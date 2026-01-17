The operations authority in the Syrian army announced the start of its response to the sites of the terrorist (PKK) militias and remnants of the former regime allied with the "SDF" organization in the city of Deir Hafer in Aleppo, which had been previously circulated.

The authority told the Syrian Arab News Agency "SANA": "These sites are considered military bases for the SDF organization and its allies, from which suicide drones were launched towards the city of Aleppo, and they play a significant role in shelling the eastern countryside of Aleppo and preventing civilians from leaving the area."

The operations authority had previously published 4 sites for the deployment of the terrorist (PKK) militias and remnants of the former regime allied with the SDF organization in Deir Hafer, warning civilians of the necessity to stay away from them.