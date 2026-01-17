أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري، بدء ردّها على مواقع ميليشيات (PKK) الإرهابية وفلول النظام السابق الحليفة لتنظيم «قسد» في مدينة دير حافر بحلب، التي تم تعميمها سابقًا.
وقالت الهيئة للوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء «سانا»: «هذه المواقع تُعد قواعد عسكرية لتنظيم قسد وحلفائه، انطلقت منها الطائرات الانتحارية باتجاه مدينة حلب، ولها دور كبير بقصف ريف حلب الشرقي ومنع الأهالي من مغادرة المنطقة».
وكانت هيئة العمليات قد نشرت في وقت سابق 4 مواقع لتمركز ميليشيات (PKK) الإرهابية وفلول النظام السابق حلفاء تنظيم قسد في دير حافر، محذرة الأهالي بضرورة الابتعاد عنها.
The operations authority in the Syrian army announced the start of its response to the sites of the terrorist (PKK) militias and remnants of the former regime allied with the "SDF" organization in the city of Deir Hafer in Aleppo, which had been previously circulated.
The authority told the Syrian Arab News Agency "SANA": "These sites are considered military bases for the SDF organization and its allies, from which suicide drones were launched towards the city of Aleppo, and they play a significant role in shelling the eastern countryside of Aleppo and preventing civilians from leaving the area."
The operations authority had previously published 4 sites for the deployment of the terrorist (PKK) militias and remnants of the former regime allied with the SDF organization in Deir Hafer, warning civilians of the necessity to stay away from them.