppo until it finishes securing it and the withdrawal of the "Syrian Democratic Forces."
It stated in a statement: "We urge our civilian population not to enter the operational area (previously designated) in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, until the Syrian Arab Army finishes securing it and removing mines and war remnants from it, in order to ensure your safety."
This statement coincided with the announcement by the "Syrian Democratic Forces" of their intention to withdraw from the contact areas west of the Euphrates River, after they committed to do so last night.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense welcomed this decision, indicating that it would help avoid further clashes in Aleppo Governorate.
The ministry mentioned that it would closely monitor the completion of this withdrawal with all equipment and personnel to the east of the Euphrates River, and the withdrawal will occur in parallel with the deployment of units of the Syrian Arab Army in those areas to secure them and enforce state sovereignty, paving the way for the safe and swift return of residents to their homes and villages, and the resumption of state institutions.