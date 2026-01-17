أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، بدء ردّها على مواقع ميليشيات (PKK) الإرهابية وفلول النظام السابق الحليفة لتنظيم «قسد» في مدينة دير حافر بحلب، التي تم تعميمها سابقًا.

وقالت الهيئة للوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء «سانا»: «هذه المواقع تُعد قواعد عسكرية لتنظيم قسد وحلفائه، انطلقت منها الطائرات الانتحارية باتجاه مدينة حلب، ولها دور كبير بقصف ريف حلب الشرقي ومنع الأهالي من مغادرة المنطقة».

وكانت هيئة العمليات قد نشرت في وقت سابق 4 مواقع لتمركز ميليشيات (PKK) الإرهابية وفلول النظام السابق حلفاء تنظيم قسد في دير حافر، محذرة الأهالي بضرورة الابتعاد عنها.